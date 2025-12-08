Commonplace Philosophy

Virgin Monk Boy
Dec 8

Philosophy YouTube is wild. Half the internet is doing reaction videos to chicken nuggets, and the other half is quietly uploading 40 hours of Heidegger like that’s a normal human hobby. Bless the ones keeping real thought alive while the algorithm begs us to binge sludge.

Daniel Muñoz
Dec 8

Great post. A few more nominations…

Heath on human sociality: https://www.youtube.com/live/0yrhgKf4XbY?si=MyUHyol5nQoevPuL

Bryan Magee’s “The Great Philosophers” (and everything else uploaded by David Balcarras): https://youtu.be/3_kdbJnCMwU?si=2AY9gO5eaCdGizMC

Krister Bykvist on population ethics: https://youtu.be/3WVKrz7hi3s?si=k9FhNmKQEdh9CYxf

Johann Frick (one of the most respected moral philosophers alive) has an entire intro to ethics, which is *phenomenal* and yet virtually unwatched: https://youtu.be/b2vIN0k37JA?si=PdqvjhownndNH0lD

2 replies by Jared Henderson and others
80 more comments...

