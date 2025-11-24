Today, we continue our reading of Aristotle’s Politics. We’ll read this book for the rest of November and end in early December. This will end our 2025 read-alongs, and then in 2026 we’ll move into the philosophy of technology reading group.

Here is the schedule for Aristotle’s Politics:

October 13: Book 1

October 20: Book 2

October 27: Book 3

November 1: Members-Only Zoom Call 3-4:30 PM Eastern ( Recording Here )

November 3: Book 4

November 10: Book 5

November 12: Members-Only Zoom Call 8-9:30 PM Eastern (Recording Here)

November 17: Book 6

November 24: Book 7

December 1: Book 8

December 6: Members-Only Zoom Call 3-4:30 PM Eastern

Last year, we read Aristotle’s Nicomachean Ethics together. (In the event you’d like to review that material, you can find all of the posts here.) A very simple way of understanding that book is that Aristotle is trying to answer a question: what is the best kind of human life? He answers that question first by saying that the best life is a happy life; he claims that happiness is an activity of the soul in accord with virtue; then he eventually turns to the necessity of friendship and contemplation. It is a complex picture of what a good life consists in, and I take this to be a virtue.

Contrast this with the Stoics, who define a good life merely as virtuous action. To be happy is to act virtuously. This is an initially compelling picture of the happy life, because it means that our happiness is always up to us. Aristotle, though, says that happiness requires equipment — that is, it requires external furnishings. This is because there are three kinds of good things, which he articulates at the beginning of Book 7 of the Politics.

For in truth no one would dispute that, there being a distinction among three groups of good things, those that are external, those of the body, and those of the soul, all these things ought to be available to the blessed.

Contrast with the Stoics can help again. The Stoics would call the goods of the body and external things ‘preferred indifferents.’ (If I had more time, I would verify that this is the actual phrase used by the Stoics rather than a label supplied by other commentators. But the idea is certainly present in the Stoics.) This is sometimes described as ‘nice to have, but not necessary for happiness.’ This is a strange category, I’ve come to believe, because we need an account of why they are preferred and not merely indifferent. Aristotle’s view is parsimonious: it allows us to say that these goods are preferred because they are not indifferents. They are preferred because they are good. But ‘it is for the sake of the soul that these things are naturally choiceworthy and that all sensible persons should choose them, and not the soul for the sake of them.’ There are three kinds of goods, but there is an important order of explanation.

We have to take the time to consider the matter of happiness because we have been investigating political life. Political life has as its end the same sort of thing as individual life, Aristotle says, and that end is virtue. There are no healthy political arrangements that lack virtue.

Aristotle says that all who would agree that whatever happiness is will be the same for the individual and for the regime. He argues by giving examples.

For those who ascribe living well to wealth in the case of a single person also call the city as a whole blessed if it is wealthy; those who honor the tyrannical way of life above all would also assert that the city is happiest which rules the greatest number of persons; and if anyone accepts that the individual is happy on account of virtue, he will assert that the more excellent city is the one that is happier.

I think we see this pattern all the time. There are many Americans who think, essentially, that the best way of life is pursuing your own individual happiness in the manner of your choosing; a convenient label for this is ‘liberalism.’ To the liberal individual, then, the healthiest regime is one which allows people to pursue their own individual happiness in the manner of their own choosing. What is good for me, then, is good for everyone, even in the thin sense of ‘good’ that liberalism requires. There are also many who think that happiness is found in the accrual of wealth. GDP becomes a decent proxy for the health of the regime, then: if the nation is getting wealthier, then it is a happier nation. A particularly pious Christian or Muslim (to use just two examples) may ground the health and happiness of the nation in terms of piety. Despite the radically different conceptions of the good, all agree: the health and happiness of the person is the same as the health and happiness of the regime.

Given Aristotle’s emphasis on virtue, then, we can give a rough outline of what he would take the best regime to be. It would be a regime in which the people, or at least enough of the people, are able to live lives of virtue. Aristotle discusses several forms of this in the Nicomachean Ethics: the life of contemplation, the political life, and a lesser, though still happy to some extent, life that may be available to a tradesman or artisan. We might prefer that he offers a singular account of happiness, but I think Aristotle resists this because he is a pluralist of sorts. Different lives are available to different people, just as different regimes are available to different peoples. So, he says:

Now that the best regime must necessarily be that arrangement under which anyone might act in the best manner and live blessedly is evident.

But what it means to act in the best manner and live blessedly is under some dispute. Is the best human life one of contemplation – that is, the life of philosopher? – or is it the political and active life?

Aristotle does some ground-clearing here. He argues that war is not the highest end, though it may be that pursuits of war are regarded as fine; this is because war should serve some higher end. It is good insofar as it allows for higher goods to be realized. Aristotle also remarks once again on slavery, but in a much more anti-slavery mode:

There is nothing dignified about using a slave as a slave; giving commands concerning necessary things has nothing noble about it.

Indeed, ‘the way of life of the free person is better than that involving mastery.’

The question is, at bottom, whether the active life is better than the ‘inactive life,’ (though Aristotle would likely resist the ‘inactive life’ label). In Chapter 3 we see a priority of thought. Even the master craftsman’s activities consists in thoughts. And I think we see that Aristotle, at bottom, would want to prioritize the contemplative life. He writes elsewhere that contemplation is complete in itself; the contemplative person’s happiness is self-sufficient. And this parallels what we would say about the city. Aristotle believes that a healthy regime would be self-sufficient.

Plato believed that philosophers should become kings. They may not be tyrants, as they possess the necessary virtues which would make them fit to rule, but the philosopher-kings operate in a way that appears tyrannical to us: spreading the noble lie, keeping everyone in their place, and so on. Aristotle instead prefers an arrangement where people are ruled and rule in turn. This is a just arrangement, and I think it has another benefit: it allows people to reenter the contemplative life when it is not their time to be political. They take on political responsibilities in turn to allow for the thriving of the city, to realize virtuous and noble ends; but their happiness does not consist entirely in mastery and rule.

I admit that this portion is speculation; there may be room for dispute; you can let me know what you think in the comments.

Just a person needs certain equipment to live a good life, so too does a regime.

Just as in the case of the other craftsmen – the weaver, for example, or the shipbuilder – material must available that is suitable to work on…so too in the case of the political expert and the legislator the proper material should be available in a suitable condition.

This includes the size of the population, the size and character of the territory, the relationship to the see, and the character of the population. This what Aristotle analyzes in 7.4-7.7. For the sake of space – I’m already approaching 2,000 words here – we’ll omit this today, though we can discuss it below. We’ll turn instead to the later analysis from 7.8 to the end of the book. These topics are:

Social class and function

Physical plan of the city

Education and leisure

Marriage and child-rearing

‘A city must necessarily be constituted…on the basis of these tasks,’ Aristotle writes, because a city must be self-sufficient. The tasks that he outlines are:

Providing sustenance

The arts that make necessary instruments

Holding arms, which allows the enforcement of laws and the protection of the city from outside forces

The providing of a ready supply of funds to meet the needs of the city

The superintendence of divine matters (called ‘priestcraft’)

Making decisions concerning things advantageous and just in relation to one another

This last task is the one which is most necessary of all.

It will not be the case that the citizens partake in all of these tasks. (Remember that citizens are, essentially, elite inhabitants of a city. There are many non-citizens.) It would not be fine for them to live worker’s or merchant’s lives, nor should they be farmers. ‘There is a need for leisure both with a view to the creation of virtue and with a view to political activities.’

This is one of Aristotle’s most important insights. Leisure, where you are freed from the necessary labor of sustaining life and building the world, is essential to the good life. The problem with Aristotle is that he is too limited in his view. He cannot imagine a city in which everyone is able to partake in leisure. The city needs classes of people who are never leisurely so that the citizens may have leisure. These classes must be separate from each other: some permanently, others by turns. The citizens are permanently separate from the laborers, while they take turns in political governance.

The city will need a division between the private and the common. Aristotle says he will discuss the need for common messes, but this is not found in the Politics as it has been preserved through history; he never discusses the point again. There will be some parts of the city some share in in common, even the poor who cannot afford the necessary contributions, but there are also parts that are for private individuals. ‘One part of the common territory should be for public service relating to the gods, the other for the expense of the common messes.’ I believe Aristotle has in mind farmland and other value-generating territory; some of it is held in common to fund the city. Other parts of the territory for private individuals. These should be evenly distributed around the territory, or else those closer to the interior would have less concern for war — another sort of factional conflict would emerge.

Aristotle is always keeping in mind that we must make it everyone’s interest that the regime is preserved. If my self-interest conflicts with the preservation of the regime, then I will not support the regime, and the regime will begin to fall.

The city must also have access to the mainland and to the sea. This is a healthier land – Aristotle discusses lands that ‘slope toward the east’ – but it offers other advantages. Access to the sea protects a city from outside forces while offering avenues of exist for citizens. The city also needs access to fresh water, in large part so that war can never cut them off from this necessary resource. Interestingly, Aristotle observes that different lands give rise to different regimes: fortified heights are characteristic of oligarchy and monarchy, levelness of democracy, strong places of aristocracy.

The city will also have guardhouses, buildings for divine matters, and so on. A building for every need, in other words.

What we see here is a continuation of Aristotle’s way of thinking about the good life applied to regimes and cities. Cities must oriented around virtue, but there is necessary equipment if they are going to realize these virtues. Institutions, classes, land masses — all of these play a role in realizing the best regime.

The next three books of Book 7 (7.13-15) pertain to education, and then Aristotle turns to marriage and child-rearing (7.16-17) — but he justifies the discussion of marriage and child-rearing because of its necessity in education. I am going to omit this this week and discuss education as a whole next week. I think it will make for a better discussion.