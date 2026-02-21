On February 28, I’m taking part in a live event in Austin, TX: KILL THE INTERNET. It’s a night of philosophical discussion. I’ll be giving a talk called ‘The Dignity of Darkness,’ on the role of privacy in human flourishing. You can purchase tickets here. (You can use the code LONESTAR to save 20%)

A note to paid subscribers: we have a members-only Zoom call on Feb 22 at 3 PM Eastern. A link will be sent an hour or so before the call. We’ll finish our discussion of Dave Eggers’ The Circle.

Every two years, the world gathers in a single country – often a single city – to celebrate human excellence. The first modern Olympic Games were held in 1896, the Greeks seeking some way to celebrate their identity and heritage after the Greek War of Independence. Greeks and Ottomans competed against one another in the Athens square after Evangelos Zappas offered to fund the revival.

The idea for the modern Games, however, was first put forward by a poet, Panagiotis Soutsos. Plato spoke to the modern Greeks through Soutsos, saying:

Leave your petty politics and vain quarrels.

Recall the past splendour of Greece.

Tell me, where are your ancient centuries?

Where are your Olympic Games?

There is an irony here — Plato famously has Socrates ban the poets from the ideal city. Yet, through a poet, he inspired a nation to reclaim its past glory and to create an event that has, at least to some extent, bound the world together on a recurring basis.

The modern Olympic Games grew out of those first few Olympic events in Athens, eventually coming to be handled by the International Olympic Committee. This is the Olympics that we all know — the games that alternate between summer and winter, the games that take over our televisions for weeks at a time.

As the exclusive American broadcasting partner for the 2024 Paris Olympics, NBC made $1.9 billion, primarily through advertising revenue. Approximately every single American pair of eyeballs tunes in to the Olympics at some point during the games, and where eyeballs meet screens, advertisers are keen to interject themselves. Sports drinks. Athletic gear. Insurance. New cars. Video games. Every ad category, served up to a prepackaged, captive audience.

And this year, AI.

I found the ad while scrolling on Twitter. I suppose the psychic damage I incurred shouldn’t be a shock — I was scrolling on Twitter while sitting on the toilet, I was asking for it. The ad was from the official NBC Olympics account. With the help of AI from @googlecloud, it read, we explain how @ChloeKim pulled off this impressive double cork 1080. The image features a graph-like diagram superimposed over Kim’s body, illustrating the calibrated movements as she performs something undeniably impressive.

I have two conflicting reactions to AI-generated content. I do find these technologies impressive. I used to think they were entirely hype, that they were mere ‘stochastic parrots,’ that the technology had the semblance of intelligence but was really just a next-token generator. I heard others call them bullshit machines, and I agreed with that assessment. But over time, I have come to think that they are more capable – more intelligent, in a broad sense of ‘intelligent’ – than critics of AI like to admit.

Yet, when I see an ad like this, where an AI is going to tell me about the accomplishments of an Olympic athlete, a god amongst men (or women, in this case), I am repulsed. I have an incredibly strong disgust reaction. It’s the same way I feel when my dog poops on the floor. I am not cowering in the corner, curled up into a fetal position. I see it and think, ‘More shit I need to deal with.’

For my own well-being, it would be convenient if I had only one of these reactions. Most people seemed to have sorted themselves into two groups. The techno-optimists are impressed by the accomplishments of AI, but they are also enthusiastic about its intrusion into everyday life. The techno-pessimists – the people with whom I share more of an affinity – share my disgust, but they are also unimpressed by what AI can do. I’m being pulled in two very different directions. It’s a tense situation, and I feel I might snap at any time.

When most of us experience AI, it sucks. That’s a juvenile phrasing, but it captures the mood. We see the AI Google summaries at the top of their search results — in addition to often being wrong, these summaries are a visual impediment. They keep you from seeing the results that you wanted to see. If I’m searching ‘Olympics Games history’, I want to be taken to Wikipedia; I know that, everyone knows that, and Google used to know that. But now I have to type ‘Olympics Games history wiki’ to get that result near the top of the page. AI, in this way, isn’t giving me what I want. It is making my life more difficult. Just show me the Wikipedia page like you used to, Google.

When you need to call your insurance company to discuss a claim that’s been denied, you get AI. The AI has strict controls over what it can say, and through a series of verbal responses and button-mashes, you often end up where you started. The old voice systems had a backstop: if they couldn’t understand you, they’d forward you to a person. I used to repeat ‘Talk to a person’ over and over again, and it nearly always worked. Lately, though, I’m told that I need to explain my problem. I explain it in excruciating detail, and I still end up where I started. A few months ago, as I was dealing with a surprise (and illegal) $4,000 bill from the hospital, I lost my cool. I shouted, ‘I want to talk to a fucking person!’ The AI didn’t respond for a moment, then it said: ‘I’m sorry that you are frustrated. Will you please explain the problem so I can forward you to the right department?’ I took a deep breath, explained it again, and was back to where I started.

Websites around the world have fired their contracted writers, using AI to write the SEO-optimized articles that nobody likes to write but which, for many of my friends, helped them pay the bills. When you read those articles now, you can tell. It’s voiceless, generic — even more voiceless and generic than the old ones, which no one thought were the exemplars of great writing.

Still, I think that these technologies are impressive. They are often used in ways that make my life worse, in small or large ways, but there is something amazing about the fact that we built a machine that can do all of this. We have chess engines that can beat grandmasters. We have chatbots that can write passable self-published romance books. We have integrated IDEs that should, theoretically, mean no one ever has to write a SQL query ever again (hallelujah!).

And sometimes, these machines do something genuinely fascinating. One of the world’s leading mathematicians, Terrence Tao, thinks that AI-assisted (or even entirely AI-generated) proofs will be important to the development of future mathematics. He explains his thinking in a long Mastodon thread about an AI system solving Erdos Problem #728. Assuming Tao is right about the provenance of the proof and the history of the problem – these are safe assumptions, absent some new evidence – this means that AI did something novel. A mere stochastic parrot would not be able to do this.

Tao’s example is very different from the examples I gave above, because this was AI leading to something new, perhaps even beautiful. Rather than being an impediment, it revealed some new feature of the mathematical universe. It’s events like this – AlphaFold predicting protein structures, Lean solving an Erdos problem – that make it impossible for me to be completely unimpressed by AI.

Since I can admit that some of the things AI can do are impressive, I’m confident that my disgust reaction isn’t mere prejudice against a new technology. When the machines rise up, round us into cattle pens, and turn us all into paperclips, I’m not likely to be spared as ‘one of the good ones,’ but I might get a slightly more comfortable pile of hay to sleep on in the last few days of my life.

Looking back at NBC’s AI-assisted explanation of Kim’s athleticism, my own feelings become a bit clearer. I’ve watched the Olympics in my lifetime, and over time I’ve come to appreciate what a skilled commentator brings to the viewing experience. When the Tokyo Olympics featured bouldering for the first time, many of the commentators were unfamiliar with the sport and, frankly, talked out of their asses. One of them criticized a climber for not taking the ‘intended route’ to solve a problem. If you know anything about bouldering, you know that the ‘intended route’ is just the route that the setters had in mind when they designed the problem — but if a climber can find another way to solve the problem, there are no penalties. In fact, we have a term for it: breaking beta. If you break a climb’s beta, that’s usually a reason to celebrate. You found your own way to the top. The problem with the Tokyo commentator’s remark was that it revealed that he didn’t know much about the sport, and so he couldn’t properly explain it to the crowd at home. A good commentator can translate the idioms, jargon, and secret knowledge of a sport’s enthusiasts into something intelligible for the audience at home.

And here’s the thing: many human beings are great at doing this. You don’t have to be a world-class climber to be a world-class commentator. So long as you have a familiarity and love for the sport, you can do a great job. In the act of commentating, you are taking some domain that is illegible to the viewers and making it legible. It can now be understood, even appreciated.

An AI can probably do this. Maybe NBC’s AI-assisted explanation was perfectly adequate, or even exemplary. What bothered me about it, I now see, is that it wasn’t a human being. I wanted a human being to tell me a story.

Human beings started making cave paintings around 50,000 years ago. Many of the paintings are, to modern eyes, childish: handprints, cows, simplified depictions of human beings. A 5-year-old, raised in contemporary society and with a box of crayons, could probably make something similar. And yet, these are captivating images. 50,000 years ago, someone, somewhere, decided that it was worth their time to depict something out in the world. They gathered materials, taking more time away from dealing with the bare necessities, and left a mark on the world. Eventually, the paintings developed. Instead of simple representations, they began to depict scenes. Not just a bovine, but rather a herd, sometimes with implied action. Hunters chasing after prey. Dancing. The static images are telling us that these people, so long ago, were doing something. We start to see a story.

The oldest written story is the Epic of Gilgamesh. It originates from ancient Mesopotamia, survived transmission from Sumerian to Akkadian, and was preserved on tablets. Human beings struggled to keep this story alive. Oral traditions around the world have done the same for their own stories, carefully passing them down over generations. We have the Old Testament, with all of its fantastic stories, because of these traditions. It’s how we have Homer, too.

Philosophers sometimes like to say that human beings are narratives. The fact that at time T1, back in 1995 or whatever, I was Jared, and that at T2, right now in 2026, I am still Jared is explained by the fact that I can construct a narrative about myself. It’s an attractive, though controversial, thesis. We don’t have to endorse this view to admit, however, that storytelling is a large part of how we make sense of the world and ourselves. It’s about meaning, not metaphysics.

What I want from a commentator, really, is a story. This can be the story of the athletes in the Games, but also the story of the game itself. It’s a human story, because it is human beings who designed the game and now play it, and when I watch it, I am seeing human excellence on display. To place an AI intermediary between me and them seems to strip all of the significance out of the story. I can’t explain this — trust me, I wish I could. I wish I had an argument, or even the beginning of an explanation, for why I want a human being to tell me a human story about other human beings. But I do. I think most of you do, too.

There are articles circulating around Substack about AI-assisted writing. Chad Rye proclaims that he is an AI-assisted writer, and that everyone else needs to deal with it. Alia Hanna Habib, a literary agent, tells writers ‘If you are using AI to write your book, stay out of my fucking inbox.’

I want to explain what I, as a writer and a reader and someone with complicated feelings about AI, think about all of this.

The one domain that has embraced AI, in at least one form, and has not been destroyed by it is chess. That is, I think, the only example. It is now considered best practice, to the point where if you don’t do this, you’re not a serious player, to use chess engines to train. Every grandmaster, and certainly every grandmaster who aspires to be a World Chess Champion, uses chess engines. They analyze games, check with the engine, and analyze some more. The commentators, too, use engines. The engine provides a live evaluation of chess matches, with commentators explaining the deep logic of the game to the audience. So far as I can tell, this has made chess better, not worse.

But there are limits. If you use chess engines to give you suggestions while you’re playing online, you’re cheating. Every platform has extensive, expensive systems to find these cheaters. When I play online, I can often tell when I’m actually playing an engine — sometimes these opponents are banned within minutes. You see it a lot at lower rating levels, where players are desperate to climb. But there’s a clear line in the sand being drawn here: if you use the engine while you play, you’re banned. If a grandmaster used an engine while playing in a real tournament, they’d be disgraced. They’d be barred from any serious event, perhaps for the rest of their lives.

There is no one-to-one correspondence between chess and writing. Writing isn’t competitive, unless you decide to evaluate writers by sales or sizes of advances, and there are no quantitative metrics to assess the quality of a writer’s work. Unlike in chess, where AI can help you train but should never help you compete, there is no way to draw a clear line for a writer’s use of AI. This is why agents and readers like Habib simply won’t deal with it — it’s an extreme stance, but it can be clearly articulated, and so you don’t run the risk of representing, publishing, or reading AI writing.

Isn’t AI useful for writers? someone will ask. Yes, it probably is. It probably can help you to become a better writer in the short term if you use it in very carefully delimited ways. Here’s the thing, though: nobody seems to know what those carefully delimited ways are. The enthusiasts are, I suspect, using AI to do nearly all of their writing for them. Chad Rye, the proud AI-assisted writer, puts it like this:

I don't just simply take what it produces and call it mine or done. I still type out the synopsis and such before continuing with the AI writing part and after I read through the chapter and ensure that it is in accordance to what I wanted.

Rye designs his characters and maps out his plot, and AI generates the text. He then reads it, assesses it, and reprompts if he isn’t satisfied. Reading Rye, you might think this: Rye is writing, and AI is filling in the gaps. But the gaps are where the story really lives. When you use AI to write your stories – be it fiction or nonfiction, it’s all stories – you, as a human being, are not writing those stories. I don’t care if AI can write it better or faster — I want to hear your story.

I am a human being, and I want to hear the stories of other human beings.

I wanted to be a writer before I learned to read. My mother likes to tell a story about a young Jared grabbing a stack of books, some blank paper, and some pencils. She asked me what I was doing. I told her I was writing a book. ‘But you can’t read yet!’ she said. That was fine, I told her (I was a very wise and very articulate toddler in her telling), because I can find the words I needed in other books.

Thirty years on, my hard drive is full of books. Most of them are incomplete. I’d struggle and slog to get the words on the page, angry that it wasn’t the book that I had in my head. I’ve finally finished a book – it’s in my editor’s inbox now – and I’m writing a second, this one a novel. It is not ‘fun’ in the ordinary sense of fun. I’d have more immediate pleasure by going for a walk or playing my guitar — but it is immensely, intensely satisfying. There is a delicious struggle to it. And when it works, it works. I feel static in my fingers. My scalp tingles. I look at the page and say, ‘Damn, I did that.’



I want other people to experience that, too. I want to look at the page and say, ‘Damn, you did that.’ That only happens when you write your own story.