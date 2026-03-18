Commonplace Philosophy

Commonplace Philosophy

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Anthony Vella's avatar
Anthony Vella
3h

Wonderfully insightful. Last night, I was watching another video on physics when my wife sat beside me. I asked her if she’d like to watch something else together knowing that physics wasn’t something that interested her. The offer made her happy and she agreed. I asked what she’d like to watch, and she replied “let’s see what YouTube recommends.”

Over the last couple of years, I’ve become increasingly concerned with people’s willingness to surrender their consumption of content to these algorithmic recommendations. Children with their phones or iPads completely unaware that social media platforms pull them in a hypnotic trance.

I’m not against the consumption of content, be it books or videos. I am against the idea of relinquishing control to something that prevents people from thinking critically.

I asked my wife if, rather than browsing, she’d be willing to take a moment to sit with her thoughts and decide what she’d like to watch. She liked it, and we watched a video on parenting.

Love the concept of the discussion type you mentioned. I think it’d be wonderful to participate in.

Thank you for sharing.

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Mischa Klenovich's avatar
Mischa Klenovich
3h

I’ve also been thinking about attention lately. Recently, it occurred to me that attention is only part of what is at work. I appreciate the various forms mentioned in the essay, such as the private, non-commodifiable types, but what strikes me is that there is even a thing we label “non-commodified attention.” This is what links the idea of attention to ideas of profit. Profit is not necessarily the end-goal, but maintaining or increasing profit. Similarly, the goal with attention (especially in the social media space) is to maintain or increase the attention we get. In order to do so, it is important to maintain relevancy. In order to remain relevant, one must engage in the topic du jour. In fact, the term “du jour” has cropped up in multiple posts I’ve seen recently, all of which were talking about Joyce’s “Ulysses.” The implication is that to grow an audience one must partake in the popular conversation but, then the intent becomes growing an audience rather than engaging with the subject matter. To get attention and remain relevant, then, has the potential to reduce anything down to, essentially, advertising. This also runs the risk of homogenizing language and our abilities to talk meaningfully about something because we are using the language du jour to please an algorithm. (Even leaving this comment and using those words feels somewhat participatory in this issue.)

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