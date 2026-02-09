Commonplace Philosophy

Commonplace Philosophy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
pduggan_creative's avatar
pduggan_creative
4m

The dawning response I had reading Mae’s interactions with the Circle was that she had joined a cult. This was predominant in the scene where she was castigated for not attending the Portugal interest group. Their demands and her responses were so stilted and inauthentic. But this doesn’t help me appreciate the book because I don’t understand how Mae is inducted into the cult so quickly, or how this Circle cult has been so successful in dominating the tech industry with a product I feel nobody really wants (TruYou: the enforcement of real name interactions on line) and the main selling point seems to be if you engage in a wildly unrealistically seeming amount of online discourse (which isn’t qualitative? Just the quantity seems to be enough?) can make you go up a leaderboard and get prestige? I feel like this has been tried and doesn’t work.

The one grounded person, Mercer, provides maybe the best insight/justification for the satirical unreality of the Circleers which is that their speech is arrested at Junior High, which is where digital life for many youth begins and maybe that's why the maturity of the very young employee base might have even been influenced by the Circle (which is 6 years old, if I recall correctly but it doesn’t quite push them back to junior high age).

But I just feel like very stupid people have to exist for the plot so far to even work. I appreciated Jared Henderson's point that he seemed to see realism in the 2013 tech world he was in, but I haven’t seen it so it just seems crazy. The idea that idealism of building something world-transformative (that makes you a ton of money and power) drives many in tech can explain some of the cultishness of the Circle crew. But it still nags at me

Kaldan is the interesting character for me, and also makes me question what Eggers is really doing. I want him to be a supernatural injection into the narrative, maybe a real spiritual evil force of some kind that lies behind or manifests in this (Infernal?) Circle with its underworld Big Red Box (I think I have that figured out already in advance of any big reveal to come in the future sections) That would be interesting. He plucks fruit for Mae, maybe like a symbolic serpent in the garden.

One thought I had about the both junior high level of the discourse and the stilted cultishness of the discourse is this might be a 1984/Brave New World riff, where Newspeak has to replace normal discourse because other words for what’s going on are too fraught for the cult. Transparency, participation, etc. have sinister meanings as the story unfolds. And the total surveillance or “sousveilance” (the Circles are doing it to themselves, but coercively) resonates with 1984 and BNWs “everyone belongs to everyone else” and nothing should be secret. Interestingly we are told later that you can have your camera off in the restroom, which is were Kaldan has sex with Mae (eww, also: he climbed over the tops of several stalls to get to her? He seems more like a demonic alien entity to be that lithe)

Harbor seals and Houseboaters are an interesting contrast to it all: they drift from each other, are challenging to approach, and have below-the-surface lives that can’t be seen

I will think I need a real explanation of why Mae is so oblivious first to the boundary crossing of the various men (and women!) in sexual banter in a corporate environment where the joke is normally that HR/Metoo has ended any such sexual banter but maybe it’s just that Metoo wasnt big until 2017 after the Circle was published?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jared Henderson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture