Don’t forget: we’re starting the 2026 book club on the philosophy of technology on January 5. You can find more details here.

About two weeks ago, I received an email from my editor, Megan. I had sent my manuscript to her just before Thanksgiving, and she had spent the month reading it closely. This email was something I was eager to receive, but I was also dreading it. This would mark the first time that someone else had read my full manuscript and was going to tell me what they thought.