Brazzola
Nov 25

I think you are right about the 'Preferred Indifferents' being a category term for the treatment of externals. Here is Seneca, “External goods are of trivial importance and without much influence in either direction: prosperity does not elevate the sage and adversity does not depress him. For he has always made the effort to rely as much as possible on himself and to derive all delight from himself.”

It is easy to suggest that Aristotle has a more balanced approach to the Virtues, allowing for luck, wealth and friendship. But the universality of Stoic virtue only serves to highlight what for me is my biggest sticking point.

Having established the role of slaves and women in Book 1, we haven't had to deal with it again until now . I am not convinced his cautioning on how slaves are treated is a softening, I think it is a recognition of the difficulty of being virtuous with also being a master of slaves.

By the time we get to his definitions of citizens being those can participate in the virtue of the polis, we realize that this excludes, Slaves, women, foreigners and 'the vulgar class of craftsmen' , we realize that his insistence that the pursuit of virtue and happiness necessitate participation of the whole citizenship, does not constitute a vast part of the the population

This wasn't unique to Aristotle, given that the Old Testament also condones chattel slavery, it is harsh to hold Aristotle to any higher standard. That is if it weren't for the Stoics being more universal in their sense of virtue.

Of course in being so choosey on admittance to the state, you stand a better chance of survival

Nov 28

I admit that I find it difficult to read Aristotle and I am an admirer. We tend to think in patterns which you have labeled ‘liberalism.’ And I think that gets in the way of a full understanding. As you say ‘liberals’ think “the healthiest regime is one which allows people to pursue their own individual happiness in the manner of their own choosing.” In other words our ‘freedom to choose’ what makes us happy—our right to pick our own ends—is fundamental to modern liberalism. I think we naturally tend to import that political value when reading Aristotle. It’s hard to shake. And I think that may lead to a misconception of where Aristotle is really going. For one, the idea of ‘virtue’ is a critical ingredient in his political science. And, as I said in a comment to your last post on this book, we think with modern minds and the concept of ‘virtue’ is mostly a foreign idea to us. That is the hard part for me.

I will point out that, as far as I can determine, Aristotle does make an argument that the contemplative life is a form of the active life. I’m reading the Ernest Barker translation (Oxford 1968) and in part Aristotle says at Book VII, Ch 3, “Nor should our thoughts be held to be active only when they are directed to objects which have to be achieved by action. Thoughts with no object beyond themselves and speculations and trains of reflection followed purely for their own sake, are far more deserving of the name active.”

