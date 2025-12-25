Every so often, I ask you to tell me what you’re reading. Today, I’d like to ask you something a bit different: what are the best books you read this year?

I like to ask these questions because I always discover some new books thanks to all of you. And I’ve noticed that in the comments section, people tend to engage with each other — recommending further books, or sharing their love, or having a critical discussion about the books mentioned. It’s a testament to the readership I’ve managed to find!

I released a video a few days ago where I gave my answers:

In fiction, the standouts were The Honourable Schoolboy, Ficciones, The Remains of the Day, No Longer Human, and On the Calculation of Volume. I should also give a special shout-out to Major Arcana by John Pistelli, which I forgot to mention in the video despite the fact that I adored it.

In non-fiction, I had three works that stood out from the rest: The Affirmation of Life, Hegel, and Technopoly.

So, let me know about your favorite books from this year down below. You’ll hear from again once or twice in 2025, and then in 2026 we’ll get started with our philosophy of technology book club.