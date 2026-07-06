Commonplace Philosophy

Commonplace Philosophy

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Ross's avatar
Ross
5h

Enjoying this so far. Damien seems to have a heavy presence so far despite not having a physical appearance in the story yet -- will be interesting to see how he plays into it.

I'm definitely not a computer scientist, so this is oversimplified, but Cayce and Magda strike me as different parts of a recommendation algorithm: companies produce marketing, Cayce scores it, and Magda is the "feed" that puts it in front of people.

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1 reply by Jared Henderson
Dominik's avatar
Dominik
5h

I found this work extremely difficult to get into, mainly because of the overwhelming number of brand names I did not recognise and Gibson's style.

The brand issue resolved itself very quickly, as I soon noticed that there is no need to recognise them, as most of the time that's exactly what they are: just brands. As long as I can infer from the context whether an item is sportswear, a jacket, or something else, I don't think knowing the particulars of the history of a given brand would change my experience all that much. I admit I am not particularly knowledgeable about brands in general, and I tend to unconsciously skim over logos and ads without noticing them, but it did make me think about how fast some brands can come and go, and whether that makes any difference in the world.

As to Gibson's style, it is still something I'm getting used to. The verbless sentences are many, and I struggle to find the point of their repeated use. Is this meant to somehow echo the patterns in the title, perhaps? Or is this just Gibson's style and I'm reading too much into it? I would appreciate someone more familiar with Gibson to let me know.

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