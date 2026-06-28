Commonplace Philosophy

Commonplace Philosophy

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Jerry King's avatar
Jerry King
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Jared, I greatly appreciate what you are doing with the book club. My passion for philosophy is unflagging even as I am now in retirement and many years have passed since grad school. I think we are at a fold point in our expectations for American democracy.

The book list and the following discussions impress me as the Rx that we need as we must conceive of "what's next", the sequel to the deconstruction of democracy by our pursuit of capital. Continue to do what you are doing. If fortune smiles upon us, perhaps we shall see a global awakening, - a repudiation of capital uber alles, as well as of murderous autocracy.

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