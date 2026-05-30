

Our next book for the philosophy of technology book club will be The Ethics of Authenticity by Charles Taylor. Here is the reading schedule

June 8: Chapter I-III (approx. 30 pages)

June 15: Chapters IV-VI (approx. 40 pages)

June 19: Members-Only Zoom Call, 8 PM Eastern

June 22: Chapters VII-VIII (approx. 22 pages)

June 29: Chapters IX-X (approx. 30 pages)

July 5: Members-Only Zoom Call, 3 PM Eastern

I pushed the final Zoom call to July 5, as I’ll be in New York the last week of June for a workshop with the Marc Sanders Foundation.

You’ll also see that we’re not going to have a post on June 1. That’s to give you time to read the first selection.

Charles Taylor is a Canadian philosopher who is now a professor emeritus at McGill University. Taylor is perhaps best known for his books A Secular Age and The Sources of the Self. The book I’ve chosen for our book club, The Ethics of Authenticity, is substantially smaller than those books – it is a mere 140 pages – and so should be manageable to read in one month.

We’ve explored the idea of authenticity in our technological age primarily through reading You & Your Profile. I included Taylor’s book, which is not strictly speaking about technology, to serve as a more philosophically robust treatment of authenticity; I think it is going to serve us well by building on some of the readings we’ve done so far. If you thought You & Your Profile didn’t give sufficient credit to the idea of authenticity, then The Ethics of Authenticity may satisfy you.

Fair warning: Taylor is a dense writer and a subtle thinker. Most of our weekly readings are no more than thirty pages, and that is by design. This is a book that will reward careful attention.

I’m looking forward to reading this with all of you.