I was a bit too young and a bit too sheltered to watch the X-Files in its original run, and when I started to watch classic television shows – The Sopranos, The Wire, etc. – that I had missed, I never got around to the X-Files. One reason for this is that, as a general rule, I don’t like to feel scared, and I’ve heard the X-Files can be a scary show. I find the ordinary world terrifying enough, so I’ve rarely felt the need to seek our horror in my media consumption.

I suspect that watching the X-Files would color my perception of There is No Anti-Memetics Division. As I understand the show, the main characters are FBI agents who work on particularly mysterious, perhaps even supernatural cases. The paranormal is their remit. Because of the highly classified nature of these cases, these agents are fighting a battle that few people know even exists. This is quite similar to the premise of There is No Antimemetics Division. An organization – often just called ‘the organization’ – exists to keep humanity safe from paranormal phenomenon, and There is No Antimemetics Division focuses on a subgroup of that organization: The Antimemetics Division.

That sounds like standard science fiction horror fare, but there’s a twist: the Antimemetics Division studies and protects humanity from phenomena that are known as ‘antimemes.’ In simple terms, these entities obliterate memory, including the memory researchers form of them. So, the Antimemetics Division must fight an enemy that they can’t remember, and sometimes they fight enemies that they don’t even know exist.

That has the makings of a good story, and the author Sam Hughes (who goes by ‘qntm’) delivers. It’s fast-paced, and it made for an easy read to start off the new year. But this is more than just a good story. It’s a genuinely interesting exploration of memory, and it develops such a dread-filled atmosphere so efficiently that I’m impressed that this is the author’s debut novel.