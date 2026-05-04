Commonplace Philosophy

Commonplace Philosophy

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Beepo789's avatar
Beepo789
2dEdited

Reading this, I remember a book I read 40 years ago that had similar points to make about what is lost when we quantify something: The Mismeasure of Man by Stephen Jay Gould. Nguyen’s “value capture” feels like Gould’s warning about reification: once we turn something rich and human into a number, the number quietly takes over. IQ scores then, sleep scores now, PGR rankings in between… all asserting supposed objectivity while hiding assumptions about what should count. The result is the same tidy illusion: a single “verdict” that smooths complexity into something easy to rank, and easier to mistake for truth.

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Kyle Worley's avatar
Kyle Worley
1d

I was deeply challenged by Nguyen's first four chapters - specifically as I began to realize that I have also fallen prey to "value capture." My primary vocation is as a pastor in a local church. I was called to pastor out of a desire to shepherd people through the rocky shoals of life, but as I've entered deeper into my vocational journey, I can sense that some of the internal values and virtues that drove me into this vocation have been compromised and diluted by the external values of the ministry machine: numbers, metrics etc.

Jesus is said to be a good shepherd who knows his own sheep by name, but the prevailing ministry metrics replace named people in specific places with tally marks.

I found myself asking as I read Nguyen: How do you reclaim your life and vocation after value capture? The question that provoked him, Is this the game you really want to be playing?, also provoked me.

I think that value capture is appealing, particularly in the midst of disorientation. And there is an inevitable amount of disorientation and dissonance that accompanies personal and vocational maturity. When this arises, it is very tempting to use the simple external structures to provide gratifying guidance. But they move across your interior life like ivy. They take over everything.

I look forward to the continued discussion.

Also - really enjoyed the video Jared. Thanks for pointing towards it.

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