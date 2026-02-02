Welcome back to our 2026 book club on the philosophy of technology. Throughout the year, we’re exploring questions like:

What effect has the rise of digital technologies had on the human condition?

What do we lose – and what do we gain – when we live our lives online?

What do conventional narratives about technology (techno-optimism, techno-pessimism, fatalism) miss? What facts do we need to consider? What alternative narrative about technology do we need to construct?

This February, we’re reading Dave Egger’s The Circle. Here’s the schedule:

February 2: The Circle, up to page 118 (ending at the section that begins ‘In the days that followed, Mae knew it could be true…’)

February 9: The Circle, up to page 234 (ending at the section that begins ‘It was all easy enough to assimilate…’)

February 16: The Circle, up to page 338 (ending at the section that begins ‘On a granite panel outside the Protagorean Pavilion the building’s namesake was quoted loosely…’) Optional: ‘The Narcissistic Personality of Our Time’ by Christopher Lasch

February 22: Members-Only Zoom Call, 3 PM Eastern

February 23: The Circle, to the end of the book.

The call on February 22 is for paid subscribers; a recording will be made available to those unable to attend. These calls will include a 20-30 presentation and then a group discussion.

Everything about the Circle is strange.

I read this novel when it was first released – or at least released in paperback – so I was still a fresh-eyed graduate student. This would have been 2013 or 2014. At the time, the culture was still largely positive about Big Tech. Twitter had sparked a revolution (just don’t ask what happened after the Arab Spring), Facebook hadn’t lost its lustre, and new apps promised to disrupt old, stale industries and replace them with something better. I was already skeptical of a lot of this – I had recently deleted my Facebook account – but even for me, The Circle felt a bit like a parody of the real thing, a bit too extreme to be taken seriously. At least at first.

When Mae starts at the Circle, she is swept up into a torrent of activity. Renata, a fellow employee, begins her tour, soon joined by Mae’s old friend Annie. They see the beautiful, eccentric campus. They tour a secret library. They look at a strange portrait of the Three Wise Men: Ty Gospodinov, Eamon Bailey, and Tom Stenton. She ends her day drinking wine with a self-proclaimed anarchist who now works in security at the Circle. Mae’s first day is all spectacle — tours, parties, and spiels for heads of state.

It’s all summed up in the first line of the book:

My God, Mae thought. It’s heaven.

Her second day is work: forms, tech set-ups, the like. Very quickly, Mae doesn’t seem to think the Circle is heaven.

Mae works in Customer Experience. This is a strange name, because we learn early in the novel that the Circle’s products – like the Unified Operating System and TruYou, an anonymity-destroying profile used across the internet – are free to use. The people Mae will engage with use these products, but they are not customers in the traditional sense. Mae’s first task is ‘customer maintenance’ for the ‘smaller advertisers’ — but don’t forget that from the Circle’s perspective, it is the advertisers who are their customers.

Reading this week’s selection, I felt unsettled. I don’t want to blame all of this on my own experiences working at tech companies. While I never worked at a Google or Facebook, I certainly experienced something like this. The cloyingly humane rhetoric. The emphasis on the self-realization of employees. The promise that you had a mission. That’s all real and relevant, but it can’t be the only explanation. If it were, this novel would only be relevant to former employees of Big Tech companies, and I don’t think that’s the case.

It’s the language — not Eggers’ narration, but rather the dialogue. This isn’t how humans talk. Characters say each other’s names too often; they speak like they are talking to avatars or profiles, not human beings. They take jokes too literally. As readers, it should unsettle us. Something is going on.

When Brandon, who is helping Mae transfer her data to her new tablet, says ‘I’ve trained all my life for this very moment,’ there’s a sincerity to the line. The text gives us no indication of humor or irony.

Or consider when Renata gives Mae her new tablet.

“The designers really like glass, eh?” Mae said, smiling. Renata stopped, furrowed her brow, and thought on this notion. She put a strand of hair behind her ear and said, “I think so. I can check. But first we should explain the setup, and what to expect on your first real day.”

A natural response to Mae would be, perhaps, a chuckle and an off-handed “I guess so!” or “They really do!” Renata takes Mae’s question literally. It’s an information-exchange, a transaction. Above all, it’s a diversion from the business of the day. Ordinary human conversational dynamics are obstacles to overcome.

I believe Eggers is doing this intentionally. It’s to show you the inhuman context that Mae has found herself in. At first, she’s taken in by it, saying that nobody at her old job used to talk that way. They had their own workplace idiom, annoying and grating and overly serious as well, and Mae, at first, finds this new way of speaking refreshing.

Since it has been over a decade since I read the book, most of the scenes feel fresh to me. An early scene, however, stuck with me. That’s the customer-rating scene with Mae and Jared. Jared shows Mae how she’ll help customers and explains that every interaction will be rated on a 100-point scale. A 99 isn’t good enough, he explains. At the Circle, we care about that last point. Anyone who rates her below a 100 should be sent a follow-up asking how she could improve; if she does that, she can expect her score to steadily increase.

From the moment she starts working, Mae has a score. It’s a reflection of customer satisfaction, and her employer is constantly monitoring that score.

The scoring system is a weird one. (Mae tries to tell her parents, but they’re bewildered by the statement. She doesn’t explain further.) Anything below 95 is considered poor, warranting a meeting with your team leader. When Mae ends her week with a 97, everyone floods her inbox to say that she is doing great — but she’s only 2 points away from being in troubled waters.

Eggers writes:

Invariably they were polite in their queries – the legacy of TruYou – and gracious in their ratings.

They are always polite and gracious because everything they do is associated with their TruYou profile. It is not only Mae who is being tracked; everyone is.

Everything we do here is about knowing the previously unknown. That’s what Eamon Bailey says to the crowd as he debuts the new SeeChange cameras. They look like lollipops, are built to resist the elements, can be installed in five minutes, and can instantly connect any location into a worldwide surveillance system. As Eamon puts it: ‘Just think of the implication!’ What are the implications of the slogan Eamon reveals: All That Happens Must Be Known?

That’s what we’re doing this month, and throughout the 2026 bookclub. We’re going to think about the implications.

For instance, what are the implications of Eamon’s choice to surveil his aging mother? He placed the cameras in her house when she was napping: ‘They’re so small she’ll never notice.’ He even shows the video feed to the crowd. He claims this gives him a sense of peace — but what about a sense of trust between mother and son? Contrast this with Marion’s warning to Mae about houseboaters: No snooping.

This theme of privacy, transparency, and surveillance will come up again and again in the novel. We see it with Francis’ mission to stop child abductions (surely a noble goal) and the Circle’s insistence that employees actively participate on the internal social media: ‘Communication is certainly not extracurricular, right?’ So she needs to zing (like tweeting, I suppose) at least 10 times per day to be an active part of the Circle’s community.

We also see how this affects Mae in her exchange with Gina, when she says, ‘I’m sorry to have misstated my feelings.’ Again, a very inhuman way of speaking.

In the Circle, relationships are constantly tended and managed. When Mae misses a Portugal-themed brunch, this is deemed an HR-worthy event. Her team lead writes a statement on the situation, assuring everyone that now she and Allistair (the man who organized the brunch) ‘are great friends and feel rejuvenated.’ Non-participation, non-communication, having some time for yourself — it’s all seen as anti-social and harmful at the Circle.

It’s all made worse by the fact that Mae isn’t even that interested in Portugal. The company knows she went to Lisbon because of pictures she took, and that’s why she was on the invite list.

Of course, Mae only learns about this because Annie was secretly listening to the meeting.

We’ve made it far enough into The Circle that we’ve started to see its dark side. What it does to people. What it does to the true believers. And as our own world looks a lot more like The Circle than it did in 2013, we can ask: what does it do to us?