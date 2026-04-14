Commonplace Philosophy

Commonplace Philosophy

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Jared Henderson's avatar
Jared Henderson
7h

Sorry for two posts in one day. I meant to schedule this and pressed the wrong button.

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Kyle Worley's avatar
Kyle Worley
6h

“I don’t need to defend every particular continental philosopher to argue against the claim. I’ve provided three instances where the generalization fails. Maybe Derrida’s nonsense—but that’s a specific argument, and one that is better defined, and one that we can have if we find ourselves disagreeing.”

Hey Jared, quit being so reasonable and open handed with us continentals or we are going to have to issue you a visitors pass.

Kidding aside, appreciate what you are doing here and agree that these labels have outlived whatever use they might have served.

Godspeed.

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