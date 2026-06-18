For the next week, I’m offering a discount on annual subscriptions. If you become a subscriber using this link, you’ll save 15%. Nearly all of my work is made freely available, but I rely on your support. If you are able, please consider taking out a subscription.

The strange thing about trust is that we rarely notice it until it has been violated. Unlike our other moral attitudes– anger, love, contentment – trust is an attitude that very rarely makes itself known to us.

Sometimes, we do not notice its absence, and when we do notice its absence, it is usually occupied (and often overwhelmed by) some other attitude like fear or suspicion. (Surely, fear and suspicion have some relationship to trust, but fear and suspicion are not the mere lack of trust.) Trust ‘operates in the background’.

Trust, we can say, is an attitude that does not call attention to itself.

I started thinking more about trust when we read The Right to Oblivion by Lowry Pressly for our philosophy of technology book club. Pressly’s book is an investigation into the value of privacy, which Pressly believes is important because it protects a state of non-information he calls oblivion. When our privacy is violated, new information is created (not merely discovered, Pressly insists) in a way that creates human ‘fixity,’ and this fixity is antithetical to the good life. All well and good, I would say. In many respects, I agree with Pressly’s view of oblivion. But Pressly, I think, does not sufficiently emphasize the way violations of privacy undermine trust.

Let me give you an example. I live in a suburb of Austin. I have lived here for several years and, aside from some traffic stops, I have seen the police in my neighborhood once—and in that instance, they were helping a teenager who might have been suffering from heat stroke. The suburbs have many disadvantages, but the real advantage – the reason so many of us move here when we have children – is that they are safe. Yet, every morning I go and walk my dog, Apollo, and I can’t help but notice that every house has a camera outside of it. Sometimes these are Ring doorbells, and sometimes the cameras look more traditional, but with few exceptions, every house in my neighborhood has a camera. So, when I am walking Apollo, I am under surveillance.

Apollo

What’s the harm of this? The cameras don’t reach out and strike me, and yet it feels like a violation. My new view, which I am still developing, is that the widespread distribution of cameras (and the integration of these cameras into vast surveillance networks) is destroying a culture of trust with a culture of suspicion. And, as Sisella Bok writes in her book Lying, ‘Whatever matters to human beings, trust is the atmosphere in which it thrives.’ So, if I am right, by surveilling each other, we deprive ourselves of some of the goods of human life.

To make some progress on this issue, I read Annette Baier’s ‘Trust and Antitrust.’ It might be one of the finest philosophical essays I have ever read.



I think this post will be part of an irregular series in which I’ll share philosophical essays and articles I’ve read, along with my thoughts on them. My thoughts here are tentative and still in progress, but I thought I’d share them with you today.