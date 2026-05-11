Welcome back to our philosophy of technology book club.

In May, we’re reading The Score by C. Thi Nguyen. Here’s the reading schedule for that book:

May 4: Chapters 1-4

May 11: Chapters 5-11

May 15: Paid Subscriber Zoom Call, 8 PM Eastern

May 18: Chapters 12-18

May 25: Chapters 19-24

May 29: Chapters 25-29

May 31: Paid Subscriber Q&A with C. Thi Nguyen, 3 PM Eastern

Notice that the final post is on Friday, May 29. That’s to give us a little more time to finish discussing the book by breaking up that week’s reading and having an additional post. Notice also that we’ll be joined by C. Thi Nguyen on May 31, where you’ll be able to ask him questions about the book directly.

In June, we’ll be reading The Ethics of Authenticity by Charles Taylor, and in July, we’ll be reading Pattern Recognition by William Gibson.

‘What’s magical about games – what’s different from so many art forms – is that in games, you act.’ Games are, according to Nguyen, a form of art, but where, say, painters use brushes and pigments to create art objects, game designers use rules to create beautiful actions. Every artwork – here Nguyen is drawing from John Dewey – ‘takes some piece of ordinary piece of life and crystallizes it:’

Fiction takes the ordinary act of telling what happened to you and sharpens it—finds unified stories with coherence and meaning. Painting takes the ordinary act of looking and concentrates it. And games take ordinary, day-to-day, practical action – making decisions and doing stuff – and refines it.

Games do this through the creation of rules that place seemingly arbitrary restrictions on our actions. In fact, it is in the restrictions that we find the joy and beauty of playing games. In the first chapter of this week’s reading, Nguyen gives us a definition of playing games, which is taken from Bernard Suit’s The Grasshopper:

To play a game is to voluntarily take on unnecessary obstacles to make possible the activity of struggling to overcome them.

So, we have some goal, and we place some restrictions on ourselves as we try to achieve that goal. Consider running a marathon, which is an example Nguyen uses. The goal of a marathon is to get from the start to the finish. There are many ways to reach this goal, but only by getting from start to finish in a particular way can you be said to be running a marathon. You cannot ride a bike or a car; you cannot take a shortcut; you cannot hop on someone’s back and ask them to carry you part of the way. You have to start, run the intended circuit, and reach the finish on your own. It is easy to overlook these restrictions because they are a part of what it means to run a marathon. But the restrictions matter; they make the game what it is.

Nguyen is very fond of rock climbing, as am I, and he uses examples from this world very often. I was always a boulderer; in bouldering, all you do is climb a route (usually a boulder or a gym wall) without any ropes. (You usually aren’t climbing so high that you need ropes to make it safe to fall.) There is a goal: reach the top. And there are restrictions: reach the top without using any equipment. Except, as Nguyen points out, we do use equipment. We use special shoes which force our feet into the optimal shape—the point of this is that it allows us to move our bodies in new and more interesting ways. We use chalk, too, which reduces slippage on certain holds. Everything else is ‘aid.’ You’ll often hear climbers joking about what counts as aid: chalk is aid, feet are aid, being a kid is aid. The hokes rely on the background assumption that there are restrictions on what counts as really bouldering.

Reading this portion of the book, I was reminded of why I love climbing so much and why I love games in general. Climbing taught me things about my body, which I had always felt alienated from; before I started to climb, I would have just called myself clumsy, uncoordinated, graceless. What climbing showed me was that these were not fixed states: I could change my relationship to my body, and I could move in beautiful ways. Other games can teach us similar lessons, but about very different parts of ourselves.

And of course, many games have another component: they have scores.

You might have noticed that this section alternates between discussions of games and discussions of metrics. There is a bit of tonal whiplash between these chapters — the games chapters are celebrations and curious explorations, while the metrics chapters are more negative. I think this is a nice bit of structural design on Nguyen’s part, because it makes the reader look at the same issue – mechanical scoring – in two very different ways.

Here’s a question: why do we want metrics? Nguyen gives several answers to this question when he discusses the function of metrics in various spheres of life.

First, metrics seemingly give us transparency. Nguyen uses the example of Charity Navigator to illustrate this point. Charity Navigator uses a simple metric to evaluate charitable organizations: the overhead ratio. I remember when Charity Navigator first entered the scene; it promised to help us find the actually effective charities so we could better direct our charitable giving. The metrics allowed us to ‘look inside’ the operations of charities and figure out which ones did the most good in the world.

But it turns out that their selected metric is not particularly good at measuring success. Sometimes, maybe even often, charities need to spend a lot of money internally in order to do the most good. Explaining why this is can be difficult, because most of us lack the expertise to evaluate individual charities and their expenses. The metrics may give us a transparent view of these organizations, but we lose quite a bit when we view them in this way. Nguyen: ‘Many transparency metrics look good to us outsiders, but only because we have a shallow understanding of the terrain.’ Nguyen uses many other examples to illustrate the point, including building houses and fighting sex trafficking. And there is another downside to these metrics: ‘[It] will be even worse if the experts are value-captured by the transparency metric.’

Second, metrics travel well. This is, I think, the strongest allure of metrics. When we agree on one mechanical scoring system, we can easily compare – to keep using this example – charities, and we can provide a way to rank them. Metrics are built to travel from context to context without significant loss of information. This means that you do not have to have a fleshed-out, on-the-ground understanding of a given organization in order to evaluate it.

But this has its problems as well. Qualitative evaluations can be rich and subtle, and they can speak to the particularities of a given situation; quantitative evaluations are by their nature lacking in richness and subtleties, and they do not attend to the specifics of each and every case. If we value the quantified metrics too much, we lose out on an entirely different way of viewing things—and we miss things. We see less. One of the key sentences in the book is found in the discussion of this problem: ‘easy countability automatically wins out over actual importance.’ Many things that matter – Nguyen mentions the joys of eating fondue with friends – are not so easily quantified, and we can forget that these are real goods as well.

Remember the big question from Part I of our discussion:

Why is it that mechanical scoring systems are, in games, the site of so much joy and fluidity and play? And why, in the realm of public measures and institutional metrics, do they drain the life out of everything?

We have part of our answer now. In games, mechanical scoring systems contribute to the building of fun, interesting experiences because of the complex ways in which scoring systems (along with rules) allow us to shape our desires and enjoy the struggle. But in the realm of public measures and institutional metrics, scoring systems lead to value-capture, lead us to ignore that which is not easily quantified, and cause us to miss out on more rich and subtle ways of viewing some domain.

Here are some of my favorite comments from last week’s discussion.



Mitch draws a connection between Nguyen and Pressly:



I think The Score builds off of The Right to Oblivion in a very interesting and constructive way. To me, it feels like they’re arguing for something very similar, Pressly just describes it in the positive (what is gained or benefits us by accepting oblivion) while Nguyen does in the negative (what is lost or harms us in pursuing precise, quantified information). We gain meaning and fulfillment by resting in the potentiality of oblivion, and we lose something when we obsess over the fixity of precise, quantified knowledge (scoring, gamification). Of course the books are very different in their objective, but I can’t let go of how similar these descriptions seem to be. Pressly taught us when and how the fixity of knowledge can be harmful. Quantified scoring is one of the most precise and fixed forms of knowledge there is, and we’re already seeing how Nguyen describes scoring systems to abandon many of the nuances and beauties of human activity for the sake of knowledge and consensus. I see the next section discusses agency, another subject highly relevant to Pressly’s book as well, and can’t wait to see if there are more parallels between the two books! Also, viewed in this way, games could be seen as a relaxed way to sate our desire for exact knowledge in an environment where such activity doesn’t have the same drawbacks of trying to precisely quantify every aspect of our real lives.

Another possible connection (which I don’t think Nguyen explores) is that sense of repose a game can invite you into. I used to think of games as mindless – and there are mindless games! – but isn’t there something beautiful about temporarily letting yourself play?

David gave some examples of perverse scoring systems:



I think his point about convergence is worth discussing. Scoring reduces complex activities to a single number. But this forces everything into a single dimension, which is often a bad thing. For a long time, I have been resisting the labels “good” or “bad” when applied to matters of taste (e.g. food, beer, etc.), and striving to replace these with “I liked” or “I didn’t like”, realizing that other people have different tastes than I do, and even I have different tastes at different time (profilicity?) An egregious example of this are in “best restaurant” ratings - whatever could that even mean? - Michelin 3 star vs a local pizzeria - different things for different times, but our societal need to rank things in lists, or apply a star rating, is overwhelming. It happens with books too. People say this book is bad, when mostly they mean they did not like it. Maybe the plot was full of holes, maybe it didn’t make enough obscure references to other well regarded books, maybe the vocabulary was not sophisticated, or the characters not fleshed out, or even all of the above. But that does not make it bad, just not to a given readers taste. The author almost certainly thought it wasn’t bad. There was recently a YouTube video by someone saying that current literary fiction was bad because it focused overly on “woke” themes. Pretty controversial. If she had said - I’m not really interested in those themes, rather than the books are bad, it would have been fine. It probably would not have attracted as many views, giving her a lower score, which circles back nicely to our current book.

I’ve complained about this in the case of books for a very long time. If you look at Goodreads, you can answer the question ‘Which book is best?’ by finding the top-rated books (say, with over 1,000 ratings). But that’s not a very interesting question to want to answer; assessing literary quality is much more complicated and subtle. And while I would like to defend some form of realism about aesthetic value (so I do want to say there are some good books and bad books), one thing that is often lost in these discussions is the varying standards of the genres. Dostoevsky is doing something very different from Philip K. Dick; it makes little sense to measure them on the same scale.



Davis left a few comments, but I’ll highlight this one:

Final comment, I promise. I worked at a university that was *very* bad at this. Everything the professors did was based on metrics. And, guess what, they completely *devalued* anything in the humanities. You got points based on how many articles you got published and their Scopus score, as well as for teaching responsibilities and serving on committees, etc. You had to get 16 points each year, which very few people in the humanities side of my department did. The university didn't care if you were working on a long monograph on a topic, they wanted short term results, rated against Scopus. The head of school had to write letters for most faculty each year explaining that, indeed, they *were* doing quality research but humanities research in a niche language (Irish), just doesn't rank as 'impactful' on international databases in the same way STEM and business publications do. It really really turned me off academia (at least at that university). Again, it goes back to my first comment with the metric establishing one manner or way of 'thinking' as better - at the expense of many other things. A colonialism of thought.

Yes, this is one of the major problems with institutional metrics in higher education. Things like studying Irish – were you working for an Irish university? – are going to be seen as less impactful, especially when compared with STEM (and assessed, often, with measures designed for the STEM subjects anyway). It used to be very common for humanities scholars to publish very few articles, for instance, and focus on longer works—broad articles, often resulting in books. That’s becoming less and less common now, as one way to secure tenure is to consistently publish in ‘high-impact’ journals.

And the delightfully named Live From The Tokyo Dome, 2001:

Something consonant with the value capture idea which I have been thinking about for a few years is how the ability to use your imagination to develop desire and wanting is something which has to be trained and used in order for you to be able to do it. I made the acquaintance of a guy just graduating from undergrad and he would constantly be giving mini-presentations on the job market and what he thinks he should maybe be trying to do. We would always ask him, what do you want to do? What do you like? It’s not always a place a job seeker can start from but he was completely frozen in place and unable to try or commit to anything that would limit his horizons. All he could do was contemplate those horizons. I realized that I actually could not identify with him. I’ve had my share of time locked in stasis due to wanting to keep my options open even if I never made use of any of the options, but I couldn’t relate to not having cultivated love for things. But I also grew up in a very different world. I can remember late nights sitting in my Dad’s work truck while he was on the job site after school playing Dragon Quest III on my Gameboy just idly roaming around the world and imagining different scenarios and stories to overlay on the game screen I was looking at, or reading a strategy guide for a video game I couldn’t afford and looking at the pictures and imagining the world that they dimly indicated and what it must be like. My life had many moments of boredom and wonder as a child and I grew to figure out what I liked. It could at least be the raw material for life later. But what is life like if you have mostly been exposed to things that don’t give you the space to imagine or the time to be unoccupied? You would end up in a place where value capture would be a euphoric relief, because there was not actually much in the way of subtle values for them to displace. There was actually a gnawing void that you desperately needed to be filled by some form of tyranny which could tell you who you are and what you do. Moments where you might interpose into your own life your own goals and wants are now filled with things telling you how you are doing and what you should be shooting for. It could be an Apple watch or Youtube influencers or porn. People feel comfortable with “metrics” because the very form of the numbers and lines on flat surfaces to them = authority. But its not their authority, they don’t have to take responsibility for it. They did not make the judgement, it’s merely the numbers, which they don’t understand. But they will use them accordingly. Finally, I can act. Because the numbers told me I can do so. Someone who has knowledge of statistics and probability and understood exactly what these models are modeling and how they are constructed won’t have this relationship to metrics, but those people are very few compared to the number of people who gladly welcome the tyranny of numbers whose true character about which I am ignorant but I know that they are correct and the rule by which I measure. The scariest thing about the value displacement is that a lot of the time people actively want it, because it brings the comfort of the relief of responsibility.

This is very good, and I don’t have much to add. I simply want to flag your usage of ‘develop desire.’ This is an important point: desire is something that is developed over time. If we outsource the hard questions to externally defined metrics, we’re training ourselves to value something new, even if it doesn’t feel like that.