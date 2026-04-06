Welcome back to our ongoing book club on the philosophy of technology. This month, we’re reading The Right to Oblivion by Lowry Pressly.

Here is the reading schedule for The Right to Oblivion:

April 6: Introduction and Chapter 1

April 13: Chapters 2 & 3

April 17: Members-Only Zoom Call, 8 PM Eastern I plan to use this to discuss Chapters 1-3 of The Right to Oblivion as well as ‘The Girl Who Was Plugged In’ by James Tiptree Jr.

April 20: Chapter 4

April 26: Members-Only Zoom Call, 3 PM Eastern

April 27: Chapter 5 & Postscript

On April 26, we’re in for a real treat: Pressly has agreed to join the Zoom call, which means paid subscribers will be able to engage with the author directly.

We touched on privacy in our discussion of The Circle earlier this year. You might remember that in that book, we were given some ominous slogans: SECRETS ARE LIES. PRIVACY IS THEFT. SHARING IS CARE. In that book, an evil tech company seeks to abolish privacy, and it does this through mass surveillance and a reengineering of social norms about transparency and disclosure.

We’re returning to some of these themes this month as we read The Right to Oblivion. There are many different avenues to explore. But you won’t find extended discussions of, say, corporations stealing our data in this book. While Pressly is concerned with these matters, that’s best left to books like The Age of Surveillance Capitalism. Further, those books and discussions rely on a conception of privacy that assumes there is information out into the world that is being collected. He calls this the informational view. What Pressly is interested in – and he calls this oblivion – is the absence of information.

This also means that privacy is distinct from secrecy. Secrecy, after all, is about concealment: there is information that you do not to disclose. Secrecy and the informational view are related:

Secrecy does what the standard informational view thinks that privacy is for: it protects certain information, permits an individual to control who has access to it, and gives us a moral language for describing the disrespect and violation of that control or access.

Consider a case of a DNA testing company. If that company were to sell the data it collected, we might call this a violation of privacy; Pressly might insist that this is a violation of secrecy. The data exists, and they need to handle it with care and refuse to share it with other parties. (They do share it, as I’m sure many of you know, and they’ll sell it to the highest bidder.) Privacy is not about the protection of secrets, Pressly says: privacy protects and produces oblivion.

I use the language of oblivion to refer to a form of obscurity that does not conceal some information but describes a state of affairs about which there is no information or knowledge one way or the other, only ambiguity and potential. These qualities of oblivion are destroyed when translated into information and other forms of knowledge that require definition and noncontradicition. By contrast to the secret, which in its concealment must be definite to be a secret at all, there is no fact of the matter about what is concealed by oblivion, no way to say that it is either x or not x.

If we were going to summarize this point, we might say that privacy, insofar as it protects and produces oblivion, allows human beings to be ambiguous and ill-defined. Like Lowry, I believe this to be a positive thing.

Here’s one puzzle Pressly asks us to consider. If you live in a city, you can see into your neighbors’ windows. Unless they take extreme measures, like always keeping the curtains over the windows, you can easily see into their lives; further, if they object to you seeing some things about them, even casually, we think they are being extreme. But if you take a photo, as the photographer Arene Svenson did for his exhibit, you’ve crossed a line. You’ve invaded their privacy. The question we need to ask is: what’s the difference between observing another and taking a photo? Why is one acceptable (at least sometimes) while the other feels like a moral violation?

One answer: we’re being inconsistent. If the human gaze is acceptable, then ordinary photography is, too. We could call this the ‘privacy skeptic’ position; I don’t have a better name for it. Photographs mechanically reproduce what we’re already doing with our eyeballs, and anyone who lives in a city must know that they will be observed, even in their homes.

If we’re being inconsistent, it would turn out that we’re in the majority: as we read in chapter one of The Right to Oblivion, with the advent of photography came the invention of new moral language to describe what we now call privacy. The Victorians were the first to raise widespread concerns about privacy, in part due to increased density and urbanization, and as photography became more accessible – like when Kodak launched instantaneous cameras in 1888 – the concern that you might be recorded without your consent became more salient. This led to an expansion of meaning for the words ‘private’ and ‘privacy,’ which had typically been used to signify private property exclusively.

This is why we need to investigate the history of photography and the rhetoric that surrounded it. One of the landmark works on privacy, a law review article called ‘The Right to Privacy’ by Warren and Brandeis, is a product of this time.

This tension between our view of a neighbor’s gaze, or even our own gaze as we walk by their home and pass their window, and someone taking photographs leads us to interesting philosophical territory. One connection – which Pressly does not make explicitly, though it is in the background – is the relationship between testimony and photography.

Suppose someone tells you that your father is having an affair; they can even say that they saw him leaving a seedy motel with his mistress, or that he admitted it to them after having a drink. You’d be right to take this seriously, so long as you trust the person talking to you and can assume they are a good-faith actor. But your immediate response would not be to believe you, unless you had prior evidence that made it more likely that he would be the sort of man to do this. (Perhaps he’s done it before, or you’ve long had suspicions.) You would likely begin an investigation of your own. You might find yourself torn, unsure of whether to tell your mother about it; the prudent choice would be to hold off until you have some further evidence.

Notice I said further evidence. Continuing with our assumption that your informant is a good-faith actor, and so you have reasons to trust them, you have testimonial evidence. We rely on testimony throughout our lives:

In science, we rely on the testimony of researchers. They report their methods, hypotheses, evidence, and do their thinking on the page. For the non-specialist, we take testimony as reliable evidence of a theory’s truth or falsity. (Experts and specialists may have reasons to remain skeptical.)

In history, we rely on the testimony of witnesses and earlier historians. I have knowledge of the past because it has been transmitted along a great chain of testimony.

In art, even, we rely on the testimony of critics and fellow audience members. You might pick up a book, or even think it is good before reading it, if someone you trust has told you so.

In our everyday lives, we rely on the testimony of those around us. ‘It’s cold outside,’ my wife tells me, and without thinking, I grab a jacket; I don’t bother to step outside to confirm her observations.

Yet, testimony can go wrong. People can lie. People can misobserve and so misreport the facts. Information can get scrambled or poorly told as it passes down the great chain. Because of this, we have reasons not to accept testimonial evidence, at least not uncritically, and especially when the stakes are high.

We have a different attitude to images and videos. We ‘unwittingly treat the photograph as if it were a window through time and space, through which we literally see Abraham Lincoln, our dead relatives, ourselves as children,’ Pressly writes. We’ve done this from the earliest days of photography, and while we might want to think ourselves savvier (Pressly’s point again), we reflexively treat images and videos as if they are more authoritative than testimony. So, if our imagined informant were to show us a photo of your father leaving the motel with his mistress, or a recording of his confession, we’re more likely to treat this as real evidence—we might think no further investigation is called for.

This is the difference between the eye-witness account and the photograph:

Whereas the living memory of an eye-witness is fluid, resistant to refashioning and the attrition of forgetting, a photograph is fixed, stable for all to see and scrutinize, more like a piece of information than a memory….If one looks into a neighbor’s window and gives an account of what one saw, one speaks for oneself and gives one’s personal point of view on what was there. But when one takes a photography or an audio recording and then shows that picture or plays the recording, it is the one pictured or recorded who appears or speaks.

We could remind ourselves that photos and videos can be misleading or even faked. (A brief tour of Twitter/X will give you plenty of examples.) There is always interpretation and filtering going on in the composition, selection, timing, and angle; innocent acts can be made to look damning with the right manipulation. Yet, I think Pressly has put his finger on something: we think that a photo is more invasive – like a forced confession, following Warren and Brandeis – than the gaze of another and their later report on their observation.

A keyword here is fixity. Pressly’s view of privacy – and the right to what he calls oblivion – appears to stem from an opposition to fixity. Here is a relevant passage from later in Chapter 1:

If the domain of privacy is delimited by the distinction between fixed expressed and unexpressed potentiality, and not in terms of secrecy of control (for you cannot control what you cannot know), then we have a sense of what the camera actually invades: the protean realm of personality’s potential. By capturing a momentary expression and preserving it to be scrutinized for meaning, the photograph crosses the threshold of personality whose division between inner and outer is of a particular epistemic sort—not a physical barrier like a house or a body, but rather one corresponding to the division between fixity and potentiality. The photograph presented an acute threat of this sort of invasion because it seemed to capture a moment out of the ambiguous flow of life—oranexpression of personality that might have otherwise gone unnoticed—and fix it permanently in a medium epistemically prized for its objectivity.

This fixity is opposed to oblivion, which allows for ambiguity and potentiality.

Revisiting The Right to Oblivion, I find myself thinking about the ways that we define ourselves. Not the terms we use, or the various types of definitions we like to give, but the fact that we are constantly defining ourselves. I suspect that many of these definitions are false, or only good for a time. What oblivion might mean is a resistance to these acts of definition, because in defining ourselves publicly, we are locking ourselves into a particular identity. Suddenly, change is difficult, if not impossible, and potentiality is lost.

This is a very boring way to live. It means that I am exactly who I was a year ago, or a decade ago. (I don’t think we can take these statements literally: we all do admit of some change.) Or, at least, there is a record of exactly who I was a year ago or a decade ago that can be used as a standard of evaluation. This may be incompatible with a self that flourishes and changes over time.



These are very speculative thoughts—I will want to refine them over the coming month.