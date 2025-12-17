My last post provoked a stronger reaction than I was anticipating. Had I known that it would circulate quite so widely, I might have proofread it a bit better — I’m still catching typos. I also would have made my point a little clearer. After just a few days of reading comments and talking about the matter with some people, I realized I had a bit more to say.

Today, I’ll briefly try to expand on those thoughts.

Are you saying Stoicism isn’t allowed to change?

The main point of the article was that Modern Stoicism, which is a contemporary philosophical movement interested in the ethics of Stoicism without the underlying metaphysics, is more different from classical Stoicism than is popularly acknowledged. Rather than simply bringing ancient Stoic wisdom to bear on matters of everyday concern, the abandonment of Stoic metaphysics (in particular, a belief in providence) changes the character of Stoic ethics.

I’ll address that in a bit more detail below. But I’ll address the most common ‘meta-objection’ to the article, which is that I seem to be saying that Stoicism isn’t allowed to change. In one comment, someone said I believed that classical Stoicism was meant to be ‘infallible and inerrant.’

First, a note about ‘infallible and inerrant.’ Infallible is a modal term; it means incapable of making an error. Sometimes people apply this to books, like the Bible, but I’ve always found this a bit odd — the text is and does not change, so talking about the ‘capacity’ for error seems like a category mistake. Since classical Stoicism is a particular historical view, and it thus won’t change, I wouldn’t say that it is either fallible or infallible.

But enough quibbling about grammar. I also don’t believe that Stoicism is or must be inerrant. In fact, I think that it contains a great many errors. Even when I’ve led read-alongs on the Meditations or made YouTube videos about Stoicism, I’ve tried to mention that I am not a Stoic. I think there are good bits in Stoicism, and I’ve found some of the Stoics (in particular Musonius Rufus) inspiring, but I am not a Stoic.

The real question, though, is whether or not Stoicism is ‘allowed’ to change. Again, let’s think about the language here. ‘Allowed’ is very weird choice of words here, because I don’t know who makes these rules. In fact, nobody makes these rules. The rules don’t exist. So, I don’t think thinking in terms of allowance or permissibility is the most helpful thing to do.

Instead, I would say that Stoicism has changed. It changed in the ancient world, to greater and lesser degrees. (Though Doug Bates disagrees about this point as a matter of historical interpretation.) It certainly changed by the time the Roman Stoics emerged. Emerson’s appropriation of Stoicism isn’t pure, classical Stoicism. Modern Stoicism, the focus of the initial essay, is also a transformation of Stoicism.

That Modern Stoicism is different from classical Stoicism isn’t the criticism. In fact, I now think that I didn’t really criticize Modern Stoicism at all — I just tried to point out the differences between it and classical Stoicism. Though, admittedly, I do think Modern Stoicism’s alterations make it less attractive as a philosophy of life.

What losing providence means

One of the best comments on the original piece was from Jay Powell. I initially thought that he was misrepresenting my views, but in a follow-up he wrote a thorough comment that laid bare some of our philosophical differences. In particular:

Where we likely differ is this: you treat providence as essential because it explains why suffering can be borne with trust. I treat disciplined judgment as sufficient because it explains how suffering can be borne without wasting agency. Those are different answers to the same human problem.

So, Powell does seem to agree with my main point about what happens when you take away the Stoic view of providence from Stoic ethics, but he thinks this isn’t as burdensome as I do. I think this is the real place of disagreement.

And this helped me clarify my own thinking, for which I am very grateful. Here’s how I would now describe the difference between classical Stoicism and Modern Stoicism:

Classical Stoicism had two main resources for enduring hardship. First, it counseled disciplining the mind so that you focused only on what was in your control. Second, practitioners could adopt the point of view of the universe, which is providentially ordered, to see that was seemed like suffering was, in fact, good. Modern Stoicism retains the first resource, but it gives up the second.

Jay, if you’re reading this, I’d be interested to know if you agree with this characterization.

My main point, I think, remains intact. Stoic ethics without that second resource is more burdensome than classical Stoic ethics. We might think that relieving ourselves of this burden is dishonest, since there is no such thing as providence, or we might think that our own mental agency should have always been enough — but that is a substantial difference.

This point is what I was getting at when I drew on Nietzsche at the end of the original essay. I’d have to do more thinking, but in a world that lacks providence or teleology, we need to do a lot more philosophical work to justify the emphasis on virtues. You could either reinterpret the virtues (Nietzsche does this) or you could naturalize teleologies (I think Aristotle already does this to some extent), but there is work to be done.

Do I think we should return to classical Stoicism?

No, I do not. I have two main reasons for not being a Stoic, and both of these are part of the broader classical Stoic framework, though they happen to be things that Modern Stoics (broadly) accept.

First, I do not believe in the category of preferred indifferents. This article provides a helpful gloss, and I’ll include that here so that we all have a fixed referent for the term.

The Stoics defined the good as “what is complete according to nature for a rational being qua rational being” (Cicero Fin. III.33). As explained above, the perfected nature of a rational being is precisely the perfection of reason, and the perfection of reason is virtue. The Stoics maintained, quite controversially among ancient ethical thought, that the only thing that always contributes to happiness, as its necessary and sufficient condition, is virtue. Conversely, the only thing that necessitates misery and is “bad” or “evil” is the corruption of reason, namely vice. All other things were judged neither good nor evil, but instead fell into the class of “indifferents.” They were called “indifferents” because the Stoics held that these things in themselves neither contribute to nor detract from a happy life. Indifferents neither benefit nor harm since they can be used well and badly. However, within the class of indifferents the Stoics distinguished the “preferred” from the “dispreferred.” (A third subclass contains the ‘absolute’ indifferents, e.g. whether the number of hairs on one’s head is odd or even, whether to bend or extend one’s finger.) Preferred indifferents are “according to nature.” Dispreferred indifferents are “contrary to nature.” This is because possession or use of the preferred indifferents usually promotes the natural condition of a person, and so selecting them is usually commended by reason. The preferred indifferents include life, health, pleasure, beauty, strength, wealth, good reputation, and noble birth. The dispreferred indifferents include death, disease, pain, ugliness, weakness, poverty, low repute, and ignoble birth. While it is usually appropriate to avoid the dispreferred indifferents, in unusual circumstances it may be virtuous to select them rather than avoid them. The virtue or vice of the agent is thus determined not by the possession of an indifferent, but rather by how it is used or selected. It is the virtuous use of indifferents that makes a life happy, the vicious use that makes it unhappy.

An indifferent, then, is a thing which strictly speaking is irrelevant to happiness. But the Stoics say that among the indifferents some are preferred and some are dispreferred. I think this is a needless theoretical apparatus, because I think – shockingly, I know – that Aristotle’s account of the good life, which includes some moderate amount of external goods, more parsimoniously explains why some of these things (health, pleasure, etc.) are ‘preferred.’ This is not a knock-down argument against the concept, but rather a theoretical consideration for whether or not we should include this in our taxonomy of goods.

Second, I think Epictetus is wrong when he gives the more-or-less canonical statement of what we now call the Dichotomy of Control. This is from the very beginning of his Handbook:

Some things are up to us and some are not. Up to us are judgment, inclination, desire, aversion —in short, whatever is our own doing. Not up to us are our bodies, possessions, reputations, public offices—in short, whatever isn’t our own doing.

I think this is too strongly stated, and in some places simply wrong. Our inclinations, desires, and aversions are not, at any particular time, up to us in the relevant sense; we cannot change them through a sheer act of the will. We can condition ourselves and habituate ourselves to act in certain ways, but that is a long process and can also require an educator. Again, I sound like an Aristotelian here. Second, while there is a sense in which our bodies, possessions, etc. are not ‘up to us,’ because something outside of our control can change them, in the ordinary course of events a great deal of that is up to us, at least partly. We are able to develop our bodies, or maintain a public reputation, or act wisely with our money — that may not be a way to fully guarantee success or our desired outcome, but it plays some role. William B. Irvine has tried to modify this with the ‘Trichotomy of Control'; I think that’s more accurate than Epictetus’ original statement, but frankly, I think this just moves us in a more Peripatetic (that is, Aristotelian) direction again.

Does this mean Stoicism is entirely bunk? Not at all. I’ll say again and again that I’ve found some Stoic writings helpful. But I don’t accept the larger philosophical picture found in either classical or Modern Stoicism. Thus, I’m not a Stoic.

And now, a small rant about the Motte-and-Bailey

The resurgence of Stoicism has been a mixed bag. I have plenty of criticisms of it — but I do not think this is wholly bad. My criticisms, I take it, are just another instance of the ancient fight between various philosophies of life. While the stuff that I called ‘Stoic Slop’ in the original piece is, simply put, awful, the more considered defenses of Modern Stoicism do have some value.

Because of Stoicism’s popularity, however, I think that debates about Stoicism tend to be particularly susceptible to the Motte-and-Bailey fallacy. Here’s a description of this fallacy:

A Motte and Bailey castle is a medieval system of defence in which a stone tower on a mound (the Motte) is surrounded by an area of land (the Bailey) which in turn is encompassed by some sort of a barrier such as a ditch. Being dark and dank, the Motte is not a habitation of choice. The only reason for its existence is the desirability of the Bailey, which the combination of the Motte and ditch makes relatively easy to retain despite attack by marauders. When only lightly pressed, the ditch makes small numbers of attackers easy to defeat as they struggle across it: when heavily pressed the ditch is not defensible and so neither is the Bailey. Rather one retreats to the insalubrious but defensible, perhaps impregnable, Motte. Eventually the marauders give up, when one is well placed to reoccupy desirable land. [The Bailey] represents a philosophical doctrine or position with similar properties: desirable to its proponent but only lightly defensible. The Motte is the defensible but undesired position to which one retreats when hard pressed.

In other words, a Motte-and-Bailey is a philosophical equivocation between a controversial and a moderate position. I think discussions of Stoicism are filled with this kind of equivocation. First, a controversial and bold position is staked out (‘Stoics say only virtue matters’). Then, when that position is critiqued, defenders of the view retreat to the more moderate position (‘The point is just to help people live better lives by remembering that virtue is important’).

Are online Stoics uniquely guilty of this fallacy? Hardly! You’ll find this everywhere you look, especially online. Political debates are full of Motte-and-Bailey arguments, too. But it does seem to happen an awful lot when someone criticizes Stoicism.

Either Stoicism is a radical alternative to contemporary ethics, or it is a moderate restatement of uncontroversial wisdom. It cannot be both.

Was this a really roundabout way of saying Aristotle was right?

With the benefit of hindsight, perhaps. I have plenty of disagreements with Aristotle’s particular views, but the structure of the good life that he articulates in his work still seems to be the most compelling — if, of course, we can make sense of the most fundamental problem, which is why we ought to be virtuous. I have an answer to that, but it isn’t a strictly Aristotelian one. Perhaps I’ll write more about that later.