I thought I’d be writing more book reviews this year, but with my other writing projects, I haven’t been able to give them my attention. Then it dawned on me: instead of writing individual book reviews, this was an opportunity to revive Books Worth Your Time.

Recently, a number of people have sent me their novels and other books. I’ve started to take a look at them, and my hope is that in future installments of Books Worth Your Time, I’ll be able to highlight some that stand out to me. But I haven’t finished anyone’s book yet, so it won’t be happening this time.

Right Ho, Jeeves

We’ll be starting with a lighter novel in this installment — but this is a good one.

Right Ho, Jeeves is the second of P.G. Wodehouse’s Jeeves and Wooster novels, though I didn’t know this when I read it: I picked it up, having never read Wodehouse before, and found it perfectly readable. The story follows Bertram ‘Bertie’ Wooster and his loyal butler, Jeeves, as they try to solve the romantic problems of their friends and relations. Hijinks abound: Bertie isn’t nearly as smart as he’d like to think, and he’s too prideful to let Jeeves handle the matter, and so the errors begin to accumulate, each building on each other until the matter resolves itself, with Bertie making a bit of an ass of himself in the process.

Comic novels aren’t given much respect in literary circles. Or, maybe it’s better to say that comic novels can be seen as very good, but you aren’t going to see them in a list of Great Books. Those are reserved for serious, weighty tomes. And while I do not think we can call Right Ho, Jeeves a Great Book, I think we can call it a great book.

Here’s what I mean. A Great Book, let’s say, is one of those books that we think needs to be preserved, come hell or high water. If you’re the last human being on Earth and your house catches fire, grab your copy of Moby-Dick and the King James Bible to make sure that they’re preserved for future generations, should you ever get around to producing some. I don’t think Right Ho, Jeeves or the other Jeeves and Wooster novels would be top of my list to save in a house fire, but I do think they are great.

It’s difficult to be funny. I don’t know how to do it in writing. Comedy is about….timing, and when you’re writing, you have to control time with your rhythm, cadence, and word choice. Most writers can’t do it, at least not consistently. But every single page of Right Ho, Jeeves has a gag of some kind; I laughed out loud numerous times. And they build. A gag on page five is revisited on page twelve, and it’s funnier this time — but only if you’ve read page five. Thus, it is very difficult for me to find a representative passage of Right Ho, Jeeves that will convince you that it’s hilarious .

But I have to try. Bertie is being told about a dispute between two young lovers, who are breaking off their engagement because Glossop has told his fiancée, Angela, that he doesn’t believe she was attacked by a shark while in France. Angela is offended, and Bertie agrees:

I must say I saw the girl’s viewpoint. It’s only about once in a lifetime that anything sensational ever happens to one, and when it does, you don’t want people taking all the colour out of it. I remember at school having to read that stuff where that chap, Othello, tells the girl what a hell of a time he’d been having among the cannibals and what not. Well, imagine his feelings if, after he had described some particularly sticky passage with a cannibal chief and was waiting for the awestruck “Oh-h! Not really?”, she had said that the whole thing had no doubt been greatly exaggerated and that the man had probably really been a prominent local vegetarian.

Something about calling him ‘that chap, Othello,’ or the fact that Bertie can’t remember Desdemona’s name, or calling the cannibal chief a ‘prominent local vegetarian,’ fills me with joy.

It’s also tightly plotted. Every beat matters, each building on the last in unexpected ways. It reminded me of a great crime or spy novel, except Bertie’s concerns are almost entirely petty domestic disputes.

And I haven’t mentioned Jeeves at all. Jeeves is a delightfully fleshed-out character, despite the fact that he often disappears for large parts of the story. He’s clearly educated, with a literary mind, and he’s a student of psychology; he uses this knowledge to solve nobles’ problems in the background, without them realizing.

In another of the Jeeves & Wooster novels, Joy in the Morning, Jeeves has served Bertie well, and so Bertie asks if Jeeves would like a present. Here’s the exchange:

‘Any little gift you would like, I mean?’ ‘It is extremely kind of you, sir.’ ‘Not at all, Jeeves. The sky is the limit. State your desire.’ ‘Well, sir, there has recently been published a new and authoritatively annotated edition of the works of the philosopher Spinoza. Since you are so generous, I would appreciate that very much.’ ‘You shall have it. It shall be delivered at your door in a plain van without delay. You’re sure you’ve got the name right? Spinoza?’ ‘Yes, sir.’ ‘It doesn’t sound probable, but no doubt you know best. Spinoza, eh? Is he the Book Society’s Choice of the Month?’ ‘I believe not, sir.’ ‘Well, he’s the only fellow I ever heard of who wasn’t. Right ho. I’ll see to it instanter.’

Later, Betrie tries to impress a woman – who he actually loathes, yet wants to impress – by saying that he often reads Spinoza:

‘Bertie! This is amazing! Do you really read Spinoza?’ It’s extraordinary how one yields to that fatal temptation to swank. It undoes the best of us. Nothing, I mean, would have been simpler than to reply that she had got the data twisted and that the authoritatively annotated edition was a present for Jeeves. But, instead of doing the simple, manly, straightforward thing, I had to go and put on dog. ‘Oh, rather,’ I said, with an intellectual flick of the umbrella. ‘When I have a leisure moment, you will generally find me curled up with Spinoza’s latest.’

‘You will generally find me curled up with Spinoza’s latest.’ Perfection.

The Machine Stops



You may have noticed that in certain corners of the internet – Substack in particular – there is a lot of talk of ‘the Machine.’ This is almost entirely due to Paul Kingsnorth’s writing, in particular his recent Against the Machine. If you are, like me, at least mildly techno-pessimistic, the rhetoric of the Machine likely resonates with some part of your spirit.