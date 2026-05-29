Welcome back to our philosophy of technology book club. This is the final post about C. Thi Nguyen’s The Score.

Next month, we’ll be reading The Ethics of Authenticity by Charles Taylor. I’ll be sending a schedule out tomorrow. We won’t have a post on June 1, so you have some time to do the first reading.

On Sunday at 3 PM Eastern, we have a members-only Zoom call. Nguyen will be joining us to discuss The Score.

We’re now done with our reading of The Score. The final chapters offer a bit of final elaboration on Nguyen’s views of games and metrics, but if you’ve read the rest of the book closely, I don’t think you’ll find anything in these final chapters that will revolutionize your understanding or change your view on the book as a whole.

Though there are some new additions to the theory. Let’s talk about one of those, from Chapter 25. In that chapter, Nguyen draws a connection his theory of metrics and Miranda Fricker’s theory of epistemic injustice. A bit of a disclaimer here: I read Fricker’s Epistemic Injustice closely, but I read it in the fall of 2015 for a graduate seminar. I didn’t have an opportunity to refresh myself this week – I’m in the middle of copyediting my forthcoming book – so I can’t provide much in-depth analysis. Take what I say here with a grain of salt and read Fricker for yourself for more.

Fricker’s book provided a new vocabulary for analytic philosophers to make sense of the ethical dimensions of knowing. She focused largely on the issue of testimonial injustice, in which individuals (usually as members of certain groups) had their testimony discounted, so they were unable to participate in the social practices of sharing and receiving knowledge. Near the end of the book, she introduces hermeneutical injustice, which is comparatively underexplored in the book and substantially more interesting. Fricker proposes that to make sense of the world, we need concepts, and in some cases we lack the concepts to make sense of our world. This is a rough characterization of what is meant by ‘hermeneutical injustice.’ To overcome hermeneutical injustice, we have to develop new concepts.

Her example is sexual harassment, which Nguyen outlines in Chapter 25. This is a concept that needed to be invented in order to distinguish, say, harmless workplace flirting and real ethical violations, like your boss implying that you need to sleep with him in order to keep your job. This is the most striking part of Fricker’s proposal by my lights. We sometimes need to invent new concepts and introduce new vocabulary to understand what the problem is.

Here’s a way to understand Nguyen’s book in light of this: he is inventing new concepts to make sense of our mechanical scoring world. Thus, the concepts of value capture, value collapse, etc.

Nguyen makes a bold claim in Chapter 25: ‘Metrics create hermeneutical injustice.’ They do this by depriving us of certain concepts that might better make sense of our experience and by presenting the metric-supported concepts as the only way to interpret the world.

Nguyen’s claim here is underspecified. Notice how the claim is phrased. The first word is a bare plural, and the sentence is sometimes called a generic. I almost wrote my dissertation on generics, because they are some of the slipperiest sentences in English. Consider the difference between:

1. Mosquitos carry West Nile virus.

2. All mosquitos carry West Nile virus.

These look similar, but they’re different. (1) is a generic and is often judged to be true, and (2) is a universal statement and simply false. (I believe only some species of mosquito carry the virus, and only the females of that species can transmit it.) Consider these sentences as well:

3. Lions have manes.

4. Lions give live birth.

Both generics, again, and the fact that we say both are true is very weird, since only male lions have manes and only female lions give live birth. The literature on generics is vast, and almost all of it is concerned with the strange fact that generic sentences are tolerant of exceptions. Some generics are extremely tolerant of exceptions, and you only need a few individuals to satisfy the description for speakers of English to judge them as true.

My theory – admittedly a minority view, and I abandoned this paper when I left academia – is that generics are intentionally underspecified, and so they are ambiguous between a wide variety of readings: ‘some,’ ‘all,’ ‘many,’ ‘a few,’ etc. We use generics when we either cannot or do not want to be more precise. And this made me suspicious of Nguyen’s claim: ‘Metrics create hermeneutical injustice.’

I would want to know if Nguyen means all, most, or some metrics create hermeneutical injustice. Is it really the case that any time metrics are introduced hermeneutical injustice is the consequence? I don’t think so, and I think he’d deny it. (I plan to ask about this on Sunday.) But then we would need to ask another question: which sorts of metrics give rise to hermeneutical injustice, and under what conditions? For now, I don’t think the claim has been adequately defended, and I found Chapter 25 to be a weak point in the book.

Which now has me looking back to the rest of the book, wondering where else Nguyen might have been slippery about his two subjects: games and metrics. If I were going to write something more robust about The Score, this would be a reason to revisit the text and find every instance of a generic and see if the same slipperiness applies to the analysis.

By the end of the book, we’re left with a general outlook on games and metrics. Games allow us to wear our values lightly, to move between rule-and-value-sets, and to find a place of repose in the world, because we temporarily set aside our troubles and focus only on what the game tells us to care about. Metrics don’t have this opt-out clause, and we tend to hold to these values quite tightly, at the cost of our rich and subtle values. There is some truth to this—but as I finished the book this time (my second read, and much more thorough than my first), I am left wanting more.

This might mean that I need to read Games: Agency as Art, which is Nguyen’s explicitly academic work on games. His analysis has been modified in The Score (he says this in the acknowledgments), but I still want to see the more robust treatment of games in that book.

I’ve also become…ambivalent about metrics. I know how metrics can go wrong in my own life. I’ve talked before about needing to stop worrying about things like YouTube metrics as a measure of my work’s value, so I didn’t need to be convinced about value capture. But I also know that I cannot entirely ignore metrics, because they do approximate something about my audience, and when you make content on the internet you have to keep the audience in mind. What I don’t have currently is a clear path forward.

Which may be asking too much of the book—I don’t expect Nguyen to give me a theory of everything, nor a guide to living well. He can’t solve all of my problems. But given that I live and work in a metrics-heavy environment, I think that I expected some clearer sense of resolution upon finishing The Score.

That ambivalence is not unique to me. I think Nguyen feels it too. When he wrote the final chapter, he chose to write two endings, and he says that we can choose the ending that we want. The book becomes a game. But I suppose I want to ask: C. Thi Nguyen, which ending is your ending?

Here are some of my favorite comments from Monday’s post.

From Kyle:

I found this portion of Nguyen’s work to be where the aims and angst of his argument and interest began to shine through. I don’t know that I buy that “games” are the deliverer he thinks they might be, but I agree with him that we need places beyond the convergence of publicly praised “signals” where what is truly valuable can be cultivated. Interestingly enough, I can’t help but think of “sabbath.” The practice of sabbath rest, whether Jewish or Christian, is a practice that exists to create what Nguyen might call “regular exposure of what’s important outside the monoculture.” In “sabbath” practice, the individual steps outside of instrumentality in order to “be,” particularly to embrace their limitedness with and among others. You might consider “sabbath” a game of sorts: it’s bounded, it’s there to activate human agency, it’s meant for enjoyment and communion, and it’s deliberately non-achievement oriented. Additionally, I can’t stop making connections with Nguyen’s “societal value collapse” theory and the opening to MacIntyre’s “After Virtue.” What do you do when the signals are no longer tethered to the real?

‘What do you do when the signals are no tethered to the real?’ is a very good question. There is always going to be a gap; if there weren’t a gap, we wouldn’t need metrics in the first place. We wouldn’t need a map—we could just look at the territory. What we need, and maybe this is the key to making this an even stronger book, is a theory of tethering.

This is from David F., who was responding to a lengthy (and good) comment from Louis:

Metrics, as a concept, are incredibly valuable. I can’t imagine not using them. The issue is value capture, and the resulting impulse to artificially manipulate the metric (e.g. the law school rating example). Value capture is not an attribute of the metric, it is an attribute of the user of the metric. Focusing on weight while excluding the bigger picture of health is a failure of the user of the metric (could be an individual, or a compound metric or model). Weight itself just is - it exists whether you measure it or not. For me, the core idea of this book is the title of chapter 1 - “Is this the game you want to be playing?” Using a bunch of health metrics to measure your life is a choice you can make, you are not required to. If your goal is to win a race, your approach to these metrics should be much different than if your goal is to be healthy, not to mention if your goal is maximize pleasure in the short term.

David’s comment may get at the heart of the matter. Nguyen’s first question – ‘Is this the game you want to be playing?’ – is a good one, and finding out why we end up playing games we don’t want to play has been helpful. But I think that Nguyen’s skepticism about metrics has perhaps been overextended and undersupported.