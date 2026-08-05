Commonplace Philosophy

Commonplace Philosophy

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Nathan Davis Hunt's avatar
Nathan Davis Hunt
30m

Great essay

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Isaac
1h

I got the idea of copying from Benjamin McEvoy on YT, and apparently many famous historical figures have done the same (counting Benjamin Franklin among them).

Can't wait to do it when I'm retired (that is, when I finally have the time).

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