Commonplace Philosophy

Commonplace Philosophy

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Anthony Vella's avatar
Anthony Vella
13h

Thank you Jared! I plan to become a paid subscriber eventually; I’m very grateful for the massive amount of free content that you’ve made available to everyone over the years.

Like most of what you discuss, this topic is very interesting to me. I’m wondering if these paid classes remain available after the recording? In other words, if I sign up next month, will I still be able to watch the discussion that you and your current students have with the author?

Thank you again for all that you do.

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1 reply by Jared Henderson
Paul G's avatar
Paul G
5h

I’m sorry to have had to miss today - I quite enjoyed the book, especially the last third.

Will be watching the recording!

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