Later today – at 3 PM Eastern – we’ll have our final Zoom call to discuss You and Your Profile. A link will be sent to paid subscribers about an hour before the meeting.

Tomorrow will be the last post for You and Your Profile, and so we’ll soon be moving on to a new book. That book is The Right to Oblivion by Lowry Pressly.

As a reminder, you can find the book schedule here, so you have plenty of time to choose which books you want to read and to procure them.

We’ve already discussed privacy in the context of Dave Eggers’ The Circle, and I found those conversations to be highly fruitful. While reading The Right to Oblivion, my hope is we’ll be able to move deeper into the philosophical dimensions of privacy.

That’s what makes Pressly’s book so valuable. This is not a book about the legal right to privacy, but rather about its value in human flourishing. Pressly’s approach is humanistic rather than political, which is odd, admittedly, because he’s a political scientist at Stanford.

This is a great book. After reading it, my views on privacy were radically changed: previously, I was only concerned with the fact that people are stealing our data, but Pressly forced me to widen my perspective and consider privacy more deeply. And I’m not the only one who thinks this book is great: it was named one of the best books of the year by The New Yorker.

Here is the reading schedule for The Right to Oblivion:

April 6: Introduction and Chapter 1

April 13: Chapters 2 & 3

April 17: Members-Only Zoom Call, 8 PM Eastern

April 20: Chapter 4

April 26: Members-Only Zoom Call, 3 PM Eastern

April 27: Chapter 5 & Postscript

On April 26, we’re in for a real treat: Pressly has agreed to join the Zoom call, which means paid subscribers will be able to engage with the author directly.

The optional reading for the month is from James Tiptree, Jr. (the pen name of Alice Bradley Sheldon): ‘The Girl Who Was Plugged In.’ This is a science fiction story about, among other things, advertising. (It is freely available online, though you can also find it in the collection Warm Worlds and Otherwise.)

I haven’t done a great job of integrating the optional readings into our discussions; I never sent a post out about the ‘Cyborg Manifesto,’ for instance. In April, I’ll send a separate post out about Tiptree near the end of the month.