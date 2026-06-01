We’re starting Charles Taylor’s The Ethics of Authenticity next week, which means I have a week off. You can find the reading schedule here:

As I was drifting off to sleep last night, an idea came to me. I’ve asked people to share their favorite books or what they’re reading in threads and comments sections before, but I’ve never had a way to look at the answers in aggregate. Today, I’d like to ask you to answer a few questions in an informal poll.

You can find the poll on Google Forms. The poll will not collect your email, so you can remain relatively anonymous. Responses will be accepted until noon on Friday.



There are five questions. It shouldn’t take more than a few minutes to complete. Those questions are:

The genres you typically read Your favorite works of fiction Your least favorite works of fiction Your favorite works of nonfiction Your least favorite works of nonfiction

I’ll share the results sometime next week.

You may be wondering: why ask? Especially since we just read The Score, you might think I’m trying to produce an objective ranking of some kind. But that’s not my intention. What I’ve found over the last few years is that I can get a sense of what this community likes to read, but it’s always fragmentary. While I don’t expect all 48,000 readers of Commonplace Philosophy to respond to the poll, I hope this gives me a fuller picture of what my readership likes.

And, as I argued in a recent piece, making these lists is fun if you take it as a way to have more interesting conversations about books.

A few things to keep in mind: