Welcome back to our philosophy of technology book club. This month’s book is The Ethics of Authenticity by Charles Taylor. Here is the reading schedule:

June 8: Chapter I-III (approx. 30 pages)

June 15: Chapters IV-VI (approx. 40 pages)

June 19: Members-Only Zoom Call, 8 PM Eastern (Recording)

June 22: Chapters VII-VIII (approx. 22 pages)

June 29: Chapters IX-X (approx. 30 pages)

July 5: Members-Only Zoom Call, 3 PM Eastern

I pushed the final Zoom call to July 5, as I’ll be in New York the last week of June for a workshop with the Marc Sanders Foundation.

In July, we’re reading Pattern Recognition by William Gibson, and in August, we’ll read (selections from) Mumford’s Technics & Civilization.

There are a few hours left on my mid-year discount., If you become a subscriber using this link, you’ll save 15% on an annual subscription. Nearly all of my work is made freely available, but I rely on your support. If you are able, please consider taking out a subscription.

We’re now nearly done with our exploration of authenticity and Charles Taylor’s The Ethics of Authenticity. So far, Taylor has argued that:

A culture of subjectivism has arisen. This culture is motivated by a deficient form of the ideal of authenticity and paired with the ideal of self-determining freedom. This culture has both ‘boosters and knockers,’ but that both camps fail to realize that there is a deeper, more compelling ideal of authenticity presently being ignored. This more substantial ideal of authenticity relies on both the dialogical nature of identity and on recognizing sources of significance outside of ourselves, which Taylor calls ‘horizons of significance.’ We can argue for this substantial ideal in reason, meaning that we can make a rational and compelling case for it. This involves taking on some of the assumptions of the subjectivists and showing that their own ideal requires looking beyond themselves.

Last week, two active participants left similar comments. I want to highlight these at the beginning, as I think they were both getting at the same issue.

First, from Adam:

One thing I dislike about economists is that they think the world is based on market forces and money, and they don’t account for the role of power. Everyone is assumed to be equally powerful in their economic models. Likewise, I think many philosophers believe the world is based on ideas and logic, not power. Taylor has been neglecting power, and it makes it hard for me to credit his arguments.

Second, from David F.:

Another challenge, for me, with this book is answering the “So what?” question. It is almost like we are reading one drama critic (Taylor) debating other critics (Lasch, etc) about the interpretation of a subplot of a play (the malaises) of which I am acting in in real time. The debate is intellectually interesting but has no effect on the performance. At least profilicity explains why the person in front of me at a concert is annoyingly holding their phone up to record it in its entirety.

I think that Adam and David are gesturing at the same issue, though their motivations are a bit different. For Adam, the problem is a lack of recognition of power; since Taylor doesn’t address power, the argument falls short. For David, the problem is one of applicability. Both seem to come to the same conclusion, however. That’s a nice argument you have, Dr. Taylor —but so what?

This is directly related to the first chapter we read this week, ‘La Lotta Continua.’ In that chapter, Taylor makes explicit three assumptions he’s held implicitly throughout the book:

Authenticity is truly an ideal worth espousing. You can establish in reason what it involves. This kind of argument can make a difference in practice.

Adam and David’s response seems to revolve around (2) and (3). What is the point of making these sorts of arguments, and what effects will they have on our lives? I take this to be an important subject, especially when we are in the realm of practical philosophy. Theorizing about morality and the flourishing of the human person is pointless if it does not, in fact, make a difference in practice.

What this boils down to, I think, is a question of whether or not you think rational persuasion is a worthwhile practice. I take the project of rational persuasion to be highly valuable, as attempting to persuade another person (rather than manipulating, coercing, or defrauding them) is a sign of respecting them—it shows that you view them as an epistemic peer, or at least as someone who possesses enough power of mind to engage in reflection about the shape of their life or the truth of the matter. What Taylor is trying to do is actively persuade those who believe authenticity to be a worthwhile ideal that there is a better way, one that does not involve rejecting authenticity but rather taking it more seriously.

Contrast this with some of the critics of students on campus. These critics, unfortunately, often become scolds. Instead of persuading, they chide. They shake their heads solemnly and mutter ‘Kids these days…’ The students aren’t peers to these critics, and I think it is fair to say that the critics do not take them seriously. There is a lack of respect.

Now, respect does not mean refraining from criticism altogether; in fact, serious criticism is a sign of respect. But the criticism must be, to use Taylor’s phrase, in reason. It must be an attempt to rationally persuade.

In this brief chapter, we are told that we currently reside within a tension—and that means we can go in a few ways to resolve this tension. We can give in to subjectivism, we can reject authenticity altogether, or we can seek a better understanding of authenticity. For Taylor, the stakes are high. He writes:

I believe that in articulating this ideal over the last two centuries, Western culture has identified one of the important potentialities of human life. Like other facets of modern individualism – for instance, that which calls on us to work out our own opinions and beliefs for ourselves – authenticity points us towards a more self-responsible form of life. It allows us to live (potentially) a fuller and more differentiated life, because more fully appropriated as our own.

But it would also be a mistake to think that we can make one argument and then rest comfortably. No, Taylor says, we must remember the old Italian slogan: ‘la lotta continua.’ The struggle goes on.

Chapter VIII turns toward the issue of subjectivation, where ‘things centre more and more on the subject.’ As Taylor gives the history, we have seen a rise of subjectivation for several centuries. One might trace this back to at least the Modern philosophers: Descartes’ cogito ergo sum, Hume’s reliance on impressions as the foundations for epistemology, Kant’s consideration of the thinking subject and what it brings to experience. But Taylor illustrates his point primarily through poetry.

We must make a distinction here. Taylor calls this the manner/matter distinction. ‘Manner’ refers to the way we express a given an idea; ‘matter’ refers to the content expressed. Putting it crudely: Taylor is in favor of the subjectivation of manner, but not the subjectivation of matter. So, we begin with the subject, and from there we try to express something larger than ourselves.

This contrasts with the way that poets prior to modernity could express their ideas. These poets relied on a pre-understood language of symbols replete with public meaning: poets, as well as their fellow artists, could rely on the symbol of Madonna and Child or the oath of Horatii to easily communicate an idea. The symbols were already understood in the culture; they may need elaboration, and poets may do something interesting and novel with them, but they provide a foundation. But modernity arose, and Taylor believes that a shared backdrop of meaning began to fade away. Thus, Rilke writes of angels (to use one example), ‘We cannot get at them through a medieval treatise on the ranks of cherubim and seraphim, but we have to pass through this articulation of Rilke’s sensibility.’ Still, though, Rilke – as well as other great modernist writers – attempt to go beyond the self even when they begin with the self.

Early in our discussions, many commenters praised Taylor for his apparent metaethical minimalism; he seemed to be presuming very little about metaphysics in general, in fact. But here we see Taylor being a bit more open about his commitments, as when he writes at the end of this chapter:

Perhaps the loss of a sense of belonging through a publicly defined order needs to be compensated by a stronger, more inner sense of linkage. Perhaps this is what a great deal of modern poetry has been trying to articulate; and perhaps we need few things more today than such an articulation.

And Taylor was already hinting at this when he wrote of horizons of significance—sources of meaning beyond us.

Here are some of my favorite comments from last week.



JMB writes:

I think that anyone interested in what Taylor really means by "horizons of significance", as well as those interested in Taylor's metaethical background, should examine W. Dilthey's philosophy. Much of Taylor's thought is grounded in "the problem concerning the Weltanschauung". Taylor is taking a stance for the reality of ideal objects —this is the metaethical position that underlies his entire argument.

I asked JMB for some specific recommendations, and here is what they wrote:

I think Taylor’s essay “Interpretation and the Sciences of Man” is a good start. Then, Choi’s “Defending Anti-Naturalism After the Interpretive Turn: Charles Taylor and the Human Sciences” and Blakely’s “Returning to the Interpretive Turn: Charles Taylor and His Critics”. They are very clear about the metaethical program that Taylor is committed to.

I wasn’t able to read these this week, but I will need to get to them soon.

I always feel a bit guilty about not mentioning comments from Live from the Tokyo Dome, 2001 (who also has one of my favorite usernames), but the comments are so long that they are difficult to include. But I’ll make an exception for this week’s post, as it bears directly on the discussion of artistic creation: