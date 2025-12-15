Commonplace Philosophy

Commonplace Philosophy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Fideler's avatar
David Fideler
4d

Your reading is accurate!

But many "Modern Stoics" reject the idea of "providence" (pronoia) because they see it as a religious idea similar to Christian Providence, which it isn't. It's just another name for the natural order of the cosmos. Yet many modern Stoics don't understand that classical Stoic pantheism (where Nature is equivalent to "God") is very different from Christian theism (where God is a person and an external creator of the universe).

Classical Stoics didn't actually differentiate between "Nature," "Logos," "Fate" (causality), and "Providence." They were just interchangeable terms for the same thing. (Source: See the endnotes to my book "Breakfast with Seneca," chapter 7.)

The idea that there is some kind of rationality present in nature does not strike me as a controversial idea. Philosophers have thought that for over two thousand years (including thinkers like Einstein), and it provides an explanatory principle for scientific knowledge. If the universe did not embody some kind of rational order, how would human rationality be able to grasp it so deeply?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Patrick Cavanaugh Koroly's avatar
Patrick Cavanaugh Koroly
4d

“Do we pick Aristotle or Nietzsche?” Is this a lead-in to a MacIntyre series?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Jared Henderson and others
53 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jared Henderson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture