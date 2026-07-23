If you were to walk into a mathematics department and ask them if 2 + 2 =4, you would receive a uniform answer: yes, of course. Some of the philosophically minded in the department might say something more complex, like Yes, given our axioms and definitions… before starting on a long explanation that most of us would struggle to understand. This is a simple case, but if you were to increase the complexity, you would find that mathematicians are able to reach a remarkable degree of consensus about their subject matter.

The same can be said for most disciplines. While there are intra-disciplinary disputes about cutting-edge research, the fruitfulness of certain research paradigms, and the open questions in the field, within a discipline you will find quite a bit of agreement about what’s true and what’s false. And if we think that these disciplines are interested in truth-seeking, and that their methods are generally good and their standards high enough, we should expect this. This reliability is what we associate most with expertise.

This is important for those of us who aren’t in those disciplines, because in general it is good to agree with expert consensus. The argument for this is fairly straightforward. If we define the expert class as those with (i) access to the relevant facts, and (ii) adequate skills to make sense of those facts, then agreement across a class of experts is a good guide to the truth for those of us who fail to meet either of those conditions. It’s not perfect, and experts can make mistakes, but unless we are in a position to actually evaluate the evidence for ourselves, defaulting to the expert consensus is a good way to form our beliefs about specialized topics.

So, for instance, I believe Fermat’s Last Theorem is true because, as far as I can tell, mathematicians believe Wiles proved it. I do not have the skill to evaluate this proposition or work through the proofs, but I can still believe it is true (enough to answer yes to a yes/no question) because I know about this expert consensus.

Philosophy is a little bit different. We don’t expect there to be as much consensus about philosophical issues, and for this reason some would say that philosophy is not a proper truth-seeking discipline, or at least that philosophy is very bad at discovering truths. You can see just how widespread intra-disciplinary disagreement is by reading the PhilPapers 2020 survey, in which academic philosophers were asked about their philosophical views; Bourget and Chalmers then published their findings from this survey in Philosopher’s Imprint. In that survey, philosophers were asked to choose between options in various philosophical debates. To avoid hedging and wishy-washy answers, they were asked to choose the option they ‘Accept or lean towards.’

Here’s a sample of what the responses can look like:

A few things stood out to me in this survey:

There is no issue on which more than 80% of polled philosophers agree. This is partly a product of there being an ‘Other’ category for those stubborn philosophers who can’t answer a yes/no question. The largest consensus I found was that 79.54% of philosophers lean toward non-skeptical realism about the external world. (Troubling, given that non-skeptical realism is false!) The polled questions tended to be simple descriptions of substantive philosophical issues. This was the academic equivalent of drawing a line in the middle of the room and asking philosophers to stand on one side or the other. (Many still preferred to stand on the line —I suggest that next time PhilPapers uses some kind of punishment for fence-sitting, like throwing tomatoes.)

You might conclude that there is no consensus in philosophy because of this survey, but I think that would be a mistake. Most of my argument hinges on (3). Because the survey asked for yes/no questions about substantive (and often controversial) positions, we shouldn’t expect the survey to give us many examples of widespread consensus. (Let’s define ‘widespread’ as ‘greater than 80%’.)

But from my time in academic philosophy, I believe there is a lot of widespread consensus amongst philosophers, though the consensus tends to be about the quality of certain arguments. And something occurred to me: this consensus is often wildly at odds with the consensus amongst the philosophically curious public.

Let me give you a few examples.

Most academic philosophers are atheists, though most philosophers who specialize in philosophy of religion are theists. (There are a few ways to make sense of this, though I’ll set aside this particular issue for now.) But if you look at the literature on the existence of God, you’ll find that there is consensus about which arguments are worth taking seriously. We can see this in the way defenders and critics write their papers—they choose to focus only on those arguments that require substantive philosophical work to show to be valid or invalid.

I have not done a systematic review of the literature, but my impression is that a few arguments for the existence of God are still debated. These are the ontological argument, the cosmological argument, and arguments from design ( especially the fine-tuning argument).

But notice what is missing from this list. If you engage in online arguments about the existence of God (I do not recommend it), you’ll often encounter the following argument:

If God does not exist, then there is no objective morality. There is objective morality. Therefore, God exists.

Call this the moral argument. I see the moral argument all the time from online theists, and I’ll even see online atheists accept this but say that the better conclusion to draw is that there is no objective morality because God does not exist. They turn the modus tollens into a modus ponens, but they agree on the key claim, which is the conditional (1).

There’s a reason most philosophers do not focus on the moral argument. Given that we can imagine (we do not even need to establish) the possibility of morality being grounded in something other than God’s existence (like in non-natural facts, or the consensus of ideal rational actors, or in natural facts like pain/pleasure), there doesn’t seem to be any good reason to accept (1). This is a case of widespread consensus—not about the existence of God, but about the truth of certain conditionals. Many in the public accept (1); most philosophers (I would wager over 80%) reject it.

I am sure there are other examples in the philosophy of religion, like the argument from beauty. This argument says that the beauty of the universe is evidence of a benevolent God. I do not know of many defenders of this argument in the academy, though Richard Swinburne is a notable exception.

What I realize now, as I write this, is that I’m recreating Philip Goff from first principles, as he’s a converted theist who thinks the problem of evil implies a God of limited power. So far as I can tell, he’s the only person who believes this.

Philip Goff

Another example from the philosophy of religion (with an overlap in metaethics): divine command theory. (A bit annoyingly, the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy on the subject gives it a different name: theological voluntarism.) Teaching ethics at the university level, it was incredibly common to find students making an argument for divine command theory that went something like:

God is a perfectly good being. If a perfectly good being makes some law, then that law is morally binding on us. God decrees X. Therefore, X is morally binding on us.

You might sum up this view as ‘God tells us what is good, and that’s enough for me.’

If you have taken a course in philosophy, there is a good chance that you read Plato’s Euthyphro as part of your introduction to the subject. In that dialogue, Euthyphro proposes a definition of piety, which we can take to be synonymous with goodness or moral obligation for now: Something is pious iff it pleases the gods. This seems to be an early statement of divine command theory. Socrates, however, asks the following question: Does it please the gods because it is pious, or is it pious because it pleases the gods? There seem to be two possible responses:

It pleases the gods because it is pious. In that case, we have not defined piety at all. It is pious because it pleases the gods. In that case, it would seem that piety is an arbitrary matter. If the gods changed their minds, then what is pious would change.

Most philosophers – again, I would wager over 80% – take this to be a damning dilemma for divine command theory. You will find some defenders of divine command theory, but they are truly the exception.

I’ve only given examples from the philosophy of religion, which seem to be easy to find because so many non-academics are interested in the subject. But I am sure that you can find examples of this in almost every area of philosophy. If you have other examples, I would love to hear them.

Earlier in this piece, I said that it was generally responsible to default to expert consensus. Since philosophers tend not to converge on the truth of certain philosophical positions, we can’t do that. It’s not quite an epistemic free-for-all, but it is something close to it. If you can produce a good argument for a weird philosophical view, that’s great, and you’re already behaving like a philosopher.

But what do we do with the fact that specialists in philosophy do converge on the quality (or potential quality) of certain arguments? Here’s what I propose: we use the expert consensus about the strength of certain arguments to calibrate our focus. If you’re an atheist, you don’t need to bite the bullet and say that your atheism entails the falsity of moral objectivity; if you’re a theist, you should look at arguments like the fine-tuning argument for a better way of justifying your beliefs. Note that this does not settle the matter—instead, the expert consensus can be a useful guide for further inquiry.

This goes in the other direction, too. If you’re looking for the best arguments against the existence of God, my sense is that most philosophers think there is one clear winner: the argument from evil. This argument comes in many different forms, and there are hundreds, if not thousands, of potential responses to the problem of evil. But it seems to me that if you’re a non-specialist with a developing academic interest in philosophy of religion, focusing on the problem of evil is where the philosophical action is.

This is tentative, and there are some open questions that need to be addressed in the future. Two open issues that I need to think about:

You might think the idea of expertise is bunk, and so you think there is no reason to default to the beliefs of the so-called experts. You might think expertise is a perfectly fine concept, but that the concept doesn’t apply to philosophers.

I think (1) is probably the wrong way to go, but (2) may open up some interesting discussions.