Christian Byrd
A separate comment now:

what definitely resonated most with me was the mention of that stabilizing, time-consuming act of lingering which may be a "formula for happiness." I realize that the constant hunt for information is debilitating to actual learning - learning of myself and of community and of work. There seems to be a sentiment both widespread and within myself that, the best thing for oneself would be to possess all the knowledge of Wikipedia, keep up with every current event in the world, and know the 'right' stance on every political debate. The life of the intellect seems to have become more about knowing of everything than having deep understanding of and relation to anything. Perhaps I am simply projecting here. But I feel a compulsion to search for meaning/understanding in the accumulation of knowledge. Like mentioned in the post however, I will never be able to keep up with the endless flood of information we receive each and every day. Anyways, if I were to 'know everything' in the sense I described above, how different am I then to ChatGPT? I feel more-so that there must be a 'knowing' and a 'truth' not attainable in the hunt of information.

A recent YouTube video essay by Leadhead brought these same thoughts to the front of my mind ("You Are An Artist"). They talk about lingering a good bit there: they argue that true artistry is preceded only by lingering (intentionless seeing) and that so often we are encouraged to not linger, not ponder. When I was a kid, I'd toss and turn in my bed for hours at night, staring at the ceiling and thinking about my day, my life, people, books, movies, and on and on. At some point, I developed the habit of staying up on my phone watching Youtube or listening to music until I inevitably drifted off to sleep. I convinced myself that this made me better off, as I learned more and more about the world and about culture. It's that cramming of information into the storage container-resembling memory Han mentions. It certainly feels like a kind of out-of-touch-ness with myself.

Thank you Jared for this book club and this first article. This is my first time joining a book club like this and the theme resonates a lot, so I am very excited! Coming totally not from a philosophy background, I have no familiarity with Hegel nor Heidegger, so the first and second questions are difficult for me to comment on. But for the third one maybe I can give my two cents. I would say, consumerism is not something to blame as in "a cause". Rather, I think it is "an effect". The ubiquity of non-things is a huge opportunity for capitalism to seeps into people's mind to make them buy things (related: Michael Sandel's What Money Can't Buy, chapter about advertisement) - thus increases consumerism.

Btw, yhis is why the first time I saw the reading list of this book club, I thought that maybe adding something about capitalism would give an additional piece of puzzle in understanding how technology affects our life.

