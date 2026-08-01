I’m sure you have a large stack of books waiting to be read, whether they’re piling high on your nightstand, shoved into whatever space you have on your bookshelf, or sitting as PDFs on your hard drive—but I’m going to recommend some books anyway. This the latest installment in Books Worth Your Time.

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell

I can wholeheartedly recommend Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell.There are no caveats. This is an excellent book. I recently re-read it, and I enjoyed the experience even more on the second read.

Set in the era of the Napoleonic Wars, Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell follows the titular characters as they attempt to bring magic back to England, which has atrophied after the disappearance of the mysterious Raven King. And while this is clearly a fantasy novel, don’t skip it if the genre isn’t your typical thing—what is really worthwhile in this book is the way we see these two characters, so different yet tragically similar, interact over the years. Jonathan Strange wants to innovate, to explore, to take risks; Mr Norrell is fearful of danger and damaging his reputation. We find two approaches to life: one driven by intuition and one driven by cold logic. That’s what makes the story so compelling.

Clarke is also a master worldbuilder, and I don’t mean that you’ll be forced to endure pages of lore-dumping exposition. Instead, she effortlessly induces you into believing that this England is the real England, just with some magic added in. Every place and minor character has a story, and you’ll often read this story in the footnotes. (Clarke’s use of footnotes is delightful—it doesn’t get old.)

Clarke is a tragic figure herself. Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell took a decade for Clarke to write (she was a full-time editor of cookbooks at the time). Shortly after publication, she was diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, and this has apparently made it very difficult for her to write. The only proper novel we’ve gotten from her since is the delightful Piranesi, which was considerably shorter. I don’t know if we’ll ever get another book like Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, but even if this were the only novel she published, it would be enough to cement her reputation.

I went back to the previous installments of Books Worth Your Time, sure that I’d recommended this book before. I was shocked that I had failed to mention it!

The Haunting of Hill House