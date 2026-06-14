Commonplace Philosophy

Commonplace Philosophy

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Jared Henderson
2d

This was supposed to come out tomorrow morning! You'd think by now that I'd stop clicking 'Publish' when I meant to click 'Schedule.' Alas.

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Davis
1dEdited

A lot of people fail to realise that we are dialectally engaged in the world. I think this has become even more of an issue with the advent of social media, and especially the complete financialisation of it where people are siloed into echo chambers. They stop interacting with people hold other views, and stop realising there's other ways to interact with people and the world, and instead they start viewing theirs as the one 'right' way. You see this with other things too (I've ranted about the 'rationalists' before, so won't do it again). I think this definitely harms us in the long run in general; I actually wrote my masters thesis on how the internet can be used to control population opinion dynamics, and I think it does so in some sense by eliminating the dialect, or directing it to narrower grounds.

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