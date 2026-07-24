Commonplace Philosophy

Commonplace Philosophy

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Caden Elliott's avatar
Caden Elliott
1d

Phenomenal text! I’m currently reading this as I prepare for PhD applications this fall, and my research on the history of technics in relation to metaphysical poetry. Mumford’s “Technics and Human Development”, the first in the “Renewal of Life” series is next! Enjoy!

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Kasia's avatar
Kasia
19h

I've just finished reading Brian Merchant's "Blood in the Machine" and this book seems to be a a great follow up.

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