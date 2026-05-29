Commonplace Philosophy

Commonplace Philosophy

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Ethan Patton's avatar
Ethan Patton
7h

I enjoyed this reading quite a bit. Enough to buy a copy for my friend. He is currently training for a marathon (as am I) and recently had an incident when his watch didn't track his run properly. It deeply upset him, to the point where I was concerned about his reliance level on the metrics on a casual training run months head of an actual race (one in which the only serious goal is to finish, not beat anyone). That initial question of, ‘Is this the game you want to be playing?' is enough of a message for me to see the read as a value add and beneficial for someone I believe is actively being value captured in this instance. Thanks for the read along!

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Cue Cue's avatar
Cue Cue
2hEdited

A while back (2024-5) I read “Value Capture”, the essay published in Journal of Ethics and Social Philosophy, which is the basis of Nguyen’s book. It struck me as compelling and reminiscent of Fricker in providing a conceptual vocabulary to describe one very real aspect of our current societal predicament. But increasingly, I wonder whether his argument has been overtaken by events. Talking about “metrics” in a generic sense, as Jared notes, is like talking about “technology” and “tools.” To borrow from Alasdair MacIntyre, whose metrics and which values? The devil here really is in the details. We may need more fine-grained conceptual tools and values—and a much wider societal conversation—to match the challenges of our new normal in the age of AI. For better and worse, we have been “mugged by metrics” and opting out is no longer a viable option in many aspects of life.

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