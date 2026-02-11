I have been on YouTube for almost four years now.

When I first started as a YouTuber, it was a fun side project. The channel’s content has gone through several iterations, mostly based on my own shifting interests.

One thing has been more or less constant: I’ve taken sponsors. That’s changing.

You can monetize your YouTube channel in roughly four ways:

Ad revenue, which is generated by Google AdSense. Channel sponsorships, where a brand pays you for a 60-90 second integration to talk about a product or service. Direct support, like Patreon (or in my case, Substack) Merch, whether that is selling t-shirts, a course, etc.

I’ve taken advantage of (1)-(3).

Ad revenue is not a great model, but it is currently the only one on YouTube. I have grudgingly accepted that I have to let YouTube place ads on my video to make a living.

Direct support is a great model. Over time, my audience has been very generous with me — not so generous that I don’t need some other form of revenue, but certainly making it much easier to make a living. I’m incredibly thankful for that. I paywall very little on my newsletter, yet you all have decided to support me. So, let me say it clearly and in bold letters: Thank you.

I have never sold any sort of merch, though I suppose that you could count my book as an instance of (4). I don’t think there’s necessarily anything wrong with selling merch, but you have to sell something that’s worthwhile. The main reason I haven’t sold merch is that, previously, I never had anything I wanted to sell. (What am I going to do? Sell you a t-shirt with my face on it?) The book is something I’m proud of, so telling my audience about it isn’t something that I consider to be morally dubious.

You’ll notice that I’ve skipped (2) on the list. This post is largely about my shifting views on (2). You can read the rest of the post to find out more, but here’s the main takeaway: I have previously taken sponsorships on YouTube. Except for one (occasional) exception, I will no longer be doing this. I will explain that exception below.

You may have also noticed that sponsorships are coming to Substack. Today, I received a message asking if I would take a sponsorship for this newsletter. I will not be doing this either. (This one has no exception.)

Because YouTube was originally a side project for me, monetization wasn’t my main concern. However, I took on sponsors, and it generated some extra revenue. I never loved doing it, but I told myself that it was a normal thing to do.

When I turned YouTube into a full-time job, sponsors became more essential. My AdSense revenue was not high enough, and so I needed sponsors to cover the gap. So, sponsorships weren’t just something I could do; they were something I needed to make the project viable.

However, my views on sponsorships have shifted considerably. I’ve come to view sponsorships as primarily trading in credibility. My credibility, in particular. When I take a sponsorship, I am selling a share of my credibility with the hope that it will convert into a profit for the sponsor. I no longer want to do that.

How could I keep doing this when I’ve made videos specifically about the ills of the ad economy? I could tell myself it was necessary, but that didn’t mean it was virtuous. Taking these sponsorships is inconsistent with my ethos and my channel’s message.

And in truth, I always knew this. I never felt great about taking sponsors — I felt dirty, like a sellout. Over the last few years, I’ve learned to trust my gut on these matters. So, that’s what I’m going to do going forward.

What if I need to take sponsors to make the project viable? Well, if we get to that point, that’s when I’ll know I need to get a day job.

I said above that there is one exception. On occasion, I will take a sponsorship from Nebula, which is an ad-free streaming service that I’m a part of. Nebula is more than a platform — it also provides many services for creators and invests back in them, enabling them to create bigger projects. (For instance, Nebula helps with editing, with developing projects, with art, etc.)

I don’t view a Nebula sponsorship as detrimental to my credibility, because:

It does not run ads on its services. It is both pro-creator and pro-viewer. It uses the revenue to create better content, including content that might not be successful on ad-based platforms.

That is to say, working with Nebula as a company aligns with my beliefs. I joined for a reason, and I continue to be part of Nebula for a reason. It’s the only sponsor I’ve never felt bad about taking. (There’s my gut again — I’m listening to it.) At most, Nebula will run one sponsorship a month on the channel; the vast majority of videos will not be sponsored. As always with Nebula sponsorships, it will appear at the end of the video, so anyone who wants to skip it can do so without interrupting the viewing experience.

I had told myself that I would quit sponsorships when I got to a certain number of paid subscribers on Substack. I talked to my wife about this, and she made me realize (without saying it explicitly) that this was just an excuse. If these sponsorships are inconsistent with my values, then I should stop taking them right away. So, that’s what I’m going to do.