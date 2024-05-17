Early on in my YouTube career, I made a video called ‘How to Read Better.’ In that video, I focused on reading closely, reading deeply, and reading intentionally. I stand by all of that.

But I wish that I had also talked about the possibility of being a promiscuous, yet still virtuous, reader. Based on what I said in that video, I might have entirely closed off that possibility. And looking back, I wish I hadn’t. Because I think we can find a balanced approach to the whole thing, and that might make us better off as readers and thinkers.