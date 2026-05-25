Commonplace Philosophy

Commonplace Philosophy

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Tom Elliott's avatar
Tom Elliott
1h

It’s been reported that Michael Prince, CEO of Cloudflare, in a Wall Street Journal op-ed said that although revenue and profits had risen, they were laying off 20% of their workforce. The original op-ed is paywalled, so all this is second hand. He said the usual things about AI and jobs, but what I found interesting is the jobs he was talking about.

He distinguished what he calls “builders” and “sellers” from “quantifiers.” The latter measure/count what the former do. Cloudflare has replaced them with agentic AI. The upshot is that they don’t need people to provide standardized data to downstream AI. The AI can gather it for itself from computerized business records.

There used to be a saying that the earliest computer (or, more properly, data processing system) was the bureaucracy. Originally data processing was done by hand by clerks. Gradually elements of the bureaucratic systems were replaced by machines. Think of the punched-card machines introduced for the 1890 census. Now data processing technology has advanced to the point where it is plausible to think of a whole bureaucracy replaced by an autonomous data processing system, as was imagined in The Circle.

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SteveyD's avatar
SteveyD
5h

The last paragraph of the section on pg 229 (Chapter 19: Islands of meaning) gave me a chuckle. "This explains what's wrong with a certain kind of gamer asshole - the kind who exports that attitude of all-out brutality from the game out into the real world. This is the financial wizard who plays the stock market like a game, manipulating the world to max out their score... This is safe in real games, because games are little quarantine zones for meaning, where you attack temporary constructs and where all the players have consented to be, for a little while. But if you take that attitude out into the real world - where what you do actually matters and permanently impacts other people's real resources and real lives - then you're just evil."

I think it might be reasonable to say Nguyen has a disdain for the manipulative hustle culture that either borders on or dips into moral nihilism, although maybe this can be a question for the zoom call. I immediately thought of the camp that borderline worships Robert Greene's 48 Laws of Power.

To this point, this is really a reminder that there is a camp out there who would throw this book in the trash. They don't value anything "subtle" at all, and its always been my subconscious assumption that these are the people driving the institutional infrastructure of metrics and control, the Jockey's of Nguyen's Four Horseman if you will (I'm quite pessimistic and trying to work on it). The cases Nguyen highlights about the benefits provided of these large systems of metrics and standards (the story of Nguyen's son in the hospital for asthma in the chapters to come was quite compelling), has helped to to start combating that assumption a little bit.

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