Today marks our final day of discussion for The Right to Oblivion: Privacy and the Good Life. Yesterday, paid subscribers joined for a Q&A with the author; a recording is available here

In May, we’re reading The Score by C. Thi Nguyen. Here’s the reading schedule for that book:

May 4: Chapters 1-4

May 11: Chapters 5-11

May 15: Paid Subscriber Zoom Call, 8 PM Eastern

May 18: Chapters 12-18

May 25: Chapters 19-24

May 29: Chapters 25-29

May 31: Paid Subscriber Q&A with C. Thi Nguyen, 3 PM Eastern

Notice that the final post is on Friday, May 29. That’s to give us a little more time to finish discussing the book by breaking up that week’s reading and having an additional post. Notice also that we’ll be joined by C. Thi Nguyen on May 31, where you’ll be able to ask him questions about the book directly.

In our final selection from The Right to Oblivion, we find ourselves discussing Hannah Arendt and what Pressly dubs the ‘production of human depth.’ I believe this to be one of the most interesting, though also most suggestive (rather than straightforwardly argumentative) chapters of the book.

We’ve come a long way together over the past four months, having now read nearly 1,000 pages on the philosophy of technology. In a way, you might think of this as the first arc of the year-long reading group: we started with the suggestive (and even mystical) Byung-Chul Han, moved to Eggers’ The Circle to think about privacy and social media, found the defenders of profilicity in Georg-Moeller & D’Ambrosio, and now read a robust defense of privacy from Lowry, who returns to some of the mystical undertones of Han. While some of the themes will continue with Nguyen, Taylor, etc., this week represents the end of our prolonged discussion about at least one topic: privacy.

Pressly’s central claim is that privacy is valuable because it regularly produces the state of oblivion. This has been characterized in a number of ways throughout the book, and its many goods have been articulated. What I found particularly appealing about Pressly’s view is that oblivion is tied to rest and repose; it offers us a time/place/state of sanctuary in a frenetic world. In this final chapter, Pressly puts forward another claim: that oblivion produces human depth.

It does this in a number of ways. The first lesson is from Pressly’s comparison of oblivion and sleep:

The inability to will ourselves awake, to exercise agency in dreams, or to remember what happens in sleep are some of the most common experiences we have of confronting the limits of our ability to control our lives, to protect and know ourselves…the experience of emerging from sleep…is another type of experience that combines the disintegration of personal identity with the confidence that one’s life is one’s own.

In sleep, we confront limits to our agency – I cannot tell myself what to do in my dreams, even when I want to – and so are reminded of our inability to control our lives. In sleep, too, we sometimes forget who we are. Have you had the experience of half-remembering who you are in a dream? I dreamt one night that I was a father with a family, but they weren’t my family, my real wife and real children. Throughout the dream, I felt a sense of dread: something is wrong. But it was only when I was awake that I could make sense of the experience, because only upon awaking was I able to recall who I was. Oblivion is similar for Lowry—in real, genuine oblivion, we forget who we are. I find my thoughts wander freely. I savor moments in bed before falling asleep, when I am half-conscious and letting my mind wander. I think of stories, little lines and words I’d like to include in my writing, but I know that I cannot will myself to write these down—it would ruin the experience. I have to enjoy the experience and hope that I will be able to recall any insights. I think this is an experience of oblivion, because I am totally un-self-conscious; I cannot think of how others might see me, because I cannot think of how I see myself, because I am not thinking of myself. These are experiences had in private, in oblivion, that contribute to the richness and depth of the human person.

The second way that oblivion produces human depth is by being carved off from the public sphere. Pressly’s primary interlocutor here is Hannah Arendt; he is referencing The Human Condition, and you can find notes on that book in the Book Club Archive. Some activities, says Arendt, can only be done in public, and some can only be done in private. Publicity always involves being seen by a diversity of perspectives, and this is one reason why publicity is important—Arendt is in fact a great fan of publicity. (She thinks that one way women were oppressed was in their forced denial of a public life, ‘and in that sense it was as if they didn’t exist.’) But privacy is not always oppressive; in fact, we need times when we are not seen. The privacy of, say, the home provides the self with shelter, a place where it can develop—this contributes to a rich internal life, of course, but also a richer public life.

The third way that oblivion produces human depth is by encouraging us to round, deep, dynamic characters. A flat character, we say, is one-dimensional, and the character does not change in the course of the story; every story needs a few flat characters, often as grease for the narrative wheels. A round character is more multifaceted. A dynamic character changes over the course of the story. But here is the interesting thing: these characters are not only more complicated, they are also more difficult to write, because these characters contain multitudes; sometimes, it is as if they do not make sense. It is particularly difficult to articulate their personalities. But this difficulty in articulation may in fact be essential to being round, deep, and dynamic.

The goods of oblivion are not merely private; they are also public. The good Pressly focuses on – and I think this is essential to any story about privacy – is trust. A world with privacy is a more trusting world, because less is known, and thus more must be taken on faith or on the testimony of others. Pressly and I had a discussion about this months ago, and I mentioned to him that, without realizing it, I had trusted him a great deal that morning, as he’d brought a backpack into my car. For all I knew, there could be a weapon in the bag—or a vial of poison, or pounds of illegal drugs, or the ferret that Pressly never leaves home without. Notice the key phrase: for all I knew. All of those hypotheticals are consistent with my information state, even if they are implausible. Yet, I took no precautions; I simply trusted Pressly. We don’t even think about these little exercises of trust, as they are part of our day-to-day lives. The privacy of Pressly’s backpack – it was not transparent – meant that I had to trust him. (Imagine if I’d ask to search his bag—he might have gotten out immediately and gone straight to the airport.) And it wasn’t that Pressly was hiding anything from me; his backpack contained no secrets; it was simply a private space.

A world without trust is a world of suspicion: ‘If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear.’ A world without trust is a world that functions less well, as everything becomes an exchange that must be verified and reverified. A world without trust is a world I wouldn’t want to live in—but it is a world we’re heading toward, I would posit, as we abolish privacy.

Thank you, everyone, for joining in the reading of The Right to Oblivion. I hope you’ve gotten something out of it, even if you’ve only read selections or followed our discussions on Substack. I look forward to reading The Score with you next month.

Here are two comments from last week that I want to highlight:

ChristineB.:

This section has me thinking abut the fixity of shame (vs the potential/dynamism of guilt and forgiveness). Human memory affords us the ability to de-prioritize, forget, re-frame past actions that tether us to a self we may have grown past (both about ourselves and others) to the extent that we have "never forget" slogans about certain particularly terrible events so that we don't let the mists of time obscure their severity. But the idea that all of our non-private actions can be stored in a fixed manner and be brought up to constantly hold one to the self of that moment in time seems like a shame environment that would be very harmful to human development and self- discovery. It has made me think more deeply about how and why forgiveness is such a powerful concept, however one believes that it should be implemented.

Walter B.:

