Commonplace Philosophy

Commonplace Philosophy

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Chantel H.'s avatar
Chantel H.
18hEdited

One of the things I am stuck on (in a good way) that we've read so far is the idea that oblivion preserves something that is unknown or unknowable inside of us, the "artist's sense" of potentiality and fluidity. I wasn't a part of this book club in January, but I did recently read Non-Things, and this made me think back to a quote from it that really struck me: "Lingering is another time-consuming practice...Lingering on things in contemplation, intentionless seeing, which would be a formula for happiness, gives way to the hunt for information."

When we buy into the informational view of privacy and turn away from the idea that there is something inside of us that is unknowable (not just "unknown"), everything internal to us becomes something that we can (and should?) share in some way. We lose sight of those things inside of us that can't really be understood or named or categorized, and lose the ability to spend time "unproductively" pondering them without intention.

I also thought the whole discussion around the Victorian reaction to photography and the idea that photographs are an unfiltered look at someone's true personality was so fascinating! I think that is still very prevalent today (and Pressly gave some good examples) and, if anything, has become so much more intense as people have shared more and more of their lives on social and traditional media.

I thought back to every time I've seen people speculate based on photos or videos of grieving spouses whether they are actually sad and upset or whether they're faking it and were involved in their death. There's a whole cottage industry of YouTubers around this, and I think it absolutely has to do with the idea that we can get an unfiltered view of what someone is feeling just by looking at a reproduction of them that we couldn't get from talking to them. That person's supposed internal thoughts, feelings, and reactions become fodder for profitable content because people are so hungry for information and think they can get new and exciting insights this way.

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Anastasia Rath's avatar
Anastasia Rath
1d

This comports with my experience. I'm largely not on social media. Sometimes it feels like my ability to grow and change is directly correlated with how "hidden" of a life I am leading. The periods of greatest change often feel ambiguous while they are ongoing. If we were forced to publicly explain each of these, growth would be stunted. Undefined, unhistoric acts make up a life. This feels like freedom.

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