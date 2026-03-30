Commonplace Philosophy

Commonplace Philosophy

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Ronald Raadsen's avatar
Ronald Raadsen
16hEdited

The text was good for providing a vocabulary and a framework for a world in which we operate on profiles. This can help to understand how we are perceived by others and to understand, or better analyze, the actions of others. It can come in handy in dealing with institutions who no longer see people, just their second order data. Also, we need this understanding as social systems change and impact the digital spaces where we try to connect to others.

Overall, though, I was disappointed with the text. I believe the authors oversimplified their historical analysis. There isn't a neat progression from sincerity to authenticity to profilicity. Sincerity and authenticity haven't gone away, they have changed and morphed to exist alongside profilicity today. Perhaps this was to make their argument stronger.

There are dangers in genuine pretending. It creates a convenient psychological shield. If someone were to offer a valid, or even vital, criticism of someone's actions, this "pretending" allows the someone to retreat behind the shield, perhaps saying "That's not the real me, that's just my profile". It turns them into something untouchable and unaccountable. Another danger is the death of sincere feedback. Being authentic requires some vulnerability. Sometimes feedback can hurt, but it can force a change in behavior. If all interactions are viewed as a game of profile optimization, the ability to be reached by others is destroyed. The result being a society of narcissists who are indifferent to the affect they have on the real world.

I didn't like the how the authors erased the material reality of the stakes involved for marginalized groups. They attack the "woke" left for their involvement in identity politics but virtually ignore the right and Donald Trump; a man who excels in identity politics and received the lightest of feather touches by the authors. For marginalized groups, their efforts are survival strategies in a life-and-death environment. The authors framing of racial justice movements or LGBTQ+ advocacy as "profile management" ignores their reality of day-to-day life.

I wished that the authors could have suggested a path forward. But they didn't. Instead, they appear to break their "neutral" stance attack two people who are trying to effect change, Buyng-chul Han and Naomi Klein. It points back to the asymmetric treatment of right-wing populism.

In the end, I think the authors are (or are becoming) what they critique: two authors curating a provocative and contrarian profile for an academic audience.

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Mitch's avatar
Mitch
16h

So sad I missed the book club meeting last night, but I had family in town - priorities!

I think this has been touched upon in our discussions already, but there is a strong implication of consequentialism here with identity. None of us truly identify with our office job (or else turn into Mae in the Circle), yet we play the role because we all need to eat. We do a job ("I am an engineer") but we are not THE job (read profile - "The latest product I helped design reflects an important part of who I am." This is where the dystopia kicks in). Is what we DO what we identify with? I would firmly argue not always. As Jared said, he is a YouTuber - in the sense he makes videos and puts them on the platform - but he is not his YouTube channel - the profile does not represent him.

Here, I do sympathize with the authors. Like Zhuang Zhou in the park, putting too much stock in the opinion of others can be upsetting. However, is the answer to disregard the opinion of others? Should Zhuang Zhou instead have ignored the person who he angered? He doesn't get to "identify as a non-trespasser" when he is physically trespassing. I don't think that is right, the better answer would be to not trespass at all. Identity and reality have to meet somewhere, and there lies truth and honesty.

I'm excited to read about a more nuanced and dynamic take on authenticity than presented here. I feel like the present shoehorning of "classical" identity into the provided definitions of sincerity and authenticity, with preference for profilicity, misses important aspects of truth and honesty. The authors take it as given that we are all "genuinely pretending". What if some of us are striving to really be genuine? The very act of being profilc, then, runs counter to one's identity.

I also think some aspects of Zhuangzi are being poorly interpreted. For example, the calligrapher who nonchalantly broke social conventions. Sure, he is not being "sincere" in the authors' sense, but is he being profilic? He could equally be "authentically" living out his relaxed nature without care for others' opinions.

Additionally, Zhuangzi was written under the context of strict Confucian social structures, trying to point out the faults in such a system - that is, genuine pretending as an alternative to needlessly suffering under a regime of sincere role adoption. We live in a more fluid society today. Most people don't think their roles "define" them, even if they contribute to their sense of self in a way. Extrapolating too closely from Zhuangzi to modern times misses this important difference in context.

Side note: I have to admit this latest chapter disappointed me - if not frustrated me. Page 235: "It is no longer considered odd to constantly take selfies in order to send them to as many people as possible." - maybe to some people, but others and I find it quite strange and unsettling.

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