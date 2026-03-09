This month, we are reading You and Your Profile. Here’s the reading schedule:

March 2: Chapter 1 of You and Your Profile

March 9: Chapter 2 of You and Your Profile ( note: this is a long chapter )

March 16: Chapters 3 & 4 March 13: Members-Only Zoom Call, 8 PM Eastern

March 23: Chapter 5 Supplementary Reading: ‘A Cyborg Manifesto’ (link to PDF)

March 29: Members-Only Zoom Call, 3 PM Eastern

March 30: Chapters 6 & 7

This book explores identity and authenticity in an age of ‘profilicity,’ the authors’ term for how we think of modern identity.

We’ll have two Zoom calls: one on March 13 and one on March 29. There’s always a Zoom call at the end of the month, but I’m trying to host a second one on months when my schedule allows. Those calls are available to paid subscribers.

This is part of our ongoing philosophy of technology book club. Note: I’ve updated the May readings, as we will be reading The Score by C. Thi Nguyen rather than Alone Together by Turkle.

Throughout the year, we’re exploring questions like:

What effect has the rise of digital technologies had on the human condition?

What do we lose – and what do we gain – when we live our lives online?

What do conventional narratives about technology (techno-optimism, techno-pessimism, fatalism) miss? What facts do we need to consider? What alternative narrative about technology do we need to construct?

Today’s reading explores the primary explanatory concept of You and Your Profile: profilicity. The chapter is quite long and disconnected – many of the short segments read like chapters in a Byung-Chul Han book – making it difficult to give a proper overview in a post. Some examples of what is covered: diversity statements, the German idea of Erinnerungskulter (‘culture of remembrance’), Taylor Swift’s anti-Trump endorsements (and criticisms of ‘competitive wokeness’), the personas of DJs, Luhmann’s idea of information/noninformation, Luhmann’s other idea of second-order observation, Han’s The Transparent Society, the move from profiles to feeds.

This list was produced from memory — I’m leaving out quite a bit.

How do we even begin to tackle this? I’ve decided to focus on three concepts that I found most helpful in my thinking about the internet age. Our lists will likely differ, and so I look forward to hearing from you in the comments.

Second-order observation and being-seen-as-being-seen

Early in this chapter, the authors give us the example of tourists at a theme park. We see two photos. In the first, the tourists are enjoying the sights. In the second, the tourists are taking photos of the sights. There is a difference in their experience of the theme park, because:

In the first instance, they are seeing. They are directly interfacing with the environment around them.

In the second instance, they are seeing the sights, but they are seeing them as being seen. Their enjoyment of the things around them is now mediated now only by their own perceptual faculties, but by their phones.

This is an instance of second-order observation:

As opposed to seeing and being seen directly, second-order observation sees something, or oneself, as being seen. It observes something, or oneself, indirectly, by observing it from the perspective of other observers. Thereby the complexity of the observation is significantly increased—as is shown by the difference between the attention and tension in the faces of the 2017 audience as opposed to the relaxation and joy of the 2010 spectators. In second-order observation, both the object and its observer are taken into account and are simultaneously considered.

This has an interesting parallel with Han, I would say. Han would likely say that in the first instance, the environment is enjoyed as a thing. In the case of second-order observation, the environment is enjoyed as a non-thing. The thing is captured by the phone, rendered into an image (information, a non-thing), and that is now the object of enjoyment. What is so striking about this example is how these images are not only used to reflect on a past experience (this is how we often think of photographs — aids in remembrance) but actually transform the character of the initial experience.

We are dominated by second-order observation. Here is how Luhmann describes the phenomenon:

The observation of the observers—that is a shift from a consciousness of reality to a description of descriptions, or the perception of what others say or do not say—has become the advanced mode of perceiving the world in modern society. This is true in all major functional domains, in academia no less than in the economy, in art as much as in politics.

And:

We no longer need to know what the world is like once we know how it is being seen and once we are capable of orienting ourselves in the realm of second-order observation.

If we want to know what to think about, say, war with Iran, we do not seek out facts about the war: the economic consequences, the potential death toll, the strategies involved. Rather, we seek out what is being said about the war. So, we do not make first-order observations about the war, but rather second-order observations.

This affects how we think of ourselves as well. We are used to being seen: this is an ordinary part of life. What is new is that we now are being-seen-as-being-seen, meaning that when someone sees us, they are (perhaps unconsciously?) think of of our self-presentation. They are thinking about what we choose to present to the world. And we choose to present ourselves in a particular way, even when their is no specific audience in mind. This is why Moeller & D’Ambrosio coin the term the general peer: the fictitious stand-in for the many members of the audience. We do not choose to present ourselves in a particular way to express our true selves (as we might in an authentic era) but rather with the aim of being seen, and we will then be seen-as-being-seen. (This is a nice philosophical explication of what goes on with Mae in the later chapters of The Circle.)

The multiplicity of perspectives

Here is something you need to know about Hans-Georg Moeller, one of the authors of You and Your Profile: He’s a Zhuangzist. His YouTube channel is called ‘Carefree Wandering,’ a reference to a phrase repeated throughout the Zhuangzi. He’s written a book called The Moral Fool: A Case for Amorality, which may not be a work of Zhuangzi scholarship but is certainly influenced by his reading of Zhuangzi. He and D’Ambrosio, the coauthor of You and Your Profile, also wrote a book on Zhuangzi, Genuine Pretending.

I bring this up not to give you some fun facts about the authors, but rather to provide some context for some of their more striking assertions. For instance, after introducing us to the Luhmann’s ideas, they write:

In second-order observation, there is no ultimate unity that encloses or informs all perspectives. Possibilities for perspectives are endless. There is no central perspective, and there is no final word.

This is a Zhuangzist idea. (If you want to read more about this, you can find my posts from last year’s Zhuangzi read-along here.) Throughout the Zhuangzi, students – and sometimes wise men – are chastised for their inability to occupy different perspectives. They are trapped in one way of viewing things. But what is important for Zhuangzi, on my reading, is that there is no objective perspective; he’s a relativist. Your perspective shapes the world, and sometimes (in order to carry out some goal or to make some progress) a radical shift in perspective is called for. A multiplicity of perspectives is a basic fact about the world.

Great, more relativism — doesn’t the world have enough of that? That might be what you’re thinking, reading all of this. We tend to think that any admission of relativism inevitably leads to everyone being able to accept ‘their truth’, making critical discussion (and genuine disagreement) impossible. This is not the conclusion that Moeller & D’Ambrosio draw. Rather, they believe that the salience of multiplicity – meaning, simply, that we become more aware of this multiplicity of perspectives – can lead to critical reflection. Since there is ‘no central perspective, and there is no final word’ (later, they add: ‘it is understood that there is no final verdict, no overarching consensus, no ultimate end, and no single “grand perspective” that includes all others’), this means that we are endlessly caught up in an interrogation of our perspectives and, thus, an interrogation of the facts themselves.

This brings to mind the rise and fall of fact-checkers online. As I put on my Moeller & D’Ambrosio glasses, trying to see the world as they are describing it, here’s what I see. As information proliferated in a profilic world, people no longer knew what the truth was. Some went on to say that we were living in a post-truth world. To counter this, institutions and platforms started to employ fact-checkers; Snopes is one of the oldest and best-known, but, at one point, Facebook employed roughly 90 organizations to serve as fact-checkers on the platform. The idea was simple: have recognized authorities tell people what the truth is in an effort to combat fake news, disinformation, misinformation, malinformation, or whatever other words we came up with.

These initiatives were almost entirely a failure. If you agreed with a fact-checker’s conclusion, you took them to be reliable; if you didn’t agree, you took them to be unreliable. Moeller & D’Ambrosio’s theory would give us a new way of looking at this: the problem was not about institutional trust or media bias, but rather that these fact-checkers were an attempt to establish a ‘grand perspective,’ when in fact there is no such grand perspective. Because we are now all aware of this multiplicity of perspectives – even if we can’t articulate it – we as a whole are resistant to the institutions that want to tell us what we all ought to believe.

I am not sure that I believe this explanation; I am not sure I believe the profilicity thesis; however, it is an interesting line of thought for us to explore.

Information/Noninformation

Luhmann defines the code of mass media (and social media by extension) as information/noninformation, in the same way that legal codes are primarily defined by the opposition of legal/illegal. Moeller & D’Ambrosio write: ‘This code is rather peculiar due to one specific characteristic: once information has been communicated, it is immediately transformed into noninformation.’ Thus, mass media require a constant stream of new information in order to maintain relevance.

I was surprised that Moeller & D’Ambrosio did not make what I thought was an obvious connection: under the regime of profilic identity, where we curate our identities by generating information (images, posts, etc.), this would mean that we must constantly create our identities. Where in sincerity our identities could be performed as a matter of routine, and in authenticity our identities could be discovered once and for all, in profilicity, identity is something which we can never stop making.

Which, I’ll be frank, is exhausting.

This reminds me of a clip from Birdman, where Emma Stone’s character exclaims: ‘I mean, who the fuck are you? You hate bloggers. You mock Twitter. You don’t even have a Facebook page. You’re the one who doesn’t exist!’

Comments from Last Week

Here are some of my favorite comments from last week’s discussion.

From Susie:

This discussion of morality in profilicity reminded me of The Circle. The employees got a rush of feeling they were making a huge impact on current world problems by simply saying yay or nay into their ever present headphones. A word was substituted for personal involvement, sacrifice, and action. It was a shallow way to take a stand that was perplexingly powerful and uplifting to those who engaged in it.

Yes, this was very similar to the smile/frown scenes in The Circle. Some of the most cringe-inducing dialogue (internal or external) is when Mae seems to sincerely believe those smiles and frowns matter to, say, a terrorist group that has taken hostages.

From Patrick:

Jared, my take on the case of Ichika which you closed with: I think Moeller and D’Ambrosio would say that many people who use social media (in this case, YouTube) have not fully understood the paradigm of profilicity, despite the fact that they themselves engage in it. That is the chief intervention which the book is proposing: it wants to help people to recognize profilicity as yet another strategy for identity building, distinct from, but no less legitimate than, sincerity and authenticity. Ichika’s disappointed fans are disappointed because they take Ichika to be operating within a paradigm of authenticity rather than one of profilicity. But he isn’t, and he can’t. A profile is only capable of conveying authenticity (or sincerity), as it were, profilically. Fans were expecting authenticity in the form of the audio and video being made simultaneously in a single take, presumably because Ichika’s profile led them to believe this was the case. It’s not that Ichika has been exposed as inauthentic so much as his carefully curated profile has been revealed to be a fraud, at least to some degree. His fans were under the mistken impression that Ichika is operating in the paradigm of authenticity, when in fact his profile is operating within the paradigm of profilicity, though it performs authenticity. I think the co-authors would say that the scandal is not that Ichika’s profile is inauthentic; it’s that his profile contradicts itself by pretending to be authentic while also violating certain norms of authenticity. What Moeller and D’Ambrosio are arguing, as I understand it, is that we get into trouble when we confuse these different identity strategies and allow them to mingle in ways that don’t really make sense.

To understand this comment, you’ll have to remember the example of Ichika Nita with which I closed last week’s post. Ichika was exposed as miming his guitar videos, and fans were very upset. I think Patrick is right that Moeller & D’Ambrosio would ‘say that many people who use social media (in this case, YouTube) have not fully understood the paradigm of profilicity, despite the fact that they themselves engage in it.’ What I wonder about, though, is how we argue for the shift from authenticity to profilicity given that so many people seem to value authenticity so highly — for me, this generates a good deal of skepticism about the descriptive claims in You and Your Profile. It’s, of course, a problem in philosophy to determine what counts as evidence, but given that this book is dangerously close to sociology, I feel we need to think more about what would count as evidence for their thesis.

It cannot simply be what people say, of course; many people cannot articulate the operative concepts in their lives. At the very least, we need to look at what they do and what makes them joyful or angry to see what they truly believe about the world.

Ross makes a connection with a novel I love, White Noise: