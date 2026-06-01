Commonplace Philosophy

Commonplace Philosophy

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Jared Henderson's avatar
Jared Henderson
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You're free to respond here, too, but if you want the books to count in the poll, use the Google Form!

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S Brooke's avatar
S Brooke
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I am trying to de-google, so I dont use Google docs sorry. To answer:

1. Science Fiction/Fantasy, History, Philosophy.

2. Dune, by Frank Herbert. This Is How You Lose the Time War, by Max Gladstone & Amal El-Mohtar. Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer. The Way of Kings, by Brandon Sanderson.

3. Outlander, by Diana Gabaldon. I'm Thinking of Ending Things, by Iain Reid. The Howling, by Gary Brandner.

4. Forty Ways to Know a Star, by Jillian Scudder. And I'm really enjoying The Plantagenets: The Warrior Kings and Queens Who Made England, by Dan Jones so far. And same for Civilization and Madness by Michel Foucault.

5. Modern Philosophy by Roger Scruton. I dont often read nonfiction, though I am trying to more.

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