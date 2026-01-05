Welcome to the first installment of the 2026 book club. This year, we are focusing on the philosophy of technology. I want to explore the following questions this year:

What effect has the rise of digital technologies had on the human condition?

What do we lose – and what do we gain – when we live our lives online?

What do conventional narratives about technology (techno-optimism, techno-pessimism, fatalism) miss? What facts do we need to consider? What alternative narrative about technology do we need to construct?

Sometimes, we will be reading books by non-philosophers. You might reasonably ask how we should approach these philosophically. I believe that by returning again and again to these questions, we’ll be able to have a multi-faceted and prolonged conversation about technology and its consequences.

We’re starting with Non-things: Upheavals in the Lifeworld by Byung-Chul Han, with optional readings from Heidegger. Here is the reading schedule for January.

January 5: The following parts of Non-Things: Preface, From Things to Non-Things, From Possessing to Experiencing

January 12: The following parts of Non-Things: Smartphone, Selfies, Artificial Intelligence Optional: Heidegger’s ‘The Question Concerning Technology’

January 19: The following parts of Non-Things: Views of Things

January 25: Members-Only Zoom Call, 3PM Eastern

January 26: The following parts of Non-Things: Stillness, Excursus on the Jukebox

Note that the call is on Sunday, January 25 at 3 PM Eastern. This will be when we have our monthly calls: the final Sunday of the month at that time. Those calls are open to paid subscribers; a recording of the call will be made available for those unable to attend. These calls will include a 30-45 minute presentation on the material and a group discussion.

The difficulty in reading Byung-Chul Han should be apparent after this week’s reading. In the selection we read (totaling no more than 30 pages), Han manages to discuss Heidegger, Hegel, Arendt, Juvenal, and the Japanese novelist Yōko Ogawa, with other thinkers mentioned in the footnotes. This typical of his writing — he moves very quickly, often only spending a paragraph or two on a given thinker. Han also tends to reason by association, finding concepts that feel similar and seeing where the thoughts go. This can mean that readers will struggle to follow the argument. (I sometimes suspect that there is no argument.)

This raises another question: how do we read him in a productive way? When reading Han, I try to find those thoughts which provoke more thoughts, suggestions or allusions that I can try to expand on. I also to try expand on his arguments or insights, seeing if I can take those raw materials and fashion them into an argument. This approach means that many of us will have very different assessments of the book, and the discussion could naturally go in many different directions.

The central insight in these pages is that we have moved from interacting with things in the world (Han simply calls these things) to information (which Han designates as non-things). The rest of this week’s selection is an elaboration on this insight and an exploration of its effects.

It is helpful here to return to The Human Condition by Hannah Arendt, which Han cites and discusses at the beginning of ‘From Things to Non-things.’ When we usually discuss The Human Condition, we begin with Arendt’s distinction between labor, work, and action. But this is not the relevant part of that text for our purposes. Instead, we need to recall what Arendt says about the world. Human beings have a reciprocal relationship to the world around us. We can change it, alter it, sometimes even alter it permanently. We can change our environment to suit our needs, where ‘needs’ is understood very broadly to include, e.g. cultural, social, and aesthetic needs. We can say that human beings condition the world. But then, the world conditions human beings. How we move about in the world is partly determined by the environment we have chosen and constructed for ourselves.

Three notes about this Arendtian point:

This emphasis on the importance of the world explains the somewhat odd remarks in the introduction of The Human Condition, where Arendt discusses moving to another planet (or at least to outer space). Doing this would be the most radical choice and development of an environment that humanity has ever undertaken. It would inevitably reshape the human condition.

‘The human condition’ is not human nature. Arendt thinks that the question of human nature is unanswerable; human nature is ever-changing. The human condition can be analyzed as specific historical conditions. Unlike human nature, which is supposedly fixed, the human condition is highly variable.

The world conditions not only our physical lives, but also our mental lives. We build monuments, e.g., for cultural memory. The things we interact with in the world affect human interiority. They also provide a sense of stability and endurance to the world around us.

Let’s assume, as Han seemingly does, that Arendt is right. What happens, then, if we move away from a world of things – the physical world we have built – to a world of non-things? That’s the question being explored in these chapters.

Early in Non-things, Han writes:

Things stabilize human life insofar as they provide a continuity that ‘lies in the fact that…men, their ever-changing nature notwithstanding, can retrieve their sameness, that is, their identity by being related to the same table and chair.’

The world of things provides us with a stability that we do not find inside of ourselves. Our nature is ever-changing, and our interior lives are constantly in flux, so we do not have that stability inside of ourselves; we rely on the external world for this stability. And Arendt goes further here, saying we retrieve our sameness or identity through these relations to stable objects in the world. I am ‘me’ in large part because I sit at the same desk every day, pick up books from the same shelves, open the same door to the same house. Interactions with a stable world are said to give me a sense of stability as well.

But if we move into a world of non-things, we lose this stability. Information is unstable, unlike physical reality and the world of things. Han writes:

Information is anything but a calm centre of life. It is not possible to linger on information. It is relevant only fleetingly. It lives off its capacity to surprise. Information’s fleetingness alone can account for the fact that information destabilizes life. It constantly attracts our attention…agitates our cognitive system…It lacks the solidity of being.

The ‘solidity of being’ is a bit strange, given the remarks on experience and possession in the second chapter, but we will explore this in a moment.

Han is describing a human condition in which we are constantly adrift. The world of non-things swirls around us; we are caught in a ‘tsunami of information.’ This deprives us of traditional internal experiences. Our capacity for memory is altered, because we come to rely on the retrieval of information rather than the workings of our minds. To ‘remember’ or ‘know’ something has been reduced to being able to retrieve it from a vast database. And truth, which is another source of stability in that we cannot alter it but rather must conform to it, is replaced with a more nebulous notion in our informational environment: effectiveness. The things in the world and the concepts in our heads which we use as a stabilizing force are replaced with unstable, or even destabilizing, forces.

One objection to this line of thought would insist that information is stable. The same piece of information can endure, in what form we say information ‘exists,’ and so information could play the stabilizing role of things in the world. And this objection points to an an ambiguity throughout the early pages of Non-things. Is it the instability of information that matters, or the instability of our infrastructure of information that matters?

By ‘infrastructure’ I don’t simply mean the way it is stored in a database. I also mean the way we are able to retrieve and consume information. The way we treat information now is that it is more-or-less always ‘on demand.’ With the click of a few buttons or the right sequence of keystrokes, we can gain access to wide swathes of information. It is a near-frictionless experience. We can always find information, and that means that we can always find more information; it is a near-constant stream, a deluge. This is why I think that Han describes information as something we cannot easily linger on. To linger means to stay awhile, to not go elsewhere. But the infrastructure of information is such that we can always easily go elsewhere. We are also always called elsewhere. The way information is packaged and delivered is optimized to make it irresistible.

That is the ugly truth about clickbait: it works. Even if you hate it, you find yourself succumbing to it. The information cries out to you: consume me!

Since we’re always moving (even just with our fingers and our attention) and we never linger:

Lingering on things in contemplation, intentionless seeing, which would be a formula for happiness, gives way to the hunt for information. Today, we pursue information without gaining knowledge. We take notice of everything without gaining any insight. We travel across the world without having an experience. We communicate incessantly without participating in a community. We collect vast quantities of data without following up on our recollections. We accumulate ‘friends’ and ‘followers’ without meeting an Other. In this way, information develops a form of life that has no stability or duration.

So, living in a world of non-things:

Reduces are capacity for contemplation.

Gives way to the ‘hunt for information.’

Deprives us of stability by robbing us of Knowledge Insight Experience Community Recollection The Other



This discussion called to mind another of Han’s work, Vita Contemplativa. There, Han writes:

‘Leisure time’ lacks both intensity of life and contemplation. It is a time that we kill so as not to get bored. It is not free, living time; it is dead time. Intense life today means first of all more performance or more consumption. We have forgotten that it is precisely inactivity, which does not produce anything, that represents an intense and radiant form of life. To oppose the compulsion of work and performance, we must create a politics of inactivity that is able to produce genuinely free time.

Maybe in this book, Han would say we must create a politics of lingering.

These thoughts are extended in the second chapter. There, Han writes:

Identity is today primarily produced through information. We produce ourselves on social media…We stage ourselves. We perform our identities.

Rather than thinking of identity as something which we possess, we think of it as something that we produce and perform. It is artificial, crafted with an eye toward the audience. It is also susceptible to commodification. At the end of ‘From Possession to Experience,’ Han writes that ‘Community as a commodity spells the end of community.’ This is exactly right — community is valuable, I would say, in large part because it is not a commodity. A true community is one of the few places in which you experience non-commercial bonds with another human being. Commodification obliterates community.

Here’s a thought I had while reading Han, though. As we construct our identities online, we are also driven toward commodification — I am painfully aware of this. If our identities are constructed toward the end of commodification, then could we say that ‘Identity as a commodity spells the end of identity’ as well? In other words, are we alienating ourselves from ourselves because we relate to ourselves only through commodified identities? Is this another consequence of the world of non-things?

A final point to make about the second chapter: Han believes the emphasis is on the experience of certain emotions. We do not consume to possess something, and we do not seek out information to learn, but rather to feel a certain way:

When we purchase things, we buy and consume emotions…What determines the value added is the distinguishing information that promises a special experience — or even the experience of specialness.

This is similar to an idea I proposed when I interviewed Derek Thompson for The Honest Broker. I suggested that content on social media functions like a mood machine, and that the desire to choose one’s mood was a major motivation in what content was selection by a viewer. (I would even say that people choose negative content because, in the moment, they like to be angry.) I still think there is something to this idea, and it seems to resonate with the idea that Han expresses in this passage.

Questions to consider in the comments below: