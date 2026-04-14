I’m an analytic philosopher by training. My dissertation was on the logic and semantics of the truth predicate. Even by the standards of analytic philosophy, it was a niche topic within a niche topic. If anyone has earned the right to be an analytic chauvinist, I have. But that’s not my view. My general – albeit vague currently – view is that much philosophy within what is called the ‘continental’ tradition is substantive and worth reading.

This is not the consensus view, and every so often, people on Substack decide to argue against continental philosophy as a whole. A few examples:

Unfortunately, I think that the arguments in these pieces are deficient—and I think this from the standpoint of an analytic philosopher. If analytic philosophers want to argue that continental philosophy is an inferior discipline or tradition, they will need to find better arguments.

I’ll get to the specifics of the arguments in just a moment. Let’s first step back and ask ourselves whether this argument is even worth having. There are several reasons to think that it isn’t.

First, the terms are poorly defined. There is certainly something called ‘analytic philosophy’, and many contemporary (mostly Anglophone, but not entirely) philosophers self-consciously place themselves in this tradition. We typically define this historically, placing ourselves in a philosophical lineage with an attending methodology. We cite Bertrand Russell and G.E. Moore as two of our founders, especially in their reaction to the idealism of their day. We see Frege as initiating a new paradigm in mathematical logic. We see the emphasis on the logical analysis of language as a core part of our methodology, with roots back to the Vienna Circle. We claim people like Carnap, Quine, and Putnam as part of our tradition.

Yet, the philosophers that fall under the heading of ‘analytic philosophy’ are in fact a heterogeneous group. Especially in the early 20th century, much of analytic philosophy was skeptical of metaphysics; it was quite common to claim that metaphysical talk was nonsense. There were always outliers, but I think it is fair to say that analytic philosophy as a whole became significantly more friendly to metaphysical questions, especially around the mid-20th century. By the early 21st century, we had whole volumes on metametaphysics. We had special issues on grounding, an explanatory (but admittedly mysterious) metaphysical relation. We had papers like ‘On What Grounds What.’ The discipline as a whole became interested in metaphysics again—this was a radical change.

Now, what I am not saying is that by doing metaphysics they were no longer analytic philosophers; I think the recovery of metaphysics was a good thing, for one, but that also would be irrelevant to the point. What I am saying is that within this tradition, there have been large methodological shifts and a changing of norms concerning what counts as good philosophy, or even philosophy at all. And as a good analytic philosopher, the heterogeneity of the work produced by self-described analytic philosophers makes me skeptical that there really is one such thing that is properly picked out by the term ‘analytic philosophy.’ We’re using an imprecise term for a very diverse group of thinkers, and that makes me skeptical of any robust generalizations over the group.

The same can be said for continental philosophy. There is a tradition of sorts, and we can pick out names that are continental as opposed to analytic: Husserl, Heidegger, the Existentialists, Derrida, etc. Yet, just like with analytic philosophy, this is an incredibly diverse group, and so we should be skeptical about generalizations over that group. We might even think – and this is probably the position that I would endorse – that we would be better off dropping labels like ‘analytic’ and ‘continental,’ instead using them (at most) as shorthands for different ways of doing philosophy. That’s less fun, of course, if you’re interested in anti-continental (or anti-analytic) polemics, but philosophy isn’t about having fun; it is presumably about getting at the truth.

That’s the first reason to be suspicious of the whole argument. The terms are so poorly defined that I suspect we aren’t having a substantive argument.

There’s one other reason to be suspicious. Despite the fact that ‘analytic’ and ‘continental’ don’t have well-defined referents, the philosophers who place themselves in these traditions don’t tend to read each other. Due to this lack of exposure to each other’s work, I doubt that we can have real arguments about quality. I assume that you need more than a passing familiarity with analytic philosophy to appreciate it or critique it; I assume the same for continental philosophy. If you lack that familiarity, your criticisms are likely to fail, as you haven’t adequately understood your target.

If I want ill-informed polemics about an opposing group, I’ll watch cable news. I could do with less of it in philosophy.

So, let’s turn to some of the specific anti-continental arguments that have been floating around.

First, Noah McKay’s story about why he stopped reading continental philosophy:

In college, I took a class on continental philosophy. I read all the greats — Husserl, Heidegger, Merleau-Ponty, Levinas, Sartre, Derrida, Foucault, Levi-Strauss, Habermas, Arendt, de Beauvoir, and so on. Their writing was unintelligible to me. More importantly, it was unintelligible in a distinctive way. It was recalcitrantly unintelligible. A text is recalcitrantly unintelligible to someone just in case (i) it is unintelligible to them and (ii) those who claim to understand the text cannot make it intelligible to them.

The argument, as I understand it, is that continental philosophy is recalcitrantly unintelligible and so not worth reading.

This point is picked up by Bentham's Bulldog:

Of the people I know who I consider best at philosophy, most share this judgment. So do Chomsky, Kit Fine, Timothy Williamson, John Searle, Michael Huemer, and Carnap. In fact, rather mysteriously, there seems to be very little correlation (and perhaps even an inverse one) between philosophical competence and appreciation of continental philosophy. While many of the most eminent and brilliant philosophers in the world can’t make heads or tails of Heidegger, a sizeable portion of undergraduates claim to be able to. Maybe you deny that undergraduates can understand continental texts, but if so, then presumably you shouldn’t favor teaching them to undergraduates?

McKay’s point – he says this in his original piece – is that these works seemed recalcitrantly unintelligible to him, and so he stopped reading. Fair enough. McKay admits it’s a confession, not a real argument. Bentham’s Bulldog is making a different argument. He is identifying experts in the field of philosophy and relying on their testimony to inform his view.

However, there is a severe problem with this argument. Namely, the judgment of Fine, Searle, Carnap, etc. is not representative of the field. I made this point in a comment on BB’s post. I’ll simply copy what I wrote:

Second, the appeal to Williamson, Huemer, Carnap, etc. is fairly easily countered, isn't it? Robert Brandom, one of the most interesting living philosophers in the analytic tradition, has devoted extensive time and energy to interpreting Hegel. John McDowell, too. Paul Guyer takes Schelling seriously enough to include him in his recent book on Kant's impact on moral philosophy. Rawls lectured on Hegel numerous times. If we're relying on the testimony of others to determine if an entire tradition is worth reading, shouldn't we look at the testimony of those who are also analytic philosophers and have substantively engaged with the material?

My point is that within analytic philosophy, there are experts who do not share the judgment that continental philosophy is unintelligible (or nonsubstantive—for now, I’m treating these as synonymous). Robert Brandom is clearly an analytic philosopher; he happens to be an analytic philosopher whom I respect a great deal. His most recent book is a prolonged interpretation of Hegel’s Phenomenology of Spirit. (Admittedly, Hegel is not on McKay’s list, and he’s too early to be a ‘continental philosopher’ given that he was a 19th-century idealist, but the anti-Hegel polemics take the same form as the anti-Heidegger polemics.) Michael Dummett, one of the great analytic philosophers of the mid-20th century, wrote a book on the similarities between Frege and Husserl. Hubert Dreyfus studied under Quine at Harvard and went on to become a leading Anglophone interpreter of Heidegger’s Being & Time. These philosophers – all analytics, I would say, though you could make an argument about Dreyfus – certainly believed that there was something substantive in these works.

And there’s a key difference between their judgment and the judgment of, say, Kit Fine: they’ve studied the material. I would say that their engagement with the material in fact makes them the actual experts. And if we are relying on expert testimony as evidence for or against the intelligibility of continental philosophy, we should identify the actual experts—again, those who have studied the material and written well on it.

So, it is not only a case of disagreement amongst experts. It’s a case of a better-informed group of specialist experts disagreeing with the worse-informed generalist experts. I think it’s more epistemically responsible to defer to the specialists, absent other considerations.

And here’s the response I expect: I can read these texts for myself, and I can tell they are nonsense. So, it is helpful to look at some of the specific philosophers named in these pieces to see if they are, in fact, nonsense. But how do we do this? I can’t go over every single piece of writing from each of these philosophers. So, let’s pick a few and then look at some random samples.

First, from Hannah Arendt:

Descartes’ philosophy is haunted by two nightmares which in a sense became the nightmares of the whole modern age, not because this age was so deeply influenced by Cartesian philosophy, but because their emergence was almost inescapable once the true implications of the modern world view were understood. These nightmares are very simple and very well known. In the one, reality, the reality of the world as well as of human life, is doubted; if neither the senses nor common sense nor reason can be trusted, then it may well be that all that we take for reality is only a dream. The other concerns the general human condition as it was revealed by the new discoveries and the impossibility for man to trust his senses and his reason; under these circumstances it seems, indeed, much more likely that an evil spirit, a Dieu trompeur, wilfully and spitefully betrays man than that God is the ruler of the universe. The consummate devilry of this evil spirit would consist in having created a creature which harbors a notion of truth only to bestow on it such other faculties that it will never be able to reach any truth, never be able to be certain of anything.

I chose this passage by looking at my PDF of The Human Condition, scrolling to a random page, and copying the first full paragraph on that page.

Now, is this nonsense? I can understand it. I would assume that most competent readers can. (It has a literary flourish that may be unappealing to some, but style does not equal nonsense!) Arendt seems to be saying that there are two negative (emotionally speaking, thus the word ‘nightmare’) consequences of Descartes’ philosophy. First, the introduction of radical skepticism and the idea that our knowledge of the world might be ultimately unfounded. Second, that in fact we are ruled over by an evil God who gives us an illusion of knowledge, when in fact we can know nothing. In other words, Arendt is articulating the emotional human response to the unsettling possibility of radical skepticism. And to boot: I think she’s right! Skepticism is highly unsettling!

Let’s look at Husserl. This is from Cartesian Meditations:

It becomes evident that, as intentional, the analysis of consciousness is totally different from analysis in the usual andnatural sense. Conscious life, as we said once before, is not just a whole made up of "data" of consciousness and therefore "analyzable" (in an extremely broad sense, divisible) merelyinto its selfsufficient and non-selfsufficient elements the formsof unity (the "form-qualities") being included then among the non-selfsufficient elements. To be sure, when regard is directed to certain themes, intentional "analysis" does lead also to suchdivisions, and to that extent the word can still serve in the original sense; but everywhere its peculiar attainment (as "intentional") is an uncovering of the potentialities "implicit" in actualities of consciousness an uncovering that brings about, on the noematic side, an / "explication" or "unfolding", a "becoming distinct" and perhaps a "clearing" of what is consciously meant (the objective sense) and, correlatively, an explication of the potential intentional processes themselves. Intentional analysis is guided by the fundamental cognition that, as a consciousness, every cogito is indeed (in the broadest sense) a meaning of its meant [Meinung seines Gemeinten], but that, at any moment,this something meant [dieses Vermeinte] is more somethingmeant with something more than what is meant at that moment "explicitly".

I will admit here that this is not an easy passage. (This is how you know I’m being honest: if I wanted to make my case stronger, I’d choose an easier passage from Husserl.) Yet, I believe I can grasp the basics of it. I can at least grasp that Husserl is trying to offer an analysis of what makes intentional mental states so peculiar. Do I understand what he means when he says, for instance, ‘on the noematic side’? No. But I suspect this is due to the fact that I do not have an adequate grasp of phenomenology. I believe this is analogous to an expert mathematician not being able to make sense of a proof in, say, category theory: it looks unintelligible because I do not yet have an adequate grasp on the theoretical vocabulary.

And now Sartre, from Existentialism is a Humanism:

And when we speak of “abandonment” – a favorite word of Heidegger – we only mean to say that God does not exist, and that it is necessary to draw the consequences of his absence right to the end. The existentialist is strongly opposed to a certain type of secular moralism which seeks to suppress God at the least possible expense. Towards 1880, when the French professors endeavoured to formulate a secular morality, they said something like this: God is a useless and costly hypothesis, so we will do without it. However, if we are to have morality, a society and a law-abiding world, it is essential that certain values should be taken seriously; they must have an a priori existence ascribed to them. It must be considered obligatory a priori to be honest, not to lie, not to beat one’s wife, to bring up children and so forth; so we are going to do a little work on this subject, which will enable us to show that these values exist all the same, inscribed in an intelligible heaven although, of course, there is no God. In other words – and this is, I believe, the purport of all that we in France call radicalism – nothing will be changed if God does not exist; we shall rediscover the same norms of honesty, progress and humanity, and we shall have disposed of God as an out-of-date hypothesis which will die away quietly of itself. The existentialist, on the contrary, finds it extremely embarrassing that God does not exist, for there disappears with Him all possibility of finding values in an intelligible heaven.

No special jargon, nothing particularly unintelligible. It helps if you know a little about Nietzsche on the death of God, I suppose, but I think any undergraduate can read and understand it.

Finally, from Heidegger’s Being & Time:

The primary signification of"assertion" is "pointing out" [Aufzeigen]. In this we adhere to the primordial meaning of [greek that my copy-and-paste keeps rendering as nonsense] -letting an entity be seen from itself. In the assertion 'The hammer is too heavy', what is discovered for sight is not a 'meaning', but an entity in the way that it is ready-to-hand. Even if this entity is not close enough to be grasped and 'seen', the pointing-out has in view the entity itself and not, let us say, a mere "representation'' [Vorstellung] of it-neither something 'merely represented' nor the psychical condition in which the person who makes the assertion "represents" it.

If you look to the surrounding context of this passage, you’ll see that Heidegger is giving an analysis of three different significances of assertion—dangerously close to what an ordinary language philosopher might have done. I take him to be analyzing what we in the analytic tradition might have called the pragmatics of an assertion like ‘The hammer is too heavy’, or of its practical significance. In saying that the hammer is too heavy, we are not merely representing the hammer as having a certain quality, but also remarking on its state of being read-to-hand. You might not like Heidegger’s analysis, you may even think it is bad, but I do not think you can call this nonsense.

There is another response to this which I anticipate: OK, so you’ve established (let’s grant) that Arendt, Husserl, Sartre, and perhaps Heidegger aren’t nonsense. But what about the others?

My response: You are using these philosophers – along with a grab bag of others – to make a general claim about continental philosophy. I don’t need to defend every particular continental philosopher to argue against the claim. I’ve provided three instances where the generalization fails. Maybe Derrida’s nonsense—but that’s a specific argument, and one that is better defined, and one that we can have if we find ourselves disagreeing.

And that, I think, is the real moral of this whole dust-up. These terms – ‘analytic,’ ‘continental’– are silly and unfitting for serious philosophy. They should be confined to the dustheap of discourse. If you want to argue that a particular philosopher is nonsense, or vapid, or whatever, that’s fine and good—but you earn the right to levy that criticism by attending to the particulars of that philosopher, not by arguing about a poorly defined group.