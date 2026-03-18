There was a parking garage to my left, and I needed to get over. A block ago I was in the left lane; I swerved into the right lane when a Waymo started blocking the box, after some lanyard-wielding pedestrians – ‘some’ is the wrong word here, as it was about a dozen – decided to jaywalk; I turned my blinker on, but every time there was a gap between cars the left-laners decided to accelerate, leaving me trapped. It was 3:58 PM, and the event started at 4. I tried to get over once more, and then I decided to move on and find somewhere else to park.

I had left my house at 3, thinking an hour would be plenty of time. I underestimated the South by Southwest congestion.

SXSW – that’s the preferred abbreviation of the festival, though most people call it ‘South By’ in conversation – is an important part of Austin history and culture. It started in 1987, and it used to be considered a place where new musical talent could be discovered. Courtney Barnett broke out after performing at SXSW in 2016, and she’s one of many who have used the festival to launch their careers. There was a culture, fostered by Austin’s many small clubs and venues, that let small artists come and perform, sometimes at the periphery of the event. It’s one of those things that makes Austin cool, and one of the things that used to make Austin weird.

Austin is less weird now, and so is SXSW. It’s now called the South By Southwest Film & TV Festival, at least in official proceedings, and there’s no longer a music weekend. There is still a music component – there are shows each night – but the festival has largely moved on from being a place where new bands can go to be discovered. It also features a substantial tech presence; many local tech companies buy their employees badges, and many tech CEOs and venture capitalists give talks and sit on panel discussions.

As you approach downtown, you notice that the crowds are growing thicker. It’s not uncommon to hear English and Spanish mingling in Austin, but you’ll notice more languages when SXSW comes to town: French, German, Italian, and languages I can’t recognize. The dress of the crowds is an odd mix: at times über-fashionable, with the occasional tech uniform cropping up, thrown in with teenagers in what looks like rave gear. There are more Ubers and Waymos on the road, too, as people hoped to be dropped off by their preferred venues. The streets slow, but everyone is rushing.

You’ll also notice the billboards, signs, and posters. LET’S TALK ABOUT YOUR FILM, reads one sign; it’s a film distribution company looking for filmmakers. SPACE HOUSE, one vinyl banner proclaims, and about 50 people are lining up to enter whatever that is. Hundreds, maybe thousands, of advertisements are trying to grab your attention. Which, I suppose, is not so different from the ordinary state of things. The world is very loud, and SXSW is just a little bit louder.

Why would I go to SXSW? Passes to the festival are expensive, and I don’t have much interest in film and TV. Many other locals and I make a habit of avoiding SXSW unless there’s a reason to be there. I had a reason on Saturday: I’d been invited to a book event.

It took place in a small art space, owned by but disconnected from a small magazine shop on Brazos St. Chairs and benches had been arranged around two stools, where two people – Alyssa Loh and D. Graham Burnett – were going to sit and talk about their book, Attensity!

Attensity! is a strange book. It calls itself ‘a manifesto of the attention liberation movement,’ and when you read it you’ll see why. It isn’t a long, calculated history of the attention economy, like Wu’s The Attention Merchants. It isn’t an anti-tech work like Merchant’s Blood in the Machine. It’s a collectively written manifesto on why attention matters, with Alyssa and Graham serving as co-editors alongside Peter Schmidt. It has all the flourishes of a compelling manifesto: slogans, ALL CAPS FOR EMPHASIS, calls for radical action. It reads like a loud book: the cover grabs you, the typesetting is designed to keep you turning the page, and the authors (there are over 100 of them) did their best to keep each chapter tight and focused.

The event, in contrast, was meditative. No one had their phones out. We sat in a semi-circle, some of us sipping white wine from plastic cups, and talked about attention.

The collective that authored Attensity! is known as the Friends of Attention. The Friends are a group of artists, scholars, and activists who began by making art and building community together; they eventually turned their collective eye to the politics of attention. That’s what Attensity! is really about: the politics of attention in an age of human fracking, the authors’ preferred term for our relationship to the big tech companies, which have studied and optimized the science of attention. As Graham pointed out in the talk and the authors emphasize in Attensity!, our dominant conception of attention is the product of a specific history. The United States government, particularly in the Cold War, became deeply concerned with the ability of soldiers and agents to pay attention to screens; it funded extensive research into this subject. (They wanted to know, for instance, how long a sleep-deprived sailor could reliably pay attention to a radar screen, looking for incoming missiles or unauthorized aircraft.) This went on to shape how advertising agents thought of attention, and this understanding of attention has also made its way into mainstream thought.

Thus, we find ourselves unhappy with our relationship to screens, and so we try to find other ways to pay attention — but we’re still thinking of attention as the ability to optimize for certain tasks. I’ve written about this in several places, where I’ve argued that thinking about attention in terms of ‘productivity’ by and large misses the point; the story in Attensity! tells us why we’re so prone to do this. We inherited a way of thinking about attention, and, in order to reclaim our attention, we need to know and understand that history.

To that end, the Friends of Attention have a school: the Strother School of Radical Attention. There, they want to draw attention to attention. This enables participants – students and instructors alike – to not only reclaim their attention, but also to explore which forms of attention are worth pursuing.

Through collaborative study, public programs, and creative projects, the Strother School of Radical Attention aims to draw attention to attention: to stimulate interest in, and research on attention; to nurture communities of commitment to the diversity of attentional forms and practices, and to model modes of collective inquiry that advance the flourishing of human beings, human societies, and our shared planet.

Attention is more than focus. I’ve argued before that attention is love, but that still leaves the forms of attention unarticulated. We think of attention as a very intense way of looking at something: staring into your lover’s eyes, or focusing your mind so that it will not wander. That’s one form of attention – we could call it an intense gaze – but there are other forms, too. There’s a kind of attention you pay to everything at once and nothing in particular, like when you daydream while looking out the window, not comprehending the shapes and colors before you. There’s a kind of attention that allows you to sit in your quiet room and drift among your thoughts. There’s even a kind of attention, most often seen in meditation and prayer, where you do not think about anything at all.

These sorts of attention aren’t easily commodified, and so the actors in the attention economy do not care about them, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t worthwhile. The fact that they are not easily commodified may be why they are particularly valuable, as this form of attention is what we can pursue as an alternative to our age of distraction.

Several weeks ago, I met a bookshop owner for coffee. His name is Seth – that’s his middle name, but it is how he introduced himself – and he owns Livra Books. It’s a small shop, sharing a building with several other stores, but Seth’s been able to build quite an inventory: great works of literature, lots of philosophy (including academic works you won’t find in most bookstores), and a side room for rare books. It’s one of the few used bookstores in the city — like much of Texas, we’re dominated by Half-Price Books, which is a fine enough franchise but tends to have a mostly low- and middlebrow collection.

We met for coffee because Seth wanted to talk. It was a good conversation: we talked about nothing in particular. (Seth and I may do events together in the future, but this wasn’t a planning meeting: we were just getting to know each other.) We walked from the coffee shop over to his store, and he let me browse outside of ordinary opening hours.

The shop is a small sanctuary. He keeps the signage to a minimum: I didn’t notice large advertisements or sloganeering posters, as you see in other bookstores. You’re there with the books. I found myself looking at one shelf, wandering to another, drifting back to the first. It wasn’t a hunt. It was playful exploration.

While exploring the books, we continued to talk. We talked about the business of bookselling – I have no experience, but I find it fascinating – and we talked about an initiative that Seth is running throughout the year: the Fight Against Brain-Rot Book Club.

122 books in one year. That’s probably more than I could manage to read, especially with my current writing schedule. It’s probably more than Seth can comfortably read, too, since he’s busy with his business. But he hosts the book club several times a week, and he hosts it for free.

Maybe there’s some clever market logic to this. Maybe by establishing such a tremendous book club, he’ll reach out to more customers. I don’t mind that he might financially benefit from this — I want his business to thrive, after all. I suspect he runs it not because this is the most efficient way to advertise and get customers into the store, but rather because he thinks it is worth doing. He told me that some of his more active participants joined first for books like The Little Prince; they hadn’t read in years, so children’s literature felt like an easy way to begin. Now some of them are reading more difficult literature, or even works of philosophy. They likely needed an easy on-ramp to reading again. Most of all, they needed someone to extend the invitation.

I’ll be joining Seth for a few book discussions, especially once my schedule clears in the next few months. There is so much to choose from. All the Pretty Horses by Cormac McCarthy. Essays by Montaigne, Baldwin, and David Foster Wallace. The short stories of Clarice Lispector.

If you’re in Austin, you should consider joining, too.

Every month, a friend of mine, Rigel, hosts a discussion group called the Austin Estuary. I am, I suppose, a co-organizer, but given that Rigel does all of the real work, I refrain from taking credit. Rigel took inspiration from an online group that founded Estuary meetings around the country, and he wanted to bring that experience to Austin.

Rigel, if you’re reading this, I hope you don’t mind what I’m about to say.

Rigel is the most interesting person that I know. He used to play jazz at a night club; he’s named after a star, which his parents observed as they sailed from California to Hawaii; he makes art out of scrap metal; his fence, which has bullet holes in it (he lives in an interesting part of town), has BEAUTY WILL SAVE THE WORLD painted on it; he built an earthdome in his backyard, which he now uses as a music studio. He’s a dreamer, and one of his dreams was to draw people together through conversation.

Estuary meetings encourage radically open conversation. Anyone is allowed to attend (we keep the particular group small, but there’s already interest in forming more groups to accommodate more participants), and at the beginning of the meeting, everyone introduces themselves and then pitches a discussion topic. Last month, the topics included: forming friendships across disagreement, AI as the apocalypse, Donald Trump, plant consciousness, food, and parenting children through thresholds. (There were more topics pitched, but I can only remember a few. I can’t recall which topic I pitched.) Then, the group points: that’s the term for voting on what to discuss. After that, we play, meaning we have a conversation. Pitch, point, play. That’s all the structure an Estuary conversation needs.

There’s a moderator – that’s Rigel – who keeps things on track. He ensures no one person dominates the entire discussion, and he might try to draw a connection between the main topic and some of the other topics that were proposed. Everything he’s doing is an attempt to keep people engaged in the conversation and to deepen the level of conversation. Participants can make themselves vulnerable in these conversations, telling painful stories, and people do not always get along. But that’s part of the magic. Each participant chose to come to try and have a radically open conversation. An estuary, after all, is where freshwater and saltwater meet: it’s not a comfortable place, and the waters are sometimes choppy.

We only talk for two hours. We don’t state this rule explicitly, but in practice, everyone silences or even turns off their phones. (Rigel keeps his on only so he has a timer.) While participating in this discussion, you have to give everyone your full attention. You must attend to what they are saying so that you can be a good co-participant in the conversation.

I leave these conversations feeling refreshed, but I’m often tired, too. Being open with people drains you, but you also feel like you’re being filled. You self-empty, and there you find the space to contain others. It’s an intimate experience.

Intimacy. That’s a word that comes to mind as I think about these three experiences. Whether you’re sipping wine with attention activists, or sitting on some old chairs in a used bookshop, or gathered around a table in a side room of an old Episcopal parish, you experience intimacy when you give your attention away intentionally. You are drawing closer. It’s frightening! As you draw closer, danger increases. But it’s worth it, too.

William James observed that there are two distinct epistemic norms that govern our lives. First, we want to believe only true things. Second, we want to avoid falsehoods. James also saw that these two norms can come into conflict. If you try to form new beliefs, in the hope that you’ll acquire knowledge, you take on a risk: you might believe some false things, too. If you try to avoid all falsehoods, you’ll reason yourself into skepticism, and you won’t believe anything at all. There’s a similar predicament here. We want to draw closer to other human beings, but we also don’t want to get hurt. If you let the maxim ‘Don’t get hurt’ govern your actions, then you’ll find yourself isolated from the world around you. Being in the world and being around other people always carries some risk.

I wrote about this nearly two years ago, and I’m just now extending the thought. There, I wrote:

I am starting to think that the primary characteristic of modern life is insulation, not isolation. We want to be in a position where we are never at risk. We want to be safe. We want to be insulated from the world. When I lost my job, for a brief period I felt unsafe. I was totally exposed. I had lost the insulation of a well-paid corporate job. Suddenly, the world could affect me. My actions had consequences. I had to face the (rather terrifying) thought that my decisions mattered. I eventually had to reframe this as an opportunity, an opportunity to stop being tossed about and to start voyaging, but that took some work (and some help). The loss of insulation was a real loss. But insulation is a shield, not a filter. It doesn’t keep the bad things out; it keeps everything out. By insulating ourselves from the negatives of the world, we necessarily leave out the positives. We necessarily hinder our ability to change the world around us, to act as free and willful agents. (To paraphrase one writer: we lose the ability to be spirited men and women.) We necessarily leave out each other.

I had two distinct interests: thinking about attention and thinking about the ways in which we isolate ourselves from each other. What I’m now seeing – and which I’ll want to explore more – is how reclaiming attention may be a (partial) remedy to the problem.