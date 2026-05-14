Commonplace Philosophy

Commonplace Philosophy

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T. Benjamin White's avatar
T. Benjamin White
6h

Secular humanities monastery sounds great, sign me up!

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David Fideler's avatar
David Fideler
6h

Academic professionalization is great in terms of upholding high standards; but it's terrible in encouraging the bad, "scientific" writing style that keeps most academic articles confined in a bubble composed of specialists, which has been very harmful to the public relevance of scholarship.

Alternately, it's possible to uphold high scholarly standards and still write for a general audience. That contributes to the ongoing social relevance of all scholarly fields.

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