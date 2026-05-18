Commonplace Philosophy

Commonplace Philosophy

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Jordan's avatar
Jordan
1d

I found the example on pg. 210 about value-laden standards particularly illuminating:

"Diurnal time and standardized clock time serve deeply different purposes and ways of life. This is why the choice of timing systems is value-laden."

Standards like this produce a convergence that I'm often not aware of. It feels like a neutral system, yet there is clearly a worldview promoted and facilitated by our agreement on that standard. It's been fascinating to unpack some of those assumptions, like the mapping sound quality example he gives on pg. 212.

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Alchemist of Life's avatar
Alchemist of Life
1d

The line about scoring systems producing convergence, not merely discovering it, feels important far beyond games. Once we decide what counts, people start bending themselves toward being countable.

You can see it in fitness, business, social media, even self-improvement. The metric begins as a tool, then quietly becomes the definition of success. Steps become health. Revenue becomes value. Likes become impact. None of those are useless, but they flatten the thing they were supposed to illuminate.

Maybe the question is not "are metrics bad?" but "what part of the human experience does this metric make harder to see?"

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