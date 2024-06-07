This is the script for my most recent YouTube video. I don’t always script out my content, but when I do I’ll make those scripts available here.



Early History of Stoicism

Given what you read online, you might think that the history of Stoicism starts and ends with the Meditations by Marcus Aurelius — but in fact, to tell the story of Stoicism, we have to go all the way back to Socrates.