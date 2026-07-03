Commonplace Philosophy

Commonplace Philosophy

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Ruth Gaskovski's avatar
Ruth Gaskovski
3hEdited

Jared, I fully agree that sponsorships are a step in the wrong direction. Sponsorships reorient writers to advertisers rather than their audience, and trust will evaporate. For my part I remain committed to keeping my corner of this platform ad-free.

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C.R. Burgess's avatar
C.R. Burgess
3hEdited

Yeah it’s a step in a strange direction. I’d much prefer they spent some energy getting posts in front of readers. The hardest part of trying to build an audience as somebody who writes longform essays is getting people to see my work. You can hope people see a note then click your publication, but it doesn’t happen as often as one would like.

In some ways an algorithm is actually a reasonable way to do this because it stops me from having to find a way to promote myself externally, which is a difficult task because nobody on the internet wants to be promoted to. Sponsorships, I fear, will make it all even harder because bigger names here will create feedback loops.

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