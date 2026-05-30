Commonplace Philosophy

Commonplace Philosophy

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Jerry King's avatar
Jerry King
12h

Taylor rocks! Delighted to be introduced to his work.

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Barbara Hampton's avatar
Barbara Hampton
4h

I’ve added this to my personal curriculum on identity so I’ll be reading along. I’ll have to pick up the pace a bit since I got this from the library

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