This is the first of a serialized philosophical fiction — but you might be better off calling it an old-fashioned dialogue. I am calling it Dialogues Concerning Technology. I’ll be using the dialogue format to explore some of my thoughts about the philosophy of technology in anticipation of next year’s book club.

This installment is an introduction to our characters. They’ll get to the real discussion starting in Dialogue II.

Theuth: Lud, I did not expect to see you here, today of all days.

Lud: And why is that, my old friend? Why else would I have left the glens and bogs and come to Texas?

Theuth: Today is a divine celebration. Not to me — it has been a very long time since anyone celebrated my name. Gods come and go, and today is the feast for this age’s gods. Instead of temples, we have concert and lecture halls. And instead of priests, we have the heralds of the new technological age. And these gods are your enemies, are they not?

Lud: Are we not taught to keep our friends close and our enemies closer? I am just following the wisdom of the great Italian philosopher.

Theuth: Machiavelli, I see.

Lud: A common error! But I mean Michael Corleone. There is wisdom in this passage regardless. If one seeks to destroy the enemy, then one must know how he thinks. How he reasons. How he sees the world. And that is what I’ve come to do today.

Theuth: So that is why we’ve met here, at South by Southwest? I come to celebrate our new gods, and you come to destroy them?

Lud: As I always have.

Theuth: And why is it that you hate them so? I’ve heard it before, but I have never followed your thinking sufficiently. We have a few hours. Pour yourself a glass of wine and tell me again.

Lud: I hate them because they are the gods of technology. They are the forerunners of a new age to come. They are spirits in the Machine, as my son Paul would put it. I hate them for what they destroy.

Consider this. This festival is now a celebration of technology. Heads of companies present their vision of the future: new systems, gadgets, methods, innovations. And the people wait for their divine proclamation. But not even a decade ago, this was a festival of music. It was a celebration of art. It is now a reverie of artifice. The new gods are jealous gods. They will not tolerate less than the totality of our minds. They make their demands, and we are helpless before them. Unless we tear these gods down, they will content themselves with nothing less than total control.

Theuth: So, this is why you hate these gods. But your fight has not only been with them. Did you not tear down machines and burn factories?

Lud: Only my followers, though in my name.

Theuth: And with your approval. This is an old war you have been fighting. And have you not lost each skirmish, every battle?

Lud: Not at all. We have had many victories. We fought for dignity in labor, and we got it — at least in greater portion than we would have been given. This is an eternal war we fight; it shall never end. So, I travel to new temples and visit new gods so that I may better prepare for the battles ahead.

Theuth: Pour me wine, my friend, for you are giving me a headache. It is always the same in our conversations. You see only destruction, never opportunity. You are fearful, perhaps cowardly. What you fear most is change itself, for you always assume that change will be for the worse. But is this a proposition supported by the evidence, or merely a phantasm you have conjured in your mind? Do not answer that. I know what you will say. You will say what you have always said. We live in the ruins of the glorious past. You are nostalgia, you are reaction, you are fear. In the name of the human spirit, you give in to the worst of its inclinations.

Lud: And you, old friend, are blind to costs. You see only triumph, but you forget that for every victor there are many more defeated, corpses littering battlefield’s after one army’s triumphs.

Theuth: Lud, I am ancient. I have seen more death than you can imagine. I have seen more life, too, much more life than death, in fact. Each year more lives are saved by the very thing you despise. You would throw it all away in the name of authenticity or some ill-defined ideal. You are a man cursed to watch the world move beyond you, all the while seeking for it to be burned.

Lud: I would do no such thing. I say what I say because I believe it, and I do it out of love for the world.

Theuth: Then I am afraid, yet again, that I do not understand you. But I see we have another guest, another wanderer. Sophia is here.

Lud: Cursed Sophia — a meddler and a gadfly. When we speak, we always go around in circles. Meanwhile, time marches on, the new gods gather their armies. I think this is why you like her. She buys you time, time you desperately need to gather your strength. Meanwhile, the world burns.

Theuth: Watch your tongue, Lud. I am an old god, but there is none older than Sophia.

Sophia: What’s that you say?

Lud: Nothing, nothing. Here, pour yourself some wine and gladden the heart, Sophia. We will need whatever cheer we can find in the hours ahead. If you are here, it means we are in for a very long night. You never leave things where they are, and you are always moving about, unsettling the mind.

Sophia: I see you are unhappy. Tell me more, Lud. Tell me what has made you so distraught?

Lud: Distraught? If this conversation goes as it usually goes, we’ll soon find ourselves bickering over what is meant by ‘distraught’, and we’ll never get to the matter at hand.

Sophia: I promise you we will not. Tell me the matter.

Lud: Theuth and I are having our ancient conversation. It’s a conversation we have had many times, and he has had it more than I — it is the same conversation he had with King Thamus. He uses his experience to anticipate my views, but he never understands them. He has repeated himself for millennia, and I have now fought him for centuries. Still, we go nowhere.

Sophia: So you are arguing over technology once again?

Theuth: Indeed we are, Sophia. I would appreciate if could help me show Lud the errors in his thinking. For I say that technology has been a great benefit to the world, and this is what Lud denies.

Lud: Again with mischaracterizations. You would think an old god would think better of himself than to resort to cheap tricks and blatant dishonesty.

Sophia: Then tell me, Lud, what it is you believe, and perhaps we can have a conversation.

Lud: I do not want a conversation. I want an honest debate.

Sophia: But this might be our first problem. In a debate, the proposition is clearly defined, and the rules of debate are closely observed. You and Theuth do not agree on the proposition, and you certainly do not agree on the rules.

Further, in a formal debate, participants argue in the affirmative or negative. They battle each other, and the crowd decides the winner based on who is more convincing. Debates, I say, give us the appearance of deliberation, but without the benefits.

Theuth: Good observation, Sophia. Would you not agree, Lud?

Lud: I think I will remain silent for a time.

Sophia: Instead, I say we have a conversation. We will play together in the realm of ideas, exploring the territory. We will set aside the matter of winners and losers. We will simply and honestly seek the truth together.

Theuth: Fine enough, Sophia. We will play this game with you, if Lud agrees. His silence will be his consent, if he is to keep his word and remain silent for a time.

Sophia: Very well. I will only be a guide, I think, unless you ask me to be more. For I see in you both a spirit that I would never wish to kill. I would only like to be your midwife, helping you give birth to your ideas in a healthy state.

It seems to me that if we wish to discuss technology, we will have to address the question of value, the question of virtue, the question of cognition — all of these and more, most likely. I cannot say with certainty what we will need to address. It will all depend on where the conversation goes. But I propose we start with the question of value, because this is what all else depends on. For I suspect that all questions of technology are really questions of what we value, individually and collectively. Understood this way, it is no surprise that you two have been at odds for so long.

Theuth: Then pour yourself another glass of wine, Sophia, for the night is young, and I think we will be here for a very long time.