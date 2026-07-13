Welcome back to our philosophy of technology book club. This month, we’re reading Pattern Recognition by William Gibson.

Here’s the reading schedule:

July 6: Chapters 1-9

July 13: Chapters 10-20

July 17: Members-Only Zoom Call, 8 PM Eastern

July 20: Chapters 21- 33

July 26: Members-Only Zoom Call, 3 PM Eastern

July 27: Chapters 34-End

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Next month, we’ll read selections from Technics & Civilization by Lewis Mumford, and in September we’ll read from Heidegger’s What is Called Thinking?

If you want to see everything we’ll read for the rest of the year, check out this post:

We have learned a little more about where Cayce gets her peculiar set of skills, along with her personality. In last week’s reading, we learned that Win, her father, worked as some sort of security engineer, ensuring that buildings like the American embassy in Moscow (I believe) were unable to be monitored; Cayce draws on his paternal wisdom when she tries to secure Damien’s apartment. Unsuccessfully, it seems. Doretea, or someone else, is still interfering. (I’m calling it now: Doretea is not behind the apartment interference. This feels like a classic mystery red herring.) And on page 115, after Cayce has decided to work for Bigend – along with Boone Chu – we learn that her mother is interested in EVP, Electronic Voice Phenomena.

Wikipedia provides a nice little summary:

Within ghost hunting and parapsychology, electronic voice phenomena (EVP) are sounds found on electronic recordings that are interpreted as spirit voices. Parapsychologist Konstantīns Raudive, who popularized the idea in the 1970s, described EVP as typically brief, usually the length of a word or short phrase. Enthusiasts consider EVP to be a form of paranormal phenomenon often found in recordings with static or other background noise. Scientists regard EVP as a form of auditory pareidolia (interpreting random sounds as voices in one’s own language) and a pseudoscience promulgated by popular culture. Prosaic explanations for EVP include apophenia (perceiving patterns in random information), equipment artifacts, and hoaxes.

This is a very long way of saying that Cynthia Pollard is a woman who has spent a lot of time identifying voices that are not really there. Apophenia is a word used twice on page 115: perceiving patterns in random information. Apophenia might be the great villain of Cayce’s internal story, as her job is pattern recognition; if she succumbs to apophenia, then she cannot do her job. (Apophenia is also the title of chapter 12.)

Before we go on to the story and themes, I wanted to reflect a little on apophenia and draw some connections between it and our modern technological environment—perhaps this can serve as a reminder that we’re reading Pattern Recognition not only for a good story but for its relevance to our philosophical inquiry this year.

It is likely hard to succumb to apophenia when you live in an environment of low information density. We’ll all do it, sometimes, but it will be in moderation and thus harmless. (As a kid, I would look at license plates and house addresses and try to find ‘patterns’ in the numbers. If a house had the number 1411, I’d try to find some way to relate the three ones to the four, and then I’d need to ‘explain’ why 1+1+1=3…was there a hidden message in the fact that it should be 1311?) Sometimes, it goes to odd places, like Biblical numerology in which interpreters try to find the hidden significance of figures in the text; still, it doesn’t seem to harm anyone if treated lightly.

When taken to the extreme (some quick Googling tells me), apophenia is a characteristic behavior of the schizophrenic, so it can be quite damaging. That’s good to keep in mind.

When we live in an environment with high information density, however, I suspect that apophenia is a much greater temptation. I’ve previously written about ‘information overload’, the phenomenon where there is too much information to process; I take it as completely uncontroversial that we live in an environment where information overload is the norm. Thus, we have to find some way to filter the information, to find the signal in the noise. As we do this, I suspect that there is a greater temptation to begin perceiving patterns that are not really there.

And yet, we know there are patterns in the information. We know that new products are pushed using (often undisclosed) influencer campaigns; we know political pundits are paid to keep to a certain script; we know that sometimes, in rare instances, conspiracy theories are true. This produces a perilous epistemic environment, in which we have to be careful not to spot fake patterns, but we also want to avoid being duped.

This is a lot like what Cayce is experiencing.

And this gives her father’s words (remember on page 124) a special significance:

That had always been Win’s first line of defense, within himself: to recognize he was only part of something larger. Paranoia, he said, was fundamentally egocentric, and every conspiracy theory served in some way to aggrandize the believer.



But he was also fond of saying, at other times, that even paranoid schizophrenics have enemeies.



That danger, she supposes, is a species of apophenia.

But notice how, throughout this week’s reading, the mysteries deepen, and the assumption that there is no ‘there’ there is constantly overturned. Win Pollard died on 9/11 while visiting New York for an unknown reason; Cynthia believes that he was there to meet someone from the CIA. What stood out to me in that passage is that Cayce was in SoHo and:

She had just heard a plane, incredibly loud and, she’d assumed, low. She thought she’d glimpsed something, over West Broadway, but then it had been gone. They must be making a film.

Here, Cayce’s instincts failed her: that plane was (it seems) one of the planes that hit the Twin Towers.

And Cayce herself is now part of a conspiracy to manufacture desire for an undisclosed end—she’s doing what Trans does, now with the help of Parkaboy. To get the information about the hidden numbers in the footage, they’ve engaged in a prolonged catfishing campaign. Here’s how Parkaboy describes some of it:

This is the girl Taki’s been looking for all his life, even though nature’s never made one, and he’ll know that as soon as he lays eyes on this image.

He’ll know that he’s been looking for this girl (Keiko/Judy) all his life, but:

She does not exist. Nature would not produce a woman like this. Her eyes are artificially large, her breasts and height artificially reduced. She’s been produced to appeal to a very particular male fantasy, bordering adulthood/adolescence, East/West, etc.

This is what Trans does, right? Presents a new option and convinces the potential buyer – who will go on to be an unknowing campaigner – that this is what they’ve always wanted.

As I think about the themes of the book (and try to relate it to our discussions about technology), two stand out:

Our desire to find meaning in information, i.e., our instinctual pattern recognition. The way that our desires are not our own; they are often manufactured.

Here are some of my favorite comments from last week’s discussion.



Walter started off with some questions, which I can now try to answer:

Something I’ll probably want to bring up during book club meeting is how/whether Cayce’s branding allergy relates to or differs from our own experiences of branding: -Are any of us brand allergic? In what ways? -Are we not? In what ways? -How would a more brand sensitive world be different? -Is it a blessing or a curse? -What is Gibson’s point in using this conceit?

I’m personally quite ‘allergic’ to branding; if you look at my videos, you’ll notice that I almost never wear anything with a logo on it. I’m actually quite interested in clothes (I think the craft is interesting, as well as the social role of fashion), but the idea of slapping a logo on to a T-shirt makes my skin crawl.



But then I look around my office, and I see all the brands, mostly electronics; I don’t have a visceral reaction.



What I think Cayce is allergic to, in particular, is the artificiality of branding. The ‘simulacra of simulacra’ comes to mind. She can see that it is a signifier without a signified, whose only purpose is to manufacture desire. That is what I think Gibson is getting at.



Chris S. found this story from Naomi Klein about Gibson, which I think is in line with my point:

"Many years ago, a literary festival asked me to interview the legendary novelist William Gibson, one of the key figures who imagined the future we are now hurtling towards. He was touring with his 2003 novel Pattern Recognition, and at first I wasn’t sure why the festival had chosen me, since I wasn’t known for my takes on science fiction.......I had recently published my first book, No Logo, about the emergence of the first truly global lifestyle brands (Nike, Apple, Starbucks, etc.), and the young movements rising up to confront their labour and environmental predations. When I met Gibson backstage, he told me he had the idea for Pollard after coming across a copy of No Logo in an airport bookstore, and we ended up having a great conversation about globalized capital, speculative fiction and recognizing patterns in the culture before they fully manifest."

Gibson is a fashion enthusiast, too, so I think he’s in some way reconciling his own appreciation for the industry with its participation in globalized capital.

Dominik mentioned some difficulties in reading Gibson:

I found this work extremely difficult to get into, mainly because of the overwhelming number of brand names I did not recognise and Gibson’s style. The brand issue resolved itself very quickly, as I soon noticed that there is no need to recognise them, as most of the time that’s exactly what they are: just brands. As long as I can infer from the context whether an item is sportswear, a jacket, or something else, I don’t think knowing the particulars of the history of a given brand would change my experience all that much. I admit I am not particularly knowledgeable about brands in general, and I tend to unconsciously skim over logos and ads without noticing them, but it did make me think about how fast some brands can come and go, and whether that makes any difference in the world. As to Gibson’s style, it is still something I’m getting used to. The verbless sentences are many, and I struggle to find the point of their repeated use. Is this meant to somehow echo the patterns in the title, perhaps? Or is this just Gibson’s style and I’m reading too much into it? I would appreciate someone more familiar with Gibson to let me know.

I replied directly to Dominik, but I’ll reproduce it here for everyone’s consideration:

