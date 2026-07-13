Commonplace Philosophy

Commonplace Philosophy

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George Kamide's avatar
George Kamide
13h

Agreed that the brand mentions in the prose are overwhelming at first and feel like they’re intended to keep the reader at something of a distance. But eventually it washes over you and that distance is something Gibson modulates with intention.

As to apophenia, there’s a lot to what Win says about paranoia being ego centric. I think a lot of today’s favorite conspiracy theories (take your pick) are rooted in a search for both meaning and community. Feeling like you have secret knowledge that normies don’t have access to is intoxicating and all the more so if you can find a tribe that both corroborates that feeling and gives you a sense of identity.

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Kyle Worley's avatar
Kyle Worley
4h

As I read this portion of the book, I started to feel a bit unsettled. At first, I couldn't pinpoint why I had this nagging discomfort, but as I've thought about it more I think its tied to Cayce's growing awareness that she is being "watched." Cayce's two worlds are beginning to collide in a way she is not immediately comfortable with. Her online "footage head" world is smashing into her "real life" consultancy gig. At the very same time, she is coming to the uncomfortable (and unsolved) realization that she is being surveilled.

The reason it was making me uncomfortable to read is because Cayce experiences this collision as a disruptive event. In my reading, it seems that she is aware of two things:

1.) Her offline and online worlds are merging.

2.) She is being "watched."

The reason this was nagging me is that we now accept these two realities as utterly commonplace. They are disorienting for Cayce, but ordinary for us.

Watching her experience this disorientation made me ask: "Why do I resonate with Cayce's discomfort with these realities when I myself am no longer disrupted by them?"

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