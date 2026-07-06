Welcome back to our philosophy of technology book club. This month, we’re reading Pattern Recognition by William Gibson.

Here’s the reading schedule:

July 6: Chapters 1-9

July 13: Chapters 10-20

July 17: Members-Only Zoom Call, 8 PM Eastern

July 20: Chapters 21- 33

July 26: Members-Only Zoom Call, 3 PM Eastern

July 27: Chapters 34-End

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Next month, we’ll read selections from Technics & Civilization by Lewis Mumford, and in September we’ll read from Heidegger’s What is Called Thinking?

If you want to see everything we’ll read for the rest of the year, check out this post:

I picked Pattern Recognition for our book club for a few reasons. First, I like to read science fiction, and I think it’s refreshing to read fiction between dense works of philosophy. (Despite the fact that Taylor’s book was under 200 pages, it probably took a lot of effort to understand.) Second, I knew that Gibson would be an essential writer to consult as we think about our relationship to modern technology.

But I did not expect it to be quite so thematic. I’m pleasantly surprised. I think readers will find connections between Pattern Recognition and some of our previous books: The Circle, Non-things, The Ethics of Authenticity, and so on. The book can also expand the discussion, as Gibson’s book is in large part about advertising and branding.

We follow Cayce Pollard, a ‘coolhunter’ who works as a consultant for various brands. Cayce has a particular gift—an affliction, seen from another angle. She is allergic to branding. She has some sort of psychic response to it. This allows her to tell a footwear brand if their new logo ‘works’, but it also makes going about the world difficult. When she’s at Harvey Nichols, a shop, she experiences a severe reaction to Tommy Hilfiger:

But down here, next to a display of Tommy Hilfiger, it’s all started to go sideways on her, the trademark thing…Some people ingest a single peanut and their head swells like a basketball. When it happens to case, it’s her psyche.

Hilfiger presents a particular difficulty for Cayce:

My God, don’t they know? This stuff is simulacra of simulacra of simulacra. A diluted tincture of Ralph Lauren, who himself had diluted the glory days of Brooks Brothers, who themselves had on the product of Jarmyn Street and Saville Row…But Tommy surely is the null point, the black hole. There must be some Tommy Hilfiger event horizon, beyond which it is impossible to be more derivative, more removed from the source, more devoid of soul.

Cayce lives in a strange tension. Her allergy to branding radically alters her life. She de-brands her clothing. (At one point, we learn that she paid someone to grind down the buttons of her Levi’s jeans.) She prefers ‘things that could have been worn, to a general lack of comment, during any year between 1945 and 2000.’ The only piece of clothing she seems to really love is a black Buzz Rickson’s MA-1.

Let’s talk about that jacket for a moment, as it’s thematic and an interesting story about Gibson. Gibson is apparently a great appreciator of vintage clothing, and he was familiar with Buzz Rickson prior to writing Pattern Recognition. Buzz Rickson is a Japanese company specializing in reproductions of military clothing

Some jackets from Buzz Rickson

They’re known for an obsessive level of detail. As I understand it, a Buzz Rickson Type B-9 Flight Parka is a vintage Type B-9 Flight Parka, down to almost every detail. If it weren’t for the discreet Buzz Rickson text on the label, you might think it was the genuine article. The choice of military clothing is important here: these pieces are ruthlessly functional. They are designed for a purpose.

So, it is no surprise that Cayce would favor their clothing. It’s clothing where form is completely subservient to function. Buzz Rickson is an anti-brand.

When Gibson wrote Pattern Recognition in 2003, Buzz Rickson did not make a black MA-1 bomber jacket. Gibson made that up. After the novel was released, people started looking for it—and now Buzz Rickson produces one, and they have an entire collab line with Gibson.

What does this mean for Cayce? I said she lives in a tension. Her allergy to branding makes her life difficult, and she goes to extreme measures to avoid having a reaction. It also means that Cayce is more aware of branding than anyone else. As she walks through London, she can’t help but see all the brands; she catalogs them in her mind; she recognizes patterns. Cayce, as someone who hates branding, is the only one who can see how omnipresent branding has become.

We could assert that everything is an ad now, and while this would be an exaggeration (it is not the case that literally everything is an ad now), I think people would understand what we meant. Ads are everywhere now. Ordinary human life has become suffused with advertising. (It’s coming to Substack too.)

I drive an electric car now and charge it at home, but we still have a beat-up (yet incredibly reliable) Toyota Camry we use to take the kids around town. (Don’t let your kids in the good car. They’ll puke in it on the first ride.) So, sometimes I’m at the gas station. The gas station is a functional place; it’s the sort of place where you go because you have a thing you need to do and then you leave; you don’t mind if it’s a beautiful or an ugly gas station, for the most part; you go because you need gas. But when I’m filling up the Camry, what do I see? Ads. Not just the cardboard signs and flimsy posters for nicotine packs and soft drinks—the pump plays ads. I don’t have Cayce’s psychic sensitivities, but when I’m at the pump I feel like I’m being assaulted by information I have no desire to consume. This celebrity got married. That movie just broke a box office record. You can get debt relief by calling this number right now.

We find advertising in places we wouldn’t expect. Do you ever watch celebrities giving interviews or going to events? The clothes they’re wearing were chosen for them, and usually they’re compensated for wearing them. They take sponsorships to use certain phones. They are walking ads.

We’re walking ads, too. How many T-shirts do you own that are emblazoned with the logo of the brand? Sometimes there isn’t any art involved; the design is just the logo.

Brands become the fixed points of culture; they are the symbols we use to interpret the world. Taylor wrote of a collapse of shared poetic language when discussing the transition from medieval poetry to the Romantics and beyond. What he missed was that we do have a shared language: the language of advertising.

But brands come and go. The language is always in flux. There’s an exchange in Chapter 6, when Bigend asks Cayce about the future. He says this:

‘Of course,’ he says, ‘we have no idea, now, of who or what the inhabitants of the our future might be. In that sense, we have no future. Not in the sense that our grandparents had a future, or thought they did. Fully imagined cultural futures were the luxury of another day, one in which “now” was of some greater duration.’

But Cayce does find something of stability. She’s obsessed with a series of mysterious videos. She frequents an internet forum to discuss their meaning. What we know so far:

There are over 100 clips, with #135 being uploaded in the middle of this week’s reading.

They are difficult to place in a particular location or time period.

They are uploaded in a seemingly random order; there is no conventional narrative.

When it is revealed that Bigend knows about the footage – and knows about Cayce’s participation in the F:F:F discussion forum – he says that it is advertising, maybe for a product that does not exist.

‘Far more creativity, today, goes into the marketing of products than into the products themselves…That is why I founded Blue Ant: that one simple recongition. In that regard alone, the footage is a work of proven genius.’

I don’t know if that is how Cayce views it—if it were, I don’t think she would find it so personally compelling and fulfilling to analyze. But now the footage has become a job: Bigend wants Cayce to find the person responsible for it.

She has leads—Parkaboy, another footagehead, thinks there are hidden messages in the latest clip. And while she is resistant to working with Bigend, we know (for the sake of narrative and due to Cayce’s curiosity) she’ll be going on a mission very soon.

How this intersects with the other mystery plot (apparently Dorotea is a corporate spy, and Bigend has a side project called ‘Trans’), we will see.