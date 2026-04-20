Welcome back to our ongoing book club on the philosophy of technology. This month, we’re reading The Right to Oblivion by Lowry Pressly.

Here is the reading schedule for The Right to Oblivion:

April 6: Introduction and Chapter 1

April 13: Chapters 2 & 3

April 17: Members-Only Zoom Call, 8 PM Eastern (a recording is now available)

April 20: Chapter 4

April 26: Members-Only Zoom Call, 3 PM Eastern

April 27: Chapter 5 & Postscript

On April 26, we’re in for a real treat: Pressly has agreed to join the Zoom call, which means paid subscribers will be able to engage with the author directly. I’ll send an email out in a few days asking for paid subscribers to submit questions in advance. That way, I can curate some initial questions to get the conversation started. You will still have the option to ask fresh questions to Pressly in the Zoom call.

Up to this point, our exploration of privacy has taken place in the present tense, so to speak. That one has privacy or is in private means that right now, the living, breathing invidual is enjoying whatever benefits one gets from privacy, be it under the basic description of epistemic barriers, the repose of unaccountability, or the psychological freedom of being untethered….Yet knowledge of ourselves and others is not confined to the present or the future. In fact, most of what we know about anybody, including ourselves, cocnerns the past: living memory and historical records.

Here Pressly turns away from the present and the future. In ‘Memory and Oblivion,’ Pressly explores a cluster of topics – memory, the right to be forgotten, an ethics against fixity – and takes the concepts we’ve developed in the first three chapters, applying them to the past.

We begin with the story of Ireneo Funes, from Borges’ ‘Funes, The Memorious.’ (You can read the entire story in the linked PDF. It is about 8 pages long.) Funes is a boy who, having suffered an accident, is now able to remember everything. Though, as Pressly observes, it is not only his memory which is affected—he is able to perceive everything in an excruciating level of detail. Seeing a house, he sees the molding and the joints; seeing a glass of wine, he sees the grapes that produced it. Contrary to the common interpretations of the story – the sort you find in, say, neuroscience literature using it as a literary illustration – Pressly sees the tragedy of the story to reside in two facts.

First, his inability to forget. Funes says that his memory is like a garbage heap. No selection or editing is taking place. The typical human memory is highly imperfect, and we constantly reinterpret the story of our lives; as we reinterpret this story, certain episodes and details take on special significance; other episodes and details are quietly omitted until they are eventually forgotten. Funes is not afford that luxury—the past is rendered exactly as he perceived it. The memories pile up, thus the heap. Second, his precise perception. Funes sees everything, and so he does not ‘take in’ only the important details. This means that many irrelevant details pile upon one another. Thus, the garbage. Funes’ relationship to the past is totally fixed and lacking in ambiguity. So, Pressly would say that Funes does experience oblivion in relation to his past self.

Pressly compares this to the insomniac—insomnia appears several times in ‘Memory and Oblivion,’ and Funes is also said to suffer from insomnia:

Like the insomniac who lies helplessly awake, relentlessly accounting for the missteps he may or may not have made the day before, Funes is unable to detach himself from his and sworld. He cannot, as we put it in a previous chapter, let himself go or get out of his head.

His only relief is to look out into the distance, perceiving new houses – which he has not previously seen – as shadowy boxes, lacking in detail. Then, he is able to sleep and enter into a period of repose.

Jorge Louis Borges

What does this have to do with the right to be forgotten? For Pressly, I believe the connection is quite simple. Funes is unable to let himself off the hook, and he is always bound by the past. His is the personal case. When we consider the case of K – the unnamed murderer used as an illustration of the right to be forgotten – we see that this is about others letting K off the hook.

K is a murderer, after all. He killed two people in 1982, was arrested and eventually imprisoned, and then was released after serving his sentence. His records were expunged from the internet on the grounds that K had a right to be forgotten.

Pressly has a knack for choosing the hardest cases. In last week’s reading, we focused on a case of harmless voyeurism (or apparently harmless voyeurism, as Pressly argues that there is, in fact, some harm). It made the discussion more interesting – the Friday Zoom call was quite robust – but it makes Pressly’s argument harder to follow. I suspect that some readers are less sympathetic to K, and they believe that we as the public have a right to know about a grave crime like a double homicide.

Consider the phrase ‘the internet never forgets.’ Pressly says that this is a misnomer, because the internet is an archive and so does not remember. I suspect he’s missed something about the phrase: when people say ‘the internet,’ they often mean ‘people on the internet’ (and this elision is most common among people on the internet). And I think this phrase is onto something, even if it is literally false. Because of the vast archive that is now easily searchable, some individuals make a sport of dredging up every embarrassing post, story, and image about their targets. Other individuals are held endlessly accountable for, say, edgy (sometimes grossly offensive) things they said when they were still minors. The internet makes this significantly easier. The harm we endure, along with K, is, according to Pressly, the same harm that Funes endures: we are shackled to the past.

Being shackled is bad not only because of how it limits what is possible to do or achieve in one’s life. It also injures in the message it sends to the shackled person that it is futile even to try exceeding the limits of his chain. The shackled person is worse off to the extent that he comes to see the direction of his life as futile as well as constrained.

This brings us to Pressly’s ‘ethic against fixity.’ When we are overly fixed, we lose autonomy; we no longer control the direction of our lives. We become like the branded criminal, always bearing the mark of what we have done before and always being reminded that this is who we really are.

We can think about this in the personal realm, too. I have, of course, done many wrong things—I’d prefer not to list them. I have felt immense guilt in my life. I assume that all of you have as well. But there is something unhealthy, even immoral, in carrying the weight of your past transgressions forever: in doing so, you deny that you are capable of change. Just as we say ‘It’s in the past’ as a way of signifying our forgiveness to others (perhaps casting the event into the realm of oblivion?), we owe it to ourselves to do this as well, certainly once sufficient time and penance have been observed.