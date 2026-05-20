There is a genre of videos and articles that consists of making lists. I sometimes browse these lists—whenever I need a new appliance, for instance, I’m prone to Googling ‘best vacuum cleaners’ and finding a list. At one point, the best way to get a good list of things was to append ‘reddit’ to your search query. You’d then find an article, post, or video that walked you through your options. It’s a very useful format, and I think that explains its popularity. In many domains, we want a single verdict on what to buy or consume. I don’t want to become an expert on vacuum cleaners: I just want the best one, the one that will last, or the one that fits my budget.

We don’t limit these lists to vacuum cleaners and household appliances, however. We also like to rank various forms of media. Thus, on YouTube, you will find videos like ‘The 10 Best Fantasy Novels of All Time’, or ‘Ranking the Best Detective Novels,’ or ‘The 17 Greatest Romantasy Novels with Dark Academia Tropes.’ I have made a few of these videos myself, though I tended to prefer the phrase ‘My Favorite’ over ‘The Best’ in my titles.

Recently, The Guardian released their own list, which was described as ‘the greatest literature ever published in English.’ You can browse the list for yourself, and I think you’ll find that every book on there is good, perhaps even great. You can also find their list of judges and see the 10 books each judge chose. (I assume the final list was based on aggregate scores—though I didn’t see a methodology section in the article.) I spent some time browsing the various judges’ picks, and I found those lists to be considerably more interesting than The Guardian’s final list, for reasons I’ll explore below.

What is the point of an exercise like this? I don’t think it’s an indefensible project—at the very least, it gives you something approximating the critical consensus of the (primarily) British literary elite. But when you get down to it, the list ends up being fairly boring.

Consider the top ten books:

Middlemarch by George Eliot Beloved by Toni Morrison Ulysses by James Joyce To the Lighthouse by Virginia Woolf In Search of Lost Time by Marcel Proust Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen Madame Bovary by Gustave Flaubert

Eliot, Joyce, Woolf, Proust, Austen, etc. You expect to see a list like this. While it is surprising that Tolstoy made it to the top ten twice, the inclusion of both War and Peace and Anna Karenina isn’t. Judging from the conversation, the biggest surprise of the list was that Morrison’s Beloved made it #2. But generally, the list you get from The Guardian is precisely the sort of list that you expect to get from The Guardian.

Consider a very different sort of list: the 1998 Modern Library online poll, which seems to have been overtaken by fans of Ayn Rand. This was their Top Ten that year:

While I disagree with this entire list, there’s something substantially more interesting about the list, because it speaks to the values of the sort of people who were online at a very particular time. (Remember: the internet in the 90’s was mostly weirdos with niche obsessions. It’s still full of weirdos now, but with more pedestrian interests.) It’s a snapshot of a weird subculture that does not get much recognition, the sort of thing that can easily be lost to history. But even then, the list ends up being a little bit boring, because it isn’t shocking that a bunch of Randians love the novels of Ayn Rand, The Lord of the Rings, and Orwell’s 1984.

That’s probably because it’s an aggregated list.

It was Sebastian Castillo – author of Fresh Green Life – who put my feelings into words. I said above that I enjoyed the individual judges’ lists substantially more than I enjoyed The Guardian’s aggregated list, and this is why. The individual lists tended to reflect the idiosyncrasies of the writers polled, and I find those idiosyncrasies expressed through their lists substantially more interesting than the flattened results you get when you pile all their lists into one giant list.

That’s how you find out that Ian McEwan thinks that Rabbit at Rest by John Updike is the tenth best novel published in English—I have never in my life met someone who thinks this! And since some of his other picks are surprising – I don’t know many people who say Our Mutual Friend is the best Dickens, and he included The Plague, which didn’t make the final list – thinking through why McEwan likes those books so much is an interesting exercise. Is Camus, perhaps, more influential on McEwan’s writing than I have previously thought? I’m not sure—but now, next time I pick up a McEwan book, I have something to think about.

That sort of thing adds a new layer of enjoyment to reading his books.

RF Kuang – who primarily writes fantasy novels – doesn’t list any fantasy novels in her top ten, but she does have the good sense to mention Mantel’s Wolf Hall, which made it to #34 on the final list. This raises all sorts of questions about Kuang and her work. She’s a fantasy writer, but she doesn’t think any fantasy books are in her personal top ten. Is this an admission that she thinks the genre is lesser, or is it that she wants to draw on writers like Hugo, Rodoreda, and Mann when writing? Does any of this appear in her own work?

Stephen King has the (correct) opinion that the best book published in English is Melville’s Moby-Dick. I never expected King and me to agree! The rest of his list isn’t too surprising: McTeague is about a dentist whose life falls into ruin after winning the lottery, and since I read On Writing years ago I can recall the unpublished story ‘Happy Stamps’ by King, which he described in §15:



The hero of my story was your classic Poor Schmuck, a guy named Roger who had done jail time twice for counterfeiting money—one more bust would make him a threetime loser. Instead of money, he began to counterfeit Happy Stamps . . . except, he discovered, the design of Happy Stamps was so moronically simple that he wasn’t really counterfeiting at all; he was creating reams of the actual article. In a funny scene—probably the first really competent scene I ever wrote—Roger sits in the living room with his old mom, the two of them mooning over the Happy Stamps catalogue while the printing press runs downstairs, ejecting bale after bale of those same trading stamps. “Great Scott!” Mom says. “According to the fine print, you can get anything with Happy Stamps, Roger—you tell them what you want, and they figure out how many books you need to get it. Why, for six or seven million books, we could probably get a Happy Stamps house in the suburbs!” Roger discovers, however, that although the stamps are perfect, the glue is defective. If you lap the stamps and stick them in the book they’re fine, but if you send them through a mechanical licker, the pink Happy Stamps turn blue. At the end of the story, Roger is in the basement, standing in front of a mirror. Behind him, on the table, are roughly ninety books of Happy Stamps, each book filled with individually licked sheets of stamps. Our hero’s lips are pink. He runs out his tongue; that’s even pinker. Even his teeth are turning pink. Mom calls cheerily down the stairs, saying she has just gotten off the phone with the Happy Stamps National Redemption Center in Terre Haute, and the lady said they could probably get a nice Tudor home in Weston for only eleven million, six hundred thousand books of Happy Stamps.



“That’s nice, Mom,” Roger says. He looks at himself a moment longer in the mirror, lips pink and eyes bleak, then slowly returns to the table. Behind him, billions of Happy Stamps are stuffed into basement storage bins. Slowly, our hero opens a fresh stamp-book, then begins to lick sheets and stick them in. Only eleven million, five hundred and ninety thousand books to go, he thinks as the story ends, and Mom can have her Tudor.

Was King thinking of McTeague when writing this? He doesn’t say, and I cannot say for sure, but that’s the sort of parallel I love finding.

While these judges were likely trying to answer the question ‘What is the best book?’, their individual responses naturally reflect their own preferences and histories. We read their individual lists as telling us something about themselves—but when we read a list like The Guardian’s, what do we learn? Not much, I suspect.

And this is yet another case of how culture is flattened online. The books I’ve been reading this year for our philosophy of technology book club have helped clarify my thinking in this regard. Two in particular seem relevant here.

First, the insight from You & Your Profile regarding the ‘General Peer.’ The General Peer is something like an aggregated personality, an audience we perform to that really doesn’t exist. It’s a fiction we indulge in when we think of ‘the audience’—or, in this case, ‘the literary critic.’ While Moeller & D’Ambrosio are reluctant to criticize what they call ‘profilicity’ and its relationship to the General Peer, it seems to me that the sort of list we got from The Guardian is a natural consequence of our profilic age, and now we can refer back to their list to tell us what the General Peer thinks about literature. And in this case, the General Peer likes good books, but their preferences aren’t interesting or revealing. The General Peer likes the books that everybody agrees are good.

Second, this has an important relationship to C. Thi Nguyen’s writing on metrics in The Score. The Guardian’s list gives us a singular verdict: it turns out that Middlemarch is the best book. Yet, in the metrification of criticism, we lose out on any of the rich and subtle discussions we might be able to have about qualities found in any of those books. We’re given a list, with no justification for that list other than the aggregate votes. We lose all context, all depth, all the fun of arguing about what the best book is.

And that is key. Nobody who takes literature seriously spends their time obsessing over their Top Ten list. The only reason we do it, I think, is that it is very, very fun to argue with other people about the lists. It’s a nice way to engage in book chat with our fellows who also take literature seriously.

But we’ll have more interesting conversations about books, I think, if we just admit that most of the time when we’re making these lists, we’re doing it to tell a story about ourselves.

The Guardian didn’t ask me for my ten favorite books in the English language, but if they had, I would have given them a very strange list. I would have gone in knowing that very few of my novels would make it into the aggregated list, for one. But I like to think it would make for an interesting conversation. If you asked me about each of these books, I’d tell you a story about how it influenced me, what it meant to me when I read it, how it shifted some part of my life or craft.

Nobody asked for it, but I’ll give it to you anyway:

Moby-Dick by Herman Melville The Remains of the Day by Kazuo Ishiguro The Spy Who Came in From the Cold by John Le Carré The Dispossessed by Ursula K. LeGuin Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel Ficciones by Jorge Luis Borges Crime & Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky Book of the New Sun by Gene Wolfe Blood Meridian by Cormac McCarthy Anathem by Neal Stephenson

Even now, looking at this, I want to argue with myself. Why not Williams’ Augustus? Woolf’s Mrs Dalloway? Infinite Jest, My Struggle, or Savage Detectives? Should Wodehouse make the list? I imagine if I made the list a year from now, or even just in a month or so, it would look very, very different. That’s part of the fun, too.

If you’ve made it this far, I’d love to know what your own Top Ten might and why each book made it onto the list. Or perhaps you’re someone who objects to this sort of ranking on principle—I’d love to hear about that, too.