Óscar Rodrigues
Dec 1

Hey, Jared. I'm a big and longtime fan of your work and I'd like to step in for the first time with a correction/clarification.

You link the musical modes directly to our (modern) interpretation of the diatonic modes, such as Dorian and Phrygian, but what Aristotle — and Plato, for that matter — were mentioning was something entirely different. Their concept of tonoi and harmoniai is not directly related to diatonic modes, and certainly not in the same way we understand them today. It was, from what I remember, a mistranslation during the medieval times, with some authors attributing it to Boethius.

There are many references for this. Martin Litchfield West's Ancient Greek Music (1992), which is available in archive.org talks about this extensively. Other good reference is Apollo’s Lyre: Greek Music and Music Theory in Antiquity and the Middle Ages, by Thomas J. Mathiesen (1999).

Anyway, wanted to clarify because, for musicians reading this, they may associate it with harmonies whose character is entirely different from what the Greeks were mentioning.

I know this because I'm a musician/composer myself, and I was a composition and theory teacher for many years. Now I also write a newsletter here about music, aesthetics, and technology :)

Thanks for your work,

Óscar

Matti Meikäläinen
Dec 2

As a latecomer I enjoyed this exercise. Aristotle was writing a work of political science as much a work of political theory and, as you say, he offers no grand vision of communal life. It is—again, as you say—a book grounded in the practicalities of life—i.e., it’s political science. Many of his insights are worthy of a modern poli-sci class. I read this work for the first time many years ago as an undergrad political science and philosophy double major. I very much enjoyed pulling down my old Ernest Barker translation and reading my youthful marginal comments. I think there is great wisdom hidden in your seemingly prosaic insight that Aristotle’s Politics lacks “a bold, grand vision of communal life. …no philosopher-kings to solve all of our problems.” I will argue, however, that it’s not something his work lacks. I think he is dead-on where he ought to be. Our lives and our communities are complex and messy. They require constant tending. Those who come up with grand visions to perfect mankind very often end up killing men in pursuit of their grand visions.

