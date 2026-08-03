Commonplace Philosophy

Commonplace Philosophy

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Doug Sponsler's avatar
Doug Sponsler
4h

A quote from Mumford's The City in History, chillingly prescient:

"Here, with a heightened consciousness of our past and a clearer insight into decisions made long ago, which often still control us, we shall be able to face the immediate decision that now confronts man and will, one way or another, transform him: namely, whether he shall devote himself to the development of his own deepest humanity, or whether he shall surrender himself to the now almost automatic forces he himself has set in motion and yield place to his dehumanized alter ego, 'Post-historic Man.' That second choice will bring with it a progressive loss of feeling, emotion, creative audacity, and finally consciousness."

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C.J.'s avatar
C.J.
4h

I thought of THE SCORE in reading some of Mumford's writing on the quantification obsession: "In time-keeping, in trading, in fighting men counted numbers; and finally only numbers counted." It made me wonder if, in sipping the elixir of datafication and quantification, those concepts performed a sort of *value capture* on those in power and eventually into the broader culture (by force and/or some sort of dazzlement).

Quantification becomes a key value and subsequently guides the way: make number go up, invent more efficient ways to make number go up, etc.

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