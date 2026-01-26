Commonplace Philosophy

Jordan Gorrell
I really liked the chapter on Stillness. It made something click for me that’s possibly already been clear to many others, about the interplay between availability, impulsivity, and attention.

“Everything” is available nearly instantly, and so when we have the impulse to interact with one of these instantly available things, the impulse wins before our attention even has time to settle in and decide whether or not we should be doing whatever it is we’re doing. I feel the impulse to open Substack, say, and then I find myself doing it before I’ve even consciously had the time to decide whether I actually have a reason for getting on. (I removed Facebook/Instagram/etc, years ago, but the urge to open some default app on your phone just gets pushed to other apps, like Substack, some news app, etc.)

It makes me wonder if some simple solution like having it take 15 seconds to open your phone, and then 30 more seconds to open any given app, would give people enough time, or friction, to pay attention to what they’re doing, realize they aren’t picking up their phone for any good reason, and then can set it back down.

I very much enjoyed this first book for the read along this year, and am looking forward to the rest to come. I don't have a ton to add to this week's post, but I did want to offer a defense of Fancis Bacon since he is so very often charged with the disenchantment of and movement toward a stance where humans seek to control reality and bend it to our will.

Bacon does say "scientia potestas est," but it occurs in his Sacred Meditations in the midst of a discussion of heresies, and he applies the phrase to God's knowledge and power. The full phrase there is "nam et ipsa scientia potestas est," which was translated into English either by Bacon or one of his contemporaries as "for knowledge it selfe [sic] is a power whereby He [God] knoweth." So the phrase is not "knowledge is power" but "God's knowledge is power." It isn't about scientific rationality at all.

In fact, Bacon verged on equating science with magic and wanted not to demystify rational investigation but to further impregnate it with the mystical. Bacon was writing during a time when magic had become associated with superstition, Catholicism, and the occult, and he wanted to reclaim magic for Protestantism.

In de Augmentis (his famous treaty on the scientific method) he says "I must here stipulate that magic, which has long been used in a bad sense, be again restored to its ancient and honorable meaning. For among the Persians magic was taken for a sublime wisdom, and the knowledge of the universal harmony of things." And even defines magic as "as the science which applies the knowledge of hidden forms to the production of wonderful operations; and by uniting (as they say) actives with passives displays the wonderful works of nature." For Bacon, nature was not reduced to something to be used for our ends; it remained something magical, pregnant with otherness (including the divine other) which coule draw us out of ourselves and into the social world through the scientific (and for Bacon magical) means of discovery and exploration. So I believe the general charge commonly brought against him is a misunderstanding.

