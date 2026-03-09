Commonplace Philosophy

Davis
3hEdited

I have mixed feelings about this section, and about the authors. While I think they are on to something, at least to a point, I think they're overly hostile and, frankly, quite arrogant about how much smarter they feel than the others. Especially when they're critcising people; this stood out especially with the person who they mentioned being glad the climate change scientists weren't using fradulent data, as well as the person who they said wished the attack on Smollett had actually happened. I don't think they held those views because they're so connected to a cause and that they want to identify with it so badly they'd rather bad things happen.

I think it's perfectly reasonable to be happy that the attack, for instance, didn't happen while also wishing at some level it *had* precisely because of the damage done to others who would potentially come forward reporting hate crimes. This is more visible with sexual assault - people are happy that a person wasn't actually assaulted, but at the same time false claims get so much noise and media attention that it then makes it harder for people to come forward and be believed, especially with regards to powerful people.

Likewise, when discussing other people's ideas (Klein, Debord and Baudrillard all come to mind), they also seem quite arrogant and needlessly picking about it too. I was very much taking a "See, aren't we so much better than them for *truly* understanding it?" type of vibe - and I think they'd adopt the same attitude towards anyone who disagrees with them.

All that said, I do think there *is* some point to what they're saying, and how people behave. I was at a restaurant just the other day, and someone had ordered a meal for takeaway. When they got the takeaway bag, they threw a fit and said they wanted it in person at the restaurant (it was a chinese restaurant in Galway). They then proceeded to take pictures of themselves and the spice bag for five to ten minutes, before even starting to eat. It's hard to see this in any way *except* how the authors describe it. The person was more worried about it being known they were getting and eating there (and quite rude to everyone else around them, other customers and the staff in the process) as opposed to enjoying the meal. I don't buy their entire thesis (perhaps it's because I'm not active on social media - but then is that a profile in and of itself?), but I do think it describes *some* behaviours we see in the world. And I do admit I yearn for a time of stepping back, and not experiencing things mediated by the phone - or having the expectation you will. I didn't film or take pictures of the last gig I went to, and then had people constantly asking me to see them and upset that I wanted to just be there and be present with the music.

Ella Asbeha
2h

'Second-order observation' can also be seen as a response to the sheer amount of information present in the modern world. One can't read every book, can't see every movie, can't experience everything there is to experience. Our minds are indexes pointing to indexes.

I am as unsure as you on 'the multiplicity of perspectives.' If we are talking description, I guess it is right. Not so much with prescription.

I am still waiting too see how they fit anonymity (or semi-anonymity) into their framework. What happens when there is a disconnect between the online and non-online world? Is there even a disconnect in the first place?

