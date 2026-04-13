Welcome back to our ongoing book club on the philosophy of technology. This month, we’re reading The Right to Oblivion by Lowry Pressly.

Here is the reading schedule for The Right to Oblivion:

April 6: Introduction and Chapter 1

April 13: Chapters 2 & 3

April 17: Members-Only Zoom Call, 8 PM Eastern I plan to use this to discuss Chapters 1-3 of The Right to Oblivion as well as ‘The Girl Who Was Plugged In’ by James Tiptree Jr.

April 20: Chapter 4

April 26: Members-Only Zoom Call, 3 PM Eastern

April 27: Chapter 5 & Postscript

On April 26, we’re in for a real treat: Pressly has agreed to join the Zoom call, which means paid subscribers will be able to engage with the author directly.

Pressly’s focus in Chapter 2 is on identifying the harm of privacy violations. This already may have you confused, or a little bit skeptical, because if you think about the right to privacy, you don’t necessarily think about its harmful effects; in other words, you might be thinking more deontologically than consequentially about the matter. We can note this and still try to make sense of what Pressly is up to in this chapter, though I think it is helpful to keep in mind that Pressly has something like the following as an assumption:

If an action A is wrong to perform on person P, then A harms P in some way.

We could even call this the harm principle. Pressly also gives us a definition of harm (pg. 61):

A person is harmed, I assume, when something happens to them that injures, thwarts, or interferes with some interest, understood as a general component of human well-being.

Slightly earlier in the chapter, we get a brief defense of this idea: liberal societies typically do not want to prohibit harmless behavior, and ‘it is always a short step from a judgment of harmlessness to “no harm, no foul”’ (pg. 60).

All of that is to say that we need some account for why privacy violations are harmful. Pressly begins the chapter by drawing on a story from Gay Talese’s The Voyeur’s Motel.

He calls this story Voyeur:

Ben is a traveling salesman far from home who stops in at the Manor House Motel to spend the night. He rents one of the rooms where, unknown to him, Gerald Goos has installed an aperture for observing unsuspected lodgers. Over the course of the evening, Foos sees Ben watch television, adjust his clothes in the mirror, and read a book. At some point, Ben goes into the bathroom and reemerges dressed in the sweatpants and t-shirt that he wears to bed and, in the morning, that he will also wear to the breakfast buffet. Foos is a simple voyeur and a total stranger to Ben. He never learns more about Ben than what he observes through the hole, and he never tells anyone what he saw. Ben never finds out about Foos’s spying. Sometime later Foos forgets about Ben, and shortly thereafter takes the knowledge of his voyeurism to the grave.

This is a strange and difficult case, because:

We have a sense that Ben’s privacy really is violated, and so he was harmed in some way. Foos did something wrong. Foos is a voyeur, but he is as close to an ‘innocent’ voyeur as you could imagine. He does not seem to derive unwanted or untoward sexual pleasure from observing Ben, for instance. He also does not record Ben. He does not observe Ben doing anything Ben would not have done in public—in fact, many of the activities he observes, Ben will perform in public gladly. So, we do not know what the particular harm is.

I think Pressly is right that standard informational views about privacy – the sorts of views that liken privacy to hiding (see Chapter 3) – cannot explain Foos’s wrongdoing. The information gleaned by Foos is not being concealed, except by the closed door, and Ben (we can suppose) is not actively embarrassed by anything he’s done. (I think it is good that Pressly doesn’t consider a case of, say, sexual intercourse, where we might have more explicit beliefs about not wanting to be observed.) And since Ben never learns of Foos’ voyeurism, he is not harmed by the mental anguish that comes from finding out that you’ve been spied on.

That’s the puzzle: what is the harm of having your privacy violated, especially if no one does anything untoward with the information and you never find out about it?

Here is Pressly’s answer:

Foos harms Ben not simply forming a part of his biographical dimension, but by depriving him of a degree of possibility in that dimension that would have existed but for Foos’ spying.

The harm in Voyeur is a harm of deprivation. I would say – and I think Pressly would agree – that what Ben is deprived of in this scenario is a degree of control over his self-presentation, the presentation he wants to make to the world, which will form the image others have of him.

Here’s an illustrative example from my own life. From a very young age, I have hated sweatpants. I will not wear them in public. If I wear a pair of sweatpants in public, like when I wore them as a child when my mother used to dress me, I think that others must be thinking of me in a particular way: I’m a slob, I’ve just rolled out of bed, etc. This may or may not be a rational belief, but it is a prejudice of mine that I can’t shake. (And what’s weirder: I don’t form these views about others. I don’t think anybody looks good in sweatpants, but I don’t care if you wear them to the grocery store.) But I own a pair of sweatpants that I sometimes wear around the house while doing chores. In public, I get to choose how I present myself. In private, I don’t have to worry about it. If someone were to spy on me, they’d see me in sweatpants, and this deprives me of some control over my self-presentation.

More fundamentally, in privacy, we have areas of our lives where we can be unaccountable (pg. 72). When Foos deprives Ben of his privacy, Ben is suddenly accountable for his actions, even if he does not know it. If he were to do something embarrassing or mildly transgressive, someone would know about it and could hold him to account. But we require places in our lives where we are not held to account. Pressly later calls these places of repose or rest: in other words, places where you can set aside your ordinary cares. This reminds me of many scenes in Eggers’ The Circle, especially when Mae becomes obsessed over what she eats, what she watches, what she says. She has no time or place to rest. She is always on exhibition, always being held to account.

From there, Pressly turns toward the related topics of attention and hiding. It’s an interesting move, because I’m interested in both attention and privacy, but I haven’t quite been able to make a strong conceptual connection between them.

Pressly sees an analogous relationship between solitude/loneliness and privacy/hiding: ‘the degradation of solitude into loneliness is… analogous to the degradation of privacy into hiding.’ Solitude degrades into loneliness, he says, because of constant connectivity—we’re never really alone with our thoughts and our selves. So, we’re left with a poorer experience: the experience of loneliness. Similarly, due to the prevalence of informational views of privacy, we degrade privacy and think of it as a kind of hiding. We’re always concealing.

The link between hiding, concealment, and privacy is easy to find in the literature. Pressly gives us several schematic definitions of hiding. You’ll also see it in Nagel’s writing, where he stresses the need for concealment in our social lives. But all of these presume the existence of information that is being concealed, and we have to recall that Pressly is largely interested in the realm of ambiguity and non-fixity, where there is no information as such.

We also see a connection to some of our other topics of interest around pages 106-7, where Pressly asks us to imagine a girl in her room, alone. He asks if she has any privacy. He says that if she does, it is in a degraded sense, because her ‘attention is oriented toward publics in a way that resembles the tether of hiding more than before.’ And this, I think, is a very interesting thought—also calling to mind our recent discussion of You and Your Profile. We could borrow some of Moeller & D’Ambrosio’s terminology here: even while alone, is the girl performing profilicity?

We had some great conversations in last week’s comments section. Here are a few particularly insightful comments.

From Anastasia:

This comports with my experience. I'm largely not on social media. Sometimes it feels like my ability to grow and change is directly correlated with how "hidden" of a life I am leading. The periods of greatest change often feel ambiguous while they are ongoing. If we were forced to publicly explain each of these, growth would be stunted. Undefined, unhistoric acts make up a life. This feels like freedom.

Though now, we met not say ‘hidden,’ in light of Chapter 3?

Miguel asks a question about fluidity (and notes a connection/inversion of Han):

How should we regard our attempts to fix or capture the fluidity of our own oblivion? I’m thinking of journals, diaries, perhaps even self photographs. It seems ridiculous to call these invasions of (our own) privacy. (I suppose “invasion” implies *someone else* is violating our right). In fact, it seems like some of these acts may be part of the exploration of that potentiality Pressly talks about. And yet, we are creating information of sorts when we “record” ourselves. I wonder if anything is lost or changed by this, and if there should be some piece of oblivion that’s off limits even to ourselves. And one observation: I found it interesting that this book reverses, in a way, the fixed vs fluid dichotomy that we saw in Han’s Non-things (of course, they are talking about different matters). For Han, information is almost a synonym for instability while “things” were grounding and stable. For Pressly, information actually fixes what’s ambiguous and fluid about us.

This was part of my response:

I know that some people treat journals are records of events or as a way to make memories more concrete. In my own journaling, it tends to be more dynamic: I don't revisit old journals very often, and I expect if I did I would find myself surprised by what I used to think. Each entry is an opportunity to start a new inquiry into myself.

But perhaps I am the oddball?

From Patrick:

I love the counterintuitive angle of a philosopher who argues against knowledge and interpretability. Pressly acknowledges this in the book’s opening pages. We tend to be so fiercely oriented towards the idea that everything ought to be known, that all possible information should be gathered—that privacy is, in some sense, theft. As I read it, this is implicitly one of the biggest questions The Circle asks readers to confront: the reader senses that the idea of going ‘transparent’ is somehow wrong, but it’s a challenge to articulate exactly which human value is being betrayed here. Pressly’s book seems to be an admirable attempt to answer just that question. The idea that there is a positive value in not-knowing, in non-interpretability, which ought to be defended strikes me as a healthy corrective to all the mania for information, discovery, and transparency.

It is counterintuitive, and I would also say remarkably generative. I’ve been thinking more and more about various aspects of our lives where it is better to not now —not just inconvenient truths that make us uncomfortable, but areas of life that are best left unexamined or only partially examined, because the observation affects the observed and the observer alike.