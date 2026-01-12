Commonplace Philosophy

Somewhere in an early chapter Han makes the simple and big claim that: with the rise of the digital world, the physical world is devalued. [paraphrase, not a quote]

Which to me just rings true. Because more and more attention is directed to non-things, there is less attention directed at real things (less lingering). So they become less valuable directly. And then real things also become less valuable indirectly because when we pay attention to them, we often do so through a digital lens and for digital reasons. I also see Han making the case that digital ways of seeing are seeping into how we generally interact with the world, whether or not we're using digital technology at the time. This seems to be a simple, critical, in-retrospect-obvious truth: the real world of things is losing value.

I work in city planning. In my day to day work, I deal with the real world: buildings, parks, bus stops, pipes, and so on. City planners spend way more time than most people thinking about these things. And the quality of physical things seems to be low, lower than in the past. The care we put into things seems low. The amount of effort we devote to maintaining stuff is low (pipes are critical but uninteresting until they burst). As I guy who likes buildings and cities, it really does hurt to see places devalued and made dull and lifeless. But this all fits with the simple but big idea that things are less and less valuable with the rise of the digital order.

Architects and planners debate how to create beauty and meaning in buildings (the public and politicians get involved, too, especially when proposed buildings are big or ugly!). The more professional or academic debates on buildings and beauty focus on the rise of Modern architecture, changes in building technology and materials, questions of economics and cost, and of course broad ideas about aesthetics and social trends. This all matters, but I think the decreasing value of things is an overarching theme. It's a deeper cause than any one issue on its own. It ties together and explains a lot of other ideas and trends.

The idea of less valuable things is also captured by disposable stuff. So, I think Han is getting at a core reason of why stuff is disposable. It's not only because stuff is so cheap. Things are less valuable, period, because of the digital alternatives.

"What mattered, I think, is that they had been printed." - This is the same thought I had reading that section. The Polaroids from my youth of my family and friends have an empirical truth and presence that the digital screen simply cannot replicate. Holding pictures from the past, their physical-ness implies a truth. It's also true that with analogue photography you were aware of the roll and how many exposures you had left. At a family gathering, a graduation or a Saturday morning soccer game the photographer thought of how many more pictures they could take. It was finite so each photo, each exposure carried a value to it, especially as the last roll was loaded into the camera. That finite quality infused those photos with a deeper meaning and a the sense of a conscious choice - "I have three exposures left but THIS moment is worth one of those three." There is a tangible value and thought placed in that decision to take that photo. Digital photos are functionally infinite. I do realize they're not as I've hit my limit on my phone, mostly due to recording my kids concerts and games in HD when I did not realize I was. The video looked great but my storage was shot. Anyway, for all practical purposes the digital image is frictionless in terms of the amount of images available to us. That has its benefits but it also dilutes the meaning of each image. Just hold down the button and it will rapid fire off 10, 15, 20 exposures with plenty of storage left for thousands more. Did the photographer give conscious thought of the lighting and the setting? Or did they just take a bunch of photos and figure they'll "fix it in post?" None of the pictures that my family has of our analogue life are works of art or perfect. My cousins make goofy faces, my uncle is turned the wrong way, they are overexposed or underexposed or, in many cases, they are out of focus. The photo store in my hometown could not filter those errors out - they became part of our family history. Yet, those imperfections make them real in a way that a filtered digital image misses. I've played around with filters - it's not the worst time spent on an IPhone - but while I find the result often aesthetically pleasing it becomes something of simulation of the image. My analogue family photos, for all their technical flaws, are of the moment in a way that digital photos can't attain.

Over COVID Christmas in 2020 I gave my mom and dad a digital frame that we loaded with hundreds of pictures of the kids and our family. My parents did and still do enjoy it. It sits in their family room on top of table in the back of the room. It also gives the weather and updates scores of my father's favorite teams. It's there but hardly a central feature of the room. In the center of the room, however, are photos of my wife and I having our first dance as a married couple, my parent's wedding picture and two pictures of our kids, one of all of them being silly and the other a "posed" picture that we took as quickly as we could in the millisecond our children sat relatively still. My parents see those each day and they are the first thing a person sees straight ahead of them as they walk into the room. The digital frame has hundreds of photos on it but no one stands there to watch them all go by. They are temporary and fleeting as one washes out into another and another. The photos on the shelf are referred to often during holidays and family gatherings. Those conversations often lead to getting out the albums and boxes of photos from almost 50 years ago. The digital frame sits alone as family and friends pass pictures back and forth of friends and loved ones. Laughter is constant, stories flow and tears are shed at times. It's a type of time travel. It's connection with other people. It requires effort and time. It gives us meaning and presence while the digital frame tells us it will be sunny tomorrow with a high of 45 before star wiping to another digital image.

