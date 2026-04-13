Commonplace Philosophy

Commonplace Philosophy

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Jared Henderson's avatar
Jared Henderson
12h

Apologies for the slightly late post this week. It was Orthodox Easter this past weekend, and much of my time was taken up with sick kids (they are better now) and festivities, so I didn't get my usual Sunday evening writing session to finish the post.

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Izcanbeguscott's avatar
Izcanbeguscott
11hEdited

i appreciated pressly’s discussion of accountability in private

there is often (earned) disdain behind “he is a different person behind closed doors”, but there is something that lacking accountability provides in exploring potential. i think about how when creatives are too open with their drafts/concepts, the magic gets lost.

it’s why music leaks can be devastating - fans attach themselves to versions that the artist intended for the public never to see, and the fans often find themselves disappointed when the artist changes anything (even if it’s, you know, their art)

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