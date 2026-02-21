Commonplace Philosophy

Commonplace Philosophy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick Cavanaugh Koroly's avatar
Patrick Cavanaugh Koroly
2d

I don’t read books to get efficient presentations of events. I read books to see human language, especially when it’s fumbling and boundary-breaking.

If you, as a writer, are using AI for the language, then just post the bullet points so we can skim and forget them just like you.

Reply
Share
rif a saurous's avatar
rif a saurous
21h

Great post!

Thinking about whether there are domains other than chess where interesting things are happening, scientific research seems to be an interesting case right now. As an AI researcher, we're in a stage where "me + AI" is much better than "me alone" in ways that matter. I take a semi-formed question or hypothesis, immediately get a bunch of possible ways to clarify it, some of which are clearly wrong but often point to a right thing. It's ability to take these hypotheses and then hone in on the appropriate literature is uncanny, as its ability to tell me which papers are worth reading in depth and which are skimmable. Overall, I feel much more productive than I was a year ago, able to pose and refine and tackle more ambitious questions than I could before.

(I guess the technical term right now is "AI centaur.")

At the same time, I agree with basically everything you're saying. A lot of the uses AI is being put to seem net bad for society and for humans.

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jared Henderson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture