Welcome back to our 2026 book club on the philosophy of technology. Throughout the year, we’re exploring questions like:

What effect has the rise of digital technologies had on the human condition?

What do we lose – and what do we gain – when we live our lives online?

What do conventional narratives about technology (techno-optimism, techno-pessimism, fatalism) miss? What facts do we need to consider? What alternative narrative about technology do we need to construct?

We’re starting with Non-things: Upheavals in the Lifeworld by Byung-Chul Han, with optional readings from Heidegger. Here is the reading schedule for January.

January 5: The following parts of Non-Things: Preface, From Things to Non-Things, From Possessing to Experiencing

January 12: The following parts of Non-Things: Smartphone, Selfies, Artificial Intelligence Optional: Heidegger’s ‘The Question Concerning Technology’

January 19: The following parts of Non-Things: Views of Things

January 25: Members-Only Zoom Call, 3PM Eastern

January 26: The following parts of Non-Things: Stillness, Excursus on the Jukebox

Note that the call is on Sunday, January 25 at 3 PM Eastern. This will be when we have our monthly calls: the final Sunday of the month at that time. Those calls are open to paid subscribers; a recording of the call will be made available for those unable to attend. These calls will include a 30-45 minute presentation on the material and a group discussion.

This week’s reading covers three chapters of Han’s book and an essay from Heidegger. As I wrote my post for this week, it quickly grew. I am omitting the chapter on artificial intelligence today, but I will send out a later essay (available to all) on that chapter, along with Heidegger’s ‘The Question Concerning Technology.’ You are, however, free to discuss that chapter in the comments, or you can save the discussion for later in the week. I plan to send that out on Thursday.

For many, the primary means of interacting with the digital world – or with the non-things of information, in Han’s terminology – is through our smartphones. It is fitting, then, that we have a chapter of this book dedicated only to the smartphone.

Before we get to Han’s analysis, I think it is helpful to remind ourselves of just how ubiquitous the smartphone is. We carry our phones with us wherever we go; we take our phones into the bathroom; they keep us company when we are lonely; sometimes, we sleep with these objects under our beds, like we might with cherished photos we always want to hold close. People consistently report feelings of anxiety when they do not have access to their phones. They use them as escapes in lonely or anxious situations, too, as a way of escaping a social setting without actually leaving the place. They are everywhere.

It calls to mind Philip K. Dick’s novel, Ubik. As the characters progress through the story – I’ll refrain from much summary – they experience two things. First, objects begin to appear in strange places or strange ways; in other words, they are destabilized from the world around them. Second, they are constantly confronted by Ubik, a product which appears in many different forms. Each chapter begins with a short commercial for Ubik, e.g.:



It takes more than a bag to seal in food flavor; it takes Ubik plastic wrap - actually four layers in one. Keeps freshness in, air and moisture out. Watch this simulated test.

Or:

Friends, this is clean-up time and we’re discounting all our silent, electric Ubiks by this much money. Yes, we’re throwing away the blue-book. And remember: every Ubik on our lot has been used only as directed.

But in the final chapter, the advertisement is more of a theological pronouncement from Ubik itself:

I am Ubik. Before the universe was, I am. I made the suns. I made the worlds. I created the lives and the places they inhabit; I move them here, I put them there. They go as I say, they do as I tell them. I am the word and my name is never spoken, the name which no one knows. I am called Ubik, but that is not my name. I am. I shall always be.

The smartphone is like Ubik in two ways. First, it does so much — while in Ubik, the titular product has many forms, the smartphone has many functions. It is all things to all people. Second, it ceases to serve us; instead, we begin to serve it.

For Han, this goes beyond addiction. He writes: ‘We perceive reality through the filter of the screen. The digital window dilutes reality into information that we register. There is no physical contact with reality. Reality is deprived of its presence.’ By this, I take Han to be making two claims. First, we use our smartphones as a way of experiencing the world. This cannot be a kind of first-hand experience, because we are not going out into the world and interacting. The smartphone reports on the world to us; we learn about the world second-hand. Second, this contributes to the destabilization that Han described in last week’s readings. This is what I think he means when he says that ‘Reality is deprived of its presence.’

That is what the smartphone does, but we still must address how it manages to do so. We can say a few things here.

First, the smartphone is designed to be frictionless. This is even revealed in how it is built. It lacks embellishment and ‘is dominated by the smooth and straight…It is dominated by a straight-forwardness that finds its best expression in affects.’ This goes beyond its physical design. The way apps are designed is to give you exactly what you want with the minimum amount of effort — unless, I should add, that effort (or the convenience of avoiding that effort) can be monetized. Han says that the smartphone constantly elicits ‘likes’ from us, which he also describes as the ‘digital amen.’ When we are in the infosphere through our phones, we also prioritize a very straightforward communication style. There is no thought of beauty here.

Second, and this primarily comes from last week’s reading, the smartphone always offers us something new. At any moment, if you are bored at all, you are promised that there is something else out there. This can lead to what looks like irrational behavior from the outside.

In last week’s comments, Ella, highlighted this passage from the novelist Jordan Castro:

Sitting on the toilet, I exited Instagram, having only been on it for five or so seconds, and then immediately reopened it. I scrolled, swiping up with my thumb and tapping gently on the screen to stop the scroll at each picture: the face of a writer who I’d never met; an ominous Japanese-seeming structure; a friend’s painting; a plate containing baked beans, white bread, eggs, and what appeared to be breaded fish. I double-clicked the circle button at the bottom of my phone and swiped repeatedly up, exiting Instagram, as well as all the other apps that had been open: Safari, Twitter, iMessage, Apple Music, and Gmail. I tapped the Safari icon … which brought me to the internet on my phone, which looked different than on my laptop. Here, there were two rows of icons: the top, unlabeled, containing links to the Apple website and the Bing, Google, and Yahoo! search engines; the bottom contained frequently visited websites—Twitter and Facebook. I tapped Twitter, then double-clicked the circle button at the bottom of my phone and swiped up, exiting everything. I instantly reopened the internet and tapped Facebook. I tapped the notifications button and, seeing no new notifications, double-clicked the circle button at the bottom of my phone and swiped up. My behavior barely entered my consciousness; I was like a mouse in a laboratory, reacting to stimuli. I tapped Instagram.

For many of us, I expect this is an embarrassing passage to read — not because of its quality as a piece of writing, but because we can see ourselves in those pages. The narrator must always find something new to look at, will cycle endlessly between apps looking for something new. The narrator is locked into the familiar repetition of surfing the tsunami of information.

I have some other thoughts about this chapter, but I do not know where to put them in the longer piece. You can check the footnotes for a remark on the final paragraph of this chapter, if that interests you.

One dramatic transition in the digital age is the move from analogue photography, where an image or scene is captured on film and is then preserved as a thing (a photograph), to digital photography. Han writes quite beautifully about the power of a photograph: ‘Photography is the umbilical cord that connects the beholder to the loved body beyond its death. It achieves the loved body’s resurrection and saves it from death.’ He continues: ‘Analogue photography is a “certificate of presence.” It testifies to the “That-has-been.”’

At the same time, Han’s remarks are quite mystical — depending on your taste for mysticism, you might call these remarks opaque or confused instead. I admit I find Han’s insistence that a digital photograph lacks some of these powers, especially related to memory, hard to justify. He says that we turn the image into data, and that this data is then processed, but this is not enough to make an argument.

Where I do think he is correct, however, is when he says that ‘Digital objects do not permit any lingering,’ or when he remarks directly on the selfie.

Analogue portraits are a kind of still life. They are meant to express the person they depict. When we are in front of a camera, we are therefore very eager to make sure the picture corresponds to us. We want the picture to approximate our inner picture of ourselves, so we feel our way towards this inner picture. We pause. We turn inwards…Selfies, by contrast, do not testify to the person.

He later remarks that selfies are not meant to be permanent; we take them, we look at them, and then we move away from them. We may not discard them, as they are saved in digital storage, but we do not preserve them as we might preserve a photograph.

When I was in graduate school, I had some photos taped above my desk. Most of them were selfies, taken with cheap digital cameras rather than phones and later printed out. I carried them with me for years. They showed their age. The pictures became harder to discern over time because they faded or showed signs of wear. I had many pictures of these same friends on my phone, but these printed pictures carried an emotional resonance I could not find on my phone. I was able to linger on them.

But these photos were digital products; they at least had their origins in the digital age. I do not think they were compromised because of this. What mattered, I think, is that they had been printed. Let me try to write a short exploration of this in my best imitation of Han:

The boundaries between the infosphere and the world of things is porous. It is transient. We can breathe life into data by transforming it into things, and we can rob life from things by transforming it into data. To print a digital picture is to make data sacred. But it becomes sacred when it ceases to be data and enters the world of things. What we lack in the infosphere is permanence and stability. By crafting things, we find this.



Last week was one of the liveliest, most interesting comments sections I’ve seen on this newsletter — or, frankly, anywhere on Substack. Many top-level comments elicited extended replies, and some of these became prolonged conversations. Be sure to keep track of your questions, as we can discuss them in the Zoom call at the end of the month.



I’ll highlight a few of my favorite comments from last week.



From Christian B.:



What definitely resonated most with me was the mention of that stabilizing, time-consuming act of lingering which may be a "formula for happiness." I realize that the constant hunt for information is debilitating to actual learning - learning of myself and of community and of work. There seems to be a sentiment both widespread and within myself that, the best thing for oneself would be to possess all the knowledge of Wikipedia, keep up with every current event in the world, and know the 'right' stance on every political debate. The life of the intellect seems to have become more about knowing of everything than having deep understanding of and relation to anything. Perhaps I am simply projecting here. But I feel a compulsion to search for meaning/understanding in the accumulation of knowledge. Like mentioned in the post however, I will never be able to keep up with the endless flood of information we receive each and every day. Anyways, if I were to 'know everything' in the sense I described above, how different am I then to ChatGPT? I feel more-so that there must be a 'knowing' and a 'truth' not attainable in the hunt of information.

I have an immediate negative response to any ‘formula for happiness,’ as I’m sure many of you do too. There are a million books out there on the subject, each with its own secret formula. But I think that Han is on to something here.



In Vita Contemplativa, he describes being leisurely as ‘an intense and radiant form of life.’ That’s a bit mysterious, but we can unpack it. In Happiness & Contemplation, Josef Pieper says something similar about contemplation, which, as we know from Aristotle, is intimately linked to leisure. There, Pieper describes it as a thirst being quenched. That is, we have a need (a thirst), and the activity of contemplation quenches this thirst, implying a source from which we are drawing. For Pieper, this is God. Yet, I think there’s a broader sense in which simply contemplating the whole of the world, or a part which we find particularly fascinating, can quench this thirst. When we bounce from one information source to another and to yet another, we get the immediate sensation of our thirst being quenched, but it doesn’t last. It’s like drinking a Coke when what you really need is a cool glass of water.



From David S.:



"What do you make of the remarks about Hegel, tools, and friction? Han calls us ‘handless’, and that is a very provocative (and hopefully generative) declaration." - This question resonated with me as a high school teacher. The frictionless world that my students operate via AI has profoundly altered my classroom. AI as a tool has allowed my students to, in Han's words, to play at their academics. AI is a Teflon coated information tool that renders academic work completely free of effort, thought and individual discovery. They are handless in Han's words. Reading that crystalized my fears about my students' relationship to knowledge and truth. They experience school rather than possessing knowledge.

‘Teflon-coated information tool’ is a very good phrase. I wonder how well students retain anything that they are tested on — do students remember how to, say, calculate a derivative if they’ve used AI for their homework? I’m skeptical. They haven’t had a chance, or an incentive, to linger.



From Katie:

I did notice that there wasn’t much structure to this book and that there wasn’t always a clear argument. I admire concise writing, but only when it is used to communicate clearly and precisely. The author was practically inviting the reader to do the same emotion-based information processing that he criticizes online. His arguments are untethered from facts, lacking any citations. The lack of definitions for critical terms like “information” also made him a lot harder to follow. Much of what he said felt truthy but didn’t clearly follow from facts and arguments that he presented. I appreciate your question about how to read this book productively though, because I do think the author had some interesting ideas. I hadn’t come across Arendt’s idea that a familiar environment can confer stability.

You are not alone in this assessment of the book, or of Han’s writing. I’ve now read a number of Han’s books, including Non-things, The Disappearance of Ritual, The Burnout Society, and Vita Contemplativa. I’ve found that as I read more of him, I’m able to draw more associations and begin to piece together a view for myself. When I’m feeling sympathetic, I think that Han’s arguments are happening under the surface — like reading Nietzsche, reading Han requires that you dig them out and think through them. When I’m feeling less charitable, I think that there aren’t any arguments there.



I’m a believer in the power of argument. I think that rigorously defining terms, clearly stating premises, and using good rules of inference are important parts of doing philosophy. I’m also a believer in the creative power of free association, but as a beginning rather than an end of thought.



From Anastasia:



I know that this conversation is actually about information, yet the dichotomy of things vs. non-things is funny to me because we also just have a lot more things now vs. several hundred years ago and beyond. By many orders of magnitude. Also, our ancestors engaged with non-things regularly if you can classify the non-corporeal as non-thing. Spirits, gods, virtues, humors, duties. Lots of things that aren't things.

This is a very interesting point! How does engagement with things we believe in but aren’t corporeal fit into Han? I’ve been mulling this over, and I’m afraid that I don’t have an answer yet. But one thing that stands out to me is that many of the things listed here would be ritually interacted with. There’s often a prescribed, orderly, and repeated way to interface with, e.g., the gods or the spirits. Is that significant? Does that make a difference in the analysis?

