Commonplace Philosophy

Commonplace Philosophy

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Mitch's avatar
Mitch
7h

"A world without trust is a world that functions less well, as everything becomes an exchange that must be verified and reverified." From my purely American perspective, this excellently sums up many of the ills of the lack of privacy in the modern world.

I forget who said it, but I remember a quote of something along the lines of "America has forgotten it is a country/culture built of small communities." Small communities are hyper-connected, but also must work together due to a lack of resources. Even without privacy, this system forces a degree of trust within the community.

The rise of mass media has connected the world in a way where privacy is diminished, access to oblivion is reduced, and trust correspondingly lost. A lack of trust turns everything into an (hostile) exchange - i.e. "What's in it for me?". This makes it more difficult for public spaces to thrive since people acting in the common good or selflessly become seen as suspicious. More and more people assume that "everyone is in it for something." The lack of trust therefore degrades social connection. Isolation turns to fixation on the self, or increased self-consciousness, which could result in more of the narcissistic tendencies we read about with Lasch earlier this year.

Pressly's book has been incredibly revealing for me about how integral societal trust is to the well-being of the public life and how a lack of privacy degrades that trust. There are benefits to privacy on its own for individual well-being (for all the reasons we've read about oblivion and agency, identity, repose, etc.), but this connection to the public good goes a long way to explaining the dominant sentiment about public life for many Americans today (and likely many others elsewhere).

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Izcanbeguscott's avatar
Izcanbeguscott
5h

production of human depth via privacy always makes me think of this quote from a.g. sertillanges:

“Has not every poet the impression that in his verses he is but translating the mysterious revelations of silence, which according to the formula of Gabriele d'Annunzio he hears as "a voiceless hymn?”

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