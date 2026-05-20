Commonplace Philosophy

Commonplace Philosophy

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Severine's avatar
Severine
5hEdited

The more specific a list, the more interesting it tends to be to me. Rather than talk with someone about the 'best' books or even their 'favourite' books, I prefer to ask targeted questions like, "What books evoked the strongest emotions for you while reading?" or "What books made you change your idea of the person you wanted to be?" or "What books made you laugh so hard your stomach hurt?"

I find the answers more interesting (and I learn more about the person), and specific questions seem to result in more honest answers, too. I think because they feel lower stakes to people, with less pressure to curate the perfect answer that sends the correct message.

All that said, I appreciate seeing conversations about reading and books, so despite not finding the Guardian's list valuable personally, I'm glad it got people talking.

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Hunter Tice's avatar
Hunter Tice
6hEdited

Something about the framing of these lists as “the best” always bothers me. I affirm some of the objective qualities of literature, but the inevitable gaps in one’s reading makes it seem impossible to ever create a definitive list. How can I put “Great Expectations” on such a list when I haven’t even read “Pickwick” yet? I guess the nature of aggregation seeks to remedy this, but it also takes some of the nuance and personality away from how an individual goes about ranking something as textured and complicated as a novel.

That being said, I’ll always click on headlines like this without hesitation and become mildly upset when the results don’t match my own preferences. That probably says more about me than anything…

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