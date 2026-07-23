Commonplace Philosophy

Commonplace Philosophy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Enthusiasm Girl's avatar
Enthusiasm Girl
4hEdited

So you asked for examples of consensus among philosophers vs. the general public outside of philosophy of religion, and I'm not in that world of academic philosophy but I did wonder if I didn't have a couple of examples that are peripheral that pose interesting questions of their own I'm curious to hear your thoughts on. Both of my examples engage with the problem of how much of an obligation philosophers do have to engage with the fact that the public understanding of their work is so misaligned from their own consensus.

One from the field of law relates to the case of the libertarian activist rancher Cliven Bundy. In 2014 when he was arrested over an armed stand-off with the government over his refusal to pay grazing fees for his cattle, Bundy took the position that the federal government had no right to even own the land they wanted him to pay fees on. Lawyers for the prosecution found this position ludicrous and believed that the jury would also see it as they did and know how detached from the legal consensus it was and so they didn't dignify it with a counter-argument. But the jury misunderstood their tactic, because actually it turns out that they didn't see it as ludicrous because they were unaware of the legal consensus that existed. They saw it as the prosecution refusing to counter it because they either couldn't or didn't want to reveal that Bundy was possibly correct. And so their refusal to engage actually helped Bundy legally.

I'm also curious about how seriously academic philosophers take Ayn Rand. I wonder because I know that Rand almost never came up in serious discussion in my economics or sociology classes or was treated as a genuinely influential thinker on the level of someone like, say, Marx. And yet in practical political and economic terms, if you look at the love of Rand among the most influential politicians and economists and thinkers in the United States specifically - people like Musk and Thiel and going back to Federal Reserve chairman Alan Greenspan who was actually a disciple of Rand directly - and the number of right-wing think tanks out there distributing her works and pushing the study of objectivism? Rand may well be one of the most influential and impactful thinkers of the 20th century.

So my question to you is this: how do you think philosophers should handle bridging that gap between what they generally consider arguments worth having or the validity of core premises vs. everyone else? How could they better address ensuring that people outside of the world of philosophy grasp the importance of their work so that it doesn't remain within academia but unable to cultivate a broad influence beyond that to the degree it could? Is it just about reframing to not continue to accept flawed premises when presented with them? Because clearly it can matter enormously if they diverge too far from one another.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jared Henderson
Eric Dane Walker's avatar
Eric Dane Walker
4h

(1) In the case of academic philosophy, given the incentive structures in place, it’s worth asking of an argument that has become a common point of orientation, “Why is there common focus on this argument?” This question admits of several competing possible answers, only one of which is “Because it’s a deep argument.” That might typically be the best answer, or typically be assumed to be, but I suspect that a sociology of academic philosophy would put some pressure on it.

(2) I, for one, would love an essay on what you think specifically philosophical expertise consists in, or whether there is such a thing.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Jared Henderson and others
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jared Henderson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture