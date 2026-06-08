Commonplace Philosophy

Commonplace Philosophy

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Kim's avatar
Kim
11h

I can already see many themes in the first 3 chapters that have been present in our past readings, making this selection a great fit for this book club.

Taylor's talk about life being 'flattened' is reminiscent of Han's ideas of non-things 'de-reifying' the world. Just as Han described us having less of a relationship with the physical world, Taylor is describing how, turning inward, we are experiencing less of the world and community that used to exist.

Additionally, Taylor mentioned how institutions are limiting our choices, and this reminded me strongly of Nguyen's work that we just read. Metrics that institutions are gathering are used to make choices for us, and we don't have a lot of choice in those decisions.

I was struck by how relevant these ideas are to today's current culture, especially in the US. Now more than ever, it seems important to engage with a community and not just do things for yourself. Corporations and institutions have tried to separate us, and want us to stay that way, because they know there is strength & power in numbers & community.

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Cairn X. Petrick's avatar
Cairn X. Petrick
11hEdited

"As we become more individualistic, we also narrow our vision. ‘The dark side of individualism is a centering of the self, which both flattens and narrows our lives, makes them poorer in meaning, and less concerned with others or society.’"

I've been writing an article on Family in Fiction and I'll be borrowing this quote from you and Taylor (if you don't mind). The flattening and narrowing of life is a reality many face as they sacrifice everything to succeed within a specific career, ironically capping their ceiling of purpose by the very act of trying to climb higher.

Perhaps that's a bit off topic, but it was thought-provoking to me.

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