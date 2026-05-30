Our next book: The Ethics of Authenticity by Charles Taylor
Here's the reading schedule
Our next book for the philosophy of technology book club will be The Ethics of Authenticity by Charles Taylor. Here is the reading schedule
June 8: Chapter I-III (approx. 30 pages)
June 15: Chapters IV-VI (approx. 40 pages)
June 19: Members-Only Zoom Call, 8 PM Eastern
June 22: Chapters VII-VIII (approx. 22 pages)
June 29: Chapters IX-X (approx. 30 pages)
July 5: Members-Only Zoom Call, 3 PM Eastern
I pushed the final Zoom call to July 5, as I’ll be in New York the last week of June for a workshop with the Marc Sanders Foundation.
You’ll also see that we’re not going to have a post on June 1. That’s to give you time to read the first selection.
Charles Taylor is a Canadian philosopher who is now a professor emeritus at McGill University. Taylor is perhaps best known for his books A Secular Age and The Sources of the Self. The book I’ve chosen for our book club, The Ethics of Authenticity, is substantially smaller than those books – it is a mere 140 pages – and so should be manageable to read in one month.
We’ve explored the idea of authenticity in our technological age primarily through reading You & Your Profile. I included Taylor’s book, which is not strictly speaking about technology, to serve as a more philosophically robust treatment of authenticity; I think it is going to serve us well by building on some of the readings we’ve done so far. If you thought You & Your Profile didn’t give sufficient credit to the idea of authenticity, then The Ethics of Authenticity may satisfy you.
Fair warning: Taylor is a dense writer and a subtle thinker. Most of our weekly readings are no more than thirty pages, and that is by design. This is a book that will reward careful attention.
I’m looking forward to reading this with all of you.
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Taylor rocks! Delighted to be introduced to his work.
I’ve added this to my personal curriculum on identity so I’ll be reading along. I’ll have to pick up the pace a bit since I got this from the library