Welcome back to our 2026 book club on the philosophy of technology. Throughout the year, we’re exploring questions like:

What effect has the rise of digital technologies had on the human condition?

What do we lose – and what do we gain – when we live our lives online?

What do conventional narratives about technology (techno-optimism, techno-pessimism, fatalism) miss? What facts do we need to consider? What alternative narrative about technology do we need to construct?

We’ve now finished our reading of Non-things. In February, we’re moving on to Dave Egger’s The Circle. Here’s the schedule:

February 2: The Circle, up to page 118 (ending at the section that begins ‘In the days that followed, Mae knew it could be true…’)

February 9: The Circle, up to page 234 (ending at the section that begins ‘It was all easy enough to assimilate…’)

February 16: The Circle, up to page 338 (ending at the section that begins ‘On a granite panel outside the Protagorean Pavilion the building’s namesake was quoted loosely…’) Optional: ‘The Narcissistic Personality of Our Time’ by Christopher Lasch

February 22: Members-Only Zoom Call, 3 PM Eastern

February 23: The Circle, to the end of the book.

The call on February 22 is for paid subscribers; a recording will be made available to those unable to attend. These calls will include a 20-30 presentation and then a group discussion.

Today’s post is an adapted version of the presentation I gave on January’s call for subscribers, in which I discussed Heidegger’s ‘The Question Concerning Technology’ and Han’s Non-things as a whole. A recording of that presentation is available here.

The goal of this year’s book club is to better understand our relationship to technology. We are not only interested in the philosophy of technology because of some abstract interest; speaking personally, at least, I see this year-long investigation as a way of making sense of my own relationship to technology, a relationship which threatens to dominate and overwhelm all other relationships.

Of course, if we are going to make an investigation into technology, we ought to provide some definition of the subject matter. In other words, we ought to be able to say what technology is. And we must ask certain questions about technology, because – as Heidegger says – questioning builds a way of thinking.

Two common definitions can be found in these discussions, both of which Heidegger identifies in ‘The Question Concerning Technology.’ The first: ‘Technology is a means to an end.’ The second: ‘Technology is a human activity.’ He calls these the instrumental and anthropological definitions, respectively. What we have done in giving these definitions is identify what human beings do when they make technology; we’ve answered the question of why we need technology. Human beings create technology – that is the anthropological definition at play – because human beings have goals we wish to achieve. We are unable to reach many of these goals by using our bodies or our minds, and so we craft tools. We invent technologies. This is the instrumental definition at play.

These definitions are correct but incomplete. This is because the definitions do latch onto something, but they fail to capture the essence of technology. This older idea of capturing essence is what he is after.

To begin to answer this, Heidegger discusses the old philosophical distinction between four kinds of causation. They are:

The material cause or that which is given in reply to the question “What is it made out of?” What is singled out in the answer need not be material objects such as bricks, stones, or planks. By Aristotle’s lights, A and B are the material cause of the syllable BA.

The formal cause or that which is given in reply to the question “”What is it?”. What is singled out in the answer is the essence or the what-it-is-to-be something.

The efficient cause or that which is given in reply to the question: “Where does change (or motion) come from?”. What is singled out in the answer is the whence of change (or motion).

The final cause is that which is given in reply to the question: “What is its good?”. What is singled out in the answer is that for the sake of which something is done or takes place.

Heidegger reinterprets this four-fold distinction in normative terms, as being responsible for, the thing being brought about being indebted to the occasions or work which are responsible for it – Heidegger writes: ‘If we inquire step by step into what technology, represented as means, actually is, then we shall arrive at revealing…Technology is therefore no mere means. Technology is a way of revealing.’ This is his rendering of the Greek aletheia.

This opens up more questions than it answers. We can ask two questions:

What is the means by which technology reveals?

What does technology reveal?

The answers to these two questions are related. In his discussion of the Rhine and the hydroelectric plant, Heidegger writes that as we build the plant, ‘Even the Rhine itself appears to be something at our command…What the river is now, namely, a water-power supplier, derives from the essence of the power plant.’ Modern technology – the sort of thing Heidegger has in mind, as opposed to bridges and hammers – reveals in the way that it controls the world around it. Heidegger gives us some words for this: unlocking, transforming, storing, distributing, and switching about. All of these are ways of revealing. What it reveals: that the Rhine, to stay with our example, is that it is just another resource to be mastered and extracted.

Just prior to his discussion of the Rhine, Heidegger writes:

This setting-upon that challenges the energies of nature is an expediting, and in two ways. It expedites in that it unlocks and exposes. Yet that expediting is always itself directed from the beginning toward furthering something else, i.e., toward driving on to the maximum yield at the minimum expense. The coal that has been hauled out in some mining district has not been produced in order that it may simply be at hand somewhere or other. It is being stored; that is, it is on call, ready to deliver the sun’s warmth that is stored in it. The sun’s warmth is challenged forth for heat, which in turn is ordered to deliver steam whose pressure turns the wheels that keep the factory running.

As a result, ‘Everywhere everything is ordered to stand by, to be immediately on hand, indeed to stand there just so that it may be on call for a further ordering.’ This organization of resources is dubbed enframing by Heidegger.

Enframing means the gathering together of the setting-upon that sets upon man, i.e., challenges him forth, to reveal the actual, in the mode of ordering, as standing-reserve.

But it is not only nature that is subordinated by technology. Human beings – ‘man himself,’ as we read Heidegger in translation – themselves become part of the standing-reserve. If Heidegger is correct, then we have an account of why we feel so dominated by technology. Technology threatens to turn us into yet another resource that can be extracted.

The essence of modern technology, however, is not technological. And as a historical note – a note Heidegger does discuss – this way of viewing the world is older than modern technology. Heidegger traces this back to the development of ‘exact physical science.’

Heidegger does not mention Francis Bacon, but he is relevant to this story. Bacon marked a break from the earlier Aristotelian science, saying that science should focus on material and efficient causes. Final and formal causes were the realm of metaphysics. Bacon saw the refining of science as part of a project of utilizing nature for man’s ends. In one work, he uses an important phrase: Scientia potentia est. In modern English, knowledge is power. Bacon, I believe, reads as an optimist. Through the exercise of human reason, and through the dispelling of dogma, we would better understand nature and would elevate the human condition. But in Heidegger’s reckoning, this comes at a cost — it shifts how we see the world (thus enframing) and how we see ourselves. We render ourselves yet another resource — literally, human resources.

Near the end of his essay, Heidegger writes:

The actual threat [of enframing] does not come in the first instance from the potentially lethal machines and apparatus of technology. The actual threat has already afflicted man in his essence. The rule of enframing threatens man with the possibility that it could be denied to him to enter into a more original revealing and hence to experience the call of a more primal truth.

Thus, modern technology – and the operation of enframing – cuts us off from another way of being in the world.

Heidegger had in mind industrial technology. His examples are wind turbines, airplanes, and power plants. Byung-Chul Han is particularly interested in digital technologies. This is the focus of Non-things. Reading Heidegger places the observations from Han, which feel rather shaky, on a more stable foundation. It is Heidegger’s shadow, moreso than Arendt’s or Hegel’s, which looms large over the work. And so, reading ‘The Question Concerning Technology’ provides a way through Non-things.

Han begins with the observation that we have moved into a new age of technology. We interact with information rather than things. Another phrase he uses for information is non-things. We can understand Han as continuing the Heideggerian project in this way, I think: Heidegger is concerned with the transition from traditional technology to industrial technology, while Han is concerned with the further transition to the world of non-things. Thus, for Han, the villain of the book is the smartphone, not the wind turbine.

Throughout Han’s work, there is an emphasis on our relationship to time. In Vita Contemplativa, he turns his eye to the lost art of leisure and inactivity. He believes that we have abandoned leisure because of our strained relationship to time, writing:

‘Leisure time’ lacks both intensity of life and contemplation. It is a time that we kill so as not to get bored. It is not free, living time; it is dead time. Intense life today means first of all more performance or more consumption.

Our time is commodified. We view it as a resource that we can order and utilize; actually, the claim should be stronger than that. We view it only as a resource that we can order and utilize for productive labor. I believe that Han’s view is made much clearer with this Heideggerian background. Time has become enframed, which means that we view the time around us as a ‘standing-reserve,’ much like we now view the Rhine as a standing-reserve which we can make use of. This changes our relationship to the Rhine, and to nature more broadly. Han’s extension of Heidegger would then say that we have changed our relationship to time.

In our time, we might call this ‘productivity culture.’ By this, I mean a cultural logic that assumes the inherent value of productive labor and that denigrates the value of that which is deemed ‘unproductive.’ The decline of universities is a product of this — the practical majors continue to be valued insofar as they are serving as job training for the future workforce, while the traditional fields of study (pure mathematics, philosophy, literature, even non-applied physics!) face funding cuts, impacting both teaching and research. The urge we all feel to be more productive is part of this too — that cultural logic has wormed its way inside of us. We call non-productive time ‘useless.’ What is meant, more precisely, is that it is not instrumentally or economically useful. There is, in fact, quite a lot of value and use in art, philosophy, literature, etc. But it is not the sort of thing that is easily commodified.

At one point, I was looking for evidence on how much people in wealthy economies work — I found something very interesting. It is high-earners who tend to work more hours. The economic explanation for this is that these high-earners are incentivized to work more hours because each hour spent working is worth more; it’s not a matter of seven or fifteen dollars, but maybe hundreds or thousands. But there’s also something very unsettling about this fact. Namely, these people, by almost any reasonable historical standard, have enough to flourish. They could afford to work less and enjoy more leisure. Yet, work is what structures their time.

Han is not only concerned with work. He’s concerned with a broader concept that he calls hyperactivity. This is his term for the compulsion to continuously do more. We see this hyperactivity in the digital realm. So, in the penultimate chapter of Non-things, Han writes:

Stillness produces nothing. Capitalism therefore dislikes stillness. Information capitalism produces the compulsion of communication.

The phenomena that Han has been discussing throughout Non-things is broader than the economic realm. The threat to stillness is thus not solved by, say, policy changes that prevent your boss from emailing you (or expecting you to respond) outside of work hours.

Han’s solution to this problem might resonate with my general approach, when he writes specifically of cultivating ‘negative potentiality,’ the ability to do nothing.

In the absence of negative potential, we develop a destructive hyperactivity. We become submerged in noise. Stillness can be restored only by a strengthening of negative potentiality. But the dominant compulsion of communication, which is ultimately the compulsion to produce, intentionally destroys negative potentiality.

If we are able to cultivate this negative potentiality, then we can find a way to step back. This includes stepping back from the production of ourselves. Han calls this a time of ‘namelessness,’ where the ego is not centered.

Stillness is a time of stabilization. It is not the only time of stabilization – in another work, Han writes of the importance of cultural rituals for making sense of time as well – but it provides a grounding for you as you go throughout your day-to-day life. The problems of the infosphere and the world of non-things is profoundly destabilizing. Stillness is something we have to recover to get through this period of destabilization. Yet, the logic that produced this destabilization does not want us to be still.

So, your smartphone is destabilizing because it provides you with infinitely many options, none of which produce the kind of stabilization that interacting with the same things (physical objects) over and over again. The selfie replaces photography, making capturing moments in time easier and easier — and yet, it leaves us with nothing to hold. Selfies are cheap, disposable, and easily forgotten. Content you consume – even if it is substantive – enters your mind and then falls out, unlike consuming a book through a long and thoughtful process. A book provides a way to be still; a photograph provides a way to be still; sitting and looking at nature provides a way to be still.

At the end of my remarks about Heidegger, I said that modern technology – and the operation of enframing – cuts us off from another way of being in the world. With Han, we have a way of making this answer more specific. It cuts us off from being still.

How does this relate to things and non-things? In the final chapter of Non-things, Han writes:

Things make us see a world in the first place. Where non-things destroy visibilities, things produce them. Things open up our gaze, a gaze for sites.

In writing of opening up our gaze, I take Han to be hearkening back to a view of contemplation, in which contemplation is characterized by its receptive stance; you are allowing the world to pour in, you are soaking yourself in it, you are allowing yourself to receive.

And as Han writes elsewhere in his chapter on the jukebox:

I lived in a flat that contained only an old grand piano and a metal desk from a doctor’s surgery. I needed to be in an empty flat…To be a still, nameless thing in space, that would mean redemption. Emptiness does not mean that there is a space with nothing in it. It is an intensity, an intense presence…Stillness is an intense form of attentiveness.

Han could view himself as a ‘third thing’, a ‘still, nameless thing in space’ in his empty flat. In that environment, he could fix his gaze in a way he otherwise could not.

What is striking about Han’s relationship to his jukebox is the care he has for it. He writes of the Japanese practice of ceremonially bidding farewell to objects that have been used for a long time. This would take place in a specific space, a temple, and would involve some sort of set practice. Now, he says, ‘there are probably very few things to which we would grant such an honorable farewell. Things now come into the world almost stillborn. They are used but used up.’ His jukebox, however, will certainly survive Han. It has a life of its own. And he writes: ‘There is some comfort in that…’

Here are some of the best comments from last week’s post.

Islay needed to register their disagreement:

Unusually, Jared, I really disagree with you regarding this chapter—it is my favourite (of Non-Things) that I have read to date. I think you’ve missed something by suggesting that the resistance found in “smart” items is akin to the resistance of non-smart items. The resistance you have described in relation to the former is unintentional and, relatedly and more importantly, generally unable to be overcome by the consumer. When baby camera wouldn’t work, you didn’t have a meaningful role to play (indeed, nobody did—the item had to be thrown away); it’s not the same as, say, tools inviting you to participate in the world by virtue of their reliability and function in combination with your own efforts. My reference to tools above is itself, though, a kind of boring and uncharitable example in the context of Han’s writing. My favourite portion of this chapter was the two paragraphs on page 52, beginning “These days, things are not even cooled...” and ending “The other, deprived of its otherness, is reduced to an available, consumable object.” The reason I say tools are a boring example is because, in my view, the most interesting thinking by Han here was his reference to the non-physical opposition that objects can present, i.e. they can (or previously could, by way of their longevity and craft) demand creativity and appreciation. Romance may be getting the better of me here, but I do believe there’s some value in items possessing a kind of contemplative romance—and thought Han articulated that well. Another example that came to mind was the difference between Tiktok videos/AI-generated media and theatre (or, somewhere closer to the centre of the continuum, well-written and -directed films); theatre undeniably presents an opposition lacking in Instagram reels, and it achieves that through—to echo Han—realisation, reification and embodiment.

First, let me say this: I love it when commenters disagree with me.

Second: I do think you’re right when you note that when the baby camera no longer worked, there was no recourse. It had to be discarded. So, this thing in my life was not able to endure. In fact, much of my frustration with it came from the fact that I had to discard it and could only use it for a few months.

Sally draws a stronger connection to attention:

I definitely found this chapter harder to follow than some of Han’s earlier ones. One section, however, gave me a helpful entry point. A few pages in, Han writes: “We cannot enter into a relation with a world that consists exclusively of available, consumable objects.” And then a little later: “Digital communication abolishes the personal counterpart, the countenance, the gaze, physical presence. It thus accelerates the disappearance of the other.” This chapter seems to be pointing toward a loss of relationship that arises from a particular kind of attention. The attention we give to smartphones feels more like being captured than actually engaging into a relationship with a thing. We are at the mercy of algorithms, icons, and notifications. In my own experience, the attention I give my phone is largely mindless. I click, swipe, consume, but I don’t linger or relate deeply in any meaningful way.

The ‘disappearance of the other’ seems particularly relevant. In yesterday’s call, there was an initial discussion about Benjamin’s telephone example along with Kafka’s letters. We didn’t land on any definite conclusions, but what we seemed to be trending toward was the fact that even these ‘things’ (telephones and letters) had as a consequence the severing of communication from the person communicating. That seemed to be the heart of Benjamin’s, Kafka’s, and Han’s laments.

In yesterday’s call, Benjamin Miller raised an interesting connection between Han and Thomas Aquinas. (Ben is a friend and a Thomist, so I wasn’t too surprised by this.) He raised this at the end of the call, after we’d already gone over time, so we couldn’t discuss much. However, he wrote up his thoughts about this on his own Substack. I wanted to highlight that for anyone who might be interested in exploring this line of thought further.