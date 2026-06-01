What are your favorite books?
Some informal polling
We’re starting Charles Taylor’s The Ethics of Authenticity next week, which means I have a week off. You can find the reading schedule here:
As I was drifting off to sleep last night, an idea came to me. I’ve asked people to share their favorite books or what they’re reading in threads and comments sections before, but I’ve never had a way to look at the answers in aggregate. Today, I’d like to ask you to answer a few questions in an informal poll.
You can find the poll on Google Forms. The poll will not collect your email, so you can remain relatively anonymous. Responses will be accepted until noon on Friday.
There are five questions. It shouldn’t take more than a few minutes to complete. Those questions are:
The genres you typically read
Your favorite works of fiction
Your least favorite works of fiction
Your favorite works of nonfiction
Your least favorite works of nonfiction
I’ll share the results sometime next week.
You may be wondering: why ask? Especially since we just read The Score, you might think I’m trying to produce an objective ranking of some kind. But that’s not my intention. What I’ve found over the last few years is that I can get a sense of what this community likes to read, but it’s always fragmentary. While I don’t expect all 48,000 readers of Commonplace Philosophy to respond to the poll, I hope this gives me a fuller picture of what my readership likes.
And, as I argued in a recent piece, making these lists is fun if you take it as a way to have more interesting conversations about books.
A few things to keep in mind:
I’m asking for your favorite books. Don’t worry about what anyone else thinks is ‘best.’
Don’t explain your choices. That will make it more difficult to clean and analyze the data.
I’m also asking about your least favorite books. Don’t worry about what anyone else thinks is ‘worst.’
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You're free to respond here, too, but if you want the books to count in the poll, use the Google Form!
I am trying to de-google, so I dont use Google docs sorry. To answer:
1. Science Fiction/Fantasy, History, Philosophy.
2. Dune, by Frank Herbert. This Is How You Lose the Time War, by Max Gladstone & Amal El-Mohtar. Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer. The Way of Kings, by Brandon Sanderson.
3. Outlander, by Diana Gabaldon. I'm Thinking of Ending Things, by Iain Reid. The Howling, by Gary Brandner.
4. Forty Ways to Know a Star, by Jillian Scudder. And I'm really enjoying The Plantagenets: The Warrior Kings and Queens Who Made England, by Dan Jones so far. And same for Civilization and Madness by Michel Foucault.
5. Modern Philosophy by Roger Scruton. I dont often read nonfiction, though I am trying to more.