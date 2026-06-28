Our next book: Pattern Recognition by William Gibson
Tomorrow, we’ll conclude our discussion of Charles Taylor’s The Ethics of Authenticity. We’ll have a members-only Zoom call on July 5 at 3 PM Eastern to end our discussion. (As always, a recording will be made available for those unable to attend.)
In July, we’re reading Pattern Recognition by William Gibson.
Here is the reading schedule:
July 6: Chapters 1-9
July 13: Chapters 10-20
July 17: Members-Only Zoom Call, 8 PM Eastern
July 20: Chapters 21- 33
July 26: Members-Only Zoom Call, 3 PM Eastern
July 27: Chapters 34-End
I like to balance the philosophical book club’s schedule, mixing in some novels along with straightforward philosophy. Each novel I’ve chosen for this year addresses some theme we’ve explored or will explore throughout 2026.
For instance, The Circle allowed us to discuss privacy before we read The Right to Oblivion. Here is how Pattern Recognition is described:
The novel's central theme examines the human desire to detect patterns or meaning, and the risks of finding patterns in meaningless data. Other themes include methods of interpretation of history, cultural familiarity with brand names, and tensions between art and commercialization.
My hope is that reading Gibson will allow us to continue the discussion we had about data in both Non-things and The Score.
Thanks for reading with me. I’ll be back tomorrow to discuss The Ethics of Authenticity.
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Jared, I greatly appreciate what you are doing with the book club. My passion for philosophy is unflagging even as I am now in retirement and many years have passed since grad school. I think we are at a fold point in our expectations for American democracy.
The book list and the following discussions impress me as the Rx that we need as we must conceive of "what's next", the sequel to the deconstruction of democracy by our pursuit of capital. Continue to do what you are doing. If fortune smiles upon us, perhaps we shall see a global awakening, - a repudiation of capital uber alles, as well as of murderous autocracy.