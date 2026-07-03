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I like Substack. Every platform has its problems, but some platforms are clearly worse than others. What has made Substack special is that it allows writers to find a particular audience and speak directly to them, (partly) freeing us from algorithmic recommendations. It’s the sort of platform where niche writers can thrive.

I particularly like Substack’s business model, at least so far. The subscription model allows readers to identify writers they are particularly interested in supporting, which helps some writers earn a living. Maybe not a full-time income, but something more lucrative than writing for small magazines or trying for years to get a book deal. This model depends on mutual trust: the audience has to trust the writer (enough to give them some money every month), and the writer has to trust the audience (enough to expect some income every month).

It’s for this reason I am particularly concerned about sponsorships coming to Substack.

Yes, sponsorships are coming to Substack. Here is how it was described by NiemanLab:

On Monday, Substack announced a framework for a native sponsorship program, along with “Creator Kits” to help Substack users build media kits for potential brand partners. (It’s also hired its first head of brand sponsorships, Axios reported.) These tools will make it easier for writers to increase their revenue while continuing to build their subscription bases, though that also means that independent journalists on the platform will have to grapple with the usual ethical questions around advertising that have been a part of journalism since its earliest days.

You can also read Substack’s own announcement. A relevant portion:

Substack’s native sponsorships program makes great partnerships simple. We’re excited to work with our flagship partners, including Yahoo Scout, Whatnot, Granola, Balenciaga, T-Mobile, Polymarket, and Uber. These forward-thinking brands recognize that some of the most interesting conversations happening on the internet are driven by writers and creators on Substack. They’ll be building with, and investing millions of dollars in, the creators who choose to participate

The view from YouTube

I am writing this as a Substack Bestseller – though a small one, compared to some of the giants on the platform – and as someone who has made his living on YouTube for the last several years. On YouTube, creators primarily make their income through AdSense (ad revenue generated through platform-placed ads, commonly called ‘midrolls’) and by taking sponsorships. These sponsorships usually require an ad placed in the middle of the video, usually 60 or 90 seconds, recorded directly by the creator. Every time you’ve seen a YouTuber transition to a VPN ad, that’s a sponsorship.

They are incredibly common on the platform. They can also be incredibly lucrative. A friend of mine – a tech YouTuber who gets between 100,000 and 900,000 views per video – was recently offered $25,000 for a 60-second ad for a gambling company. (He declined, as he doesn’t want to work with a gambling company. I’m proud of him.) But often for YouTubers who get those sorts of views, deals are at least $3,000, and they can be considerably higher if you convert sales at a reliable rate or have a strong niche. For example, personal finance channels advertising a personal finance app can demand significantly more per integration, as their audience is primed to pay for that sort of thing. I do not think it is an exaggeration to say that many creators on the platform earn more from sponsorships than from AdSense or community support platforms like Patreon.

This changes the creator-audience dynamic substantially. When you start making YouTube videos, you usually start by asking, ‘What do I want to make?’ As you build an audience, you might start asking, ‘What would my community want to watch?’ (The best YouTubers are able to ask both questions simultaneously, giving their communities videos they want to watch without selling their souls.) But once you start taking sponsorships, you start asking another question: ‘What will get me more views?’ Because now, there is a substantial connection between the views each video gets and how much money a sponsor will pay you.

How sponsorships work

To understand this, you have to understand how sponsors price their integrated ads. These deals usually take one of two forms:

They average your last 10 videos, dropping the highest and the lowest. They then make an offer based on expected views. On YouTube, this is calculated by ‘mille’ or thousand views. A good sponsor might offer $20-$30 per thousand views. They offer to pay a rate per thousand views, and your final amount is based on how well the video does. So, they might offer $30 per one thousand views, and if you get 1 million views, you’ll make $30,000. (Often, the advertiser will cap the number of views that count, so that way they aren’t stuck with a massive surprise bill.)

I am not making these numbers up. I used to receive YouTube sponsorship inquiries almost every day; here is a screenshot of sponsorships that I did not accept.

You’ll notice that I never accepted those offers — that’s partly because, as of a few months ago, I stopped taking sponsorships on my YouTube channel. I did this because I came to see taking sponsorships as a violation of my audience’s trust.

I am in a privileged position, admittedly. I do not receive eye-watering amounts of views on YouTube, but I make enough from AdSense and Substack to support a family of four. This is supplemented by some book income, which mostly helps us to save money for those lean months when my views are down. But in doing so, I likely at least halved my potential income. I’m fine with that, but we should be honest about the money that comes with these sorts of sponsorships.

(Other creators take sponsorships because they feel it is economically necessary—you can decide for yourself if that’s a good reason.)

You can see, I hope, how your relationship to your audience changes when taking a sponsorship could make you, at a minimum, several thousand dollars. It is very easy, perhaps even unavoidable, that you will want to produce more videos, and to optimize for high view counts, because doing so will directly translate to tens of thousands of dollars in additional income. After all, YouTube viewers don’t pay to watch videos; they aren’t the customers.

When you take a sponsorship, you are selling your audience to an advertiser.

What makes Substack special

I do not believe that it is immoral to make money. What I believe is immoral is turning your craft into a profit-maximizing enterprise. And that is what I fear will happen to Substack with the advent of sponsorships.

Substack has been able to distinguish itself from other online platforms for two reasons.

It does not primarily depend on algorithmic recommendations (as you see on YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, etc.) It provides an alternative to the sponsorship economy. This economy is not confined to YouTube. TikTok and Instagram is full of sponsored content—often this content isn’t even labeled as sponsored, in violation of FTC rules. Twitter users have started taking sponsors, too, making the site even worse. Even newspapers and magazines do this, often in the form of ‘sponsored content’, ads that are dressed up as articles.

What has made Substack special is its facilitation of the writer-audience relationship. As I said above, this is based on cultivating mutual trust. This, I believe, is what makes Substack special. But now that sponsorships are coming to the platform, I fear it will end up like every other platform.

Many users have lamented the AI slop problem on Substack—in that way, it is just the same as all the other platforms. There are many newsletters that use AI to write articles with the intention of going viral; sadly, it often works. Some of the most popular notes and posts on this platform were clearly written with AI.

What few have realized, though, is that introducing sponsorships will make the slop problem worse. Writers will pump out low-value, click-baity content – with or without the assistance of AI – to boost their view numbers, which they hope will convert to more lucrative sponsorships. It doesn’t matter if it's AI slop or human-generated slop — it matters that it is slop. There is no way to discourage the production of slop when you transition to the ad model; I would argue that slop and ads go hand in hand.

We’ve seen it on YouTube. Great channels eventually become content farms; sometimes, they’re bought by private equity just for that purpose. (One example: Veritasium was acquired by Electrify, and you can see a decline in quality—though not a decline in views.) These content farms can mass-produce viral content, and they’ll make tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars through AdSense and sponsorships.

This will happen to Substack, too. It will become just like every other platform, and when it does, I don’t expect it to survive. If you lose what makes you special, why should readers stick around?

I don’t expect this to change any minds at Substack. They’ve made their decision to bring sponsorships to the platform, and now we’re all going to have to deal with the consequences.

But I want to make this plea one last time: please, do not bring sponsorships to Substack.